The best online casino games get more and more exciting. Better graphics, smooth mobile performance, and amazing bonus features all make up the best casino games Canadian players could ask for.

Jackpot City’s library is packed with these modern casino games. And we have nine other casinos that specialize in different casino game categories. Slots, table games, live dealers – you name it, the best Canadian casinos have it.

Want to check them out? Let’s go!

Best Online Casino Games in Canada

Pros

Welcome bonus up to C$1,600

Low minimum deposit and withdrawal amount

Downloadable mobile app available

Good variety of banking methods

Biggest casino jackpots

Cons

Limited info on latest promos

Login required to access games

Want to experience the best casino games with the biggest jackpots? Then, head over to Jackpot City. This legit online casino is licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission and boasts the hottest progressive jackpots.

Game Variety: 4.90/5

Jackpot City features games from some of the most reputable casino software providers, including Microgaming, NetEnt, Novomatic, and Just For The Win.

The casino has a Must Win Jackpots feature with progressive slots that offer two exciting jackpots. What’s great about this is that you don’t have to join tournaments to access them.

You can also play live dealer games provided by Evolution Gaming.

Payment Methods: 4.85/5

When it comes to banking, you can transact with your Visa or MasterCard, Interac, iDebit, MuchBetter, Apple Pay, and Paysafecard.

The minimum deposit amount is C$10, while the minimum withdrawal amount is C$50. It may not be the lowest minimum payout amount, but it’s much better than many online casinos that require at least C$100.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.80/5

If you’re a new player at Jackpot City, you can get welcome bonuses on your first four deposits! Simply sign up, make a deposit, and redeem this welcome offer. You’ll get a match bonus of up to C$400 each time, so you can get up to C$1,600 deposit bonuses.

The minimum deposit required to get the bonuses is still only C$10. However, you’ll need to complete the wagering requirements for every bonus you get. That said, this is best for casino players who intend to spend some hours playing slots or other table games.

User Interface & Mobile Compatibility:

Jackpot City casino has a native mobile casino app for Android and iOS users. You’ll need to download the casino app directly from the Jackpot City official site if you have an Android device. Meanwhile, iPhone or iPad users can download the mobile app from the Apple App Store.

Worried about your phone space? Don’t fret. Mobile browsers like Chrome and Safari are good enough to play your favorite games.

Customer Support: 4.95/5

The casino has an easy-to-use Help Portal where you can search for topics to help fix your concerns.

Need more help? You can always speak with the casino’s support team, which is available 24/7 via live chat. Just make sure you’re logged in to see that chat option.

Pros

Over 2,100 real money games

No minimum withdrawable amount

No bonus wagering requirements

Daily casino bonuses

Cons

No 24/7 customer support

Login is required for live chat

Doesn’t accept cryptocurrencies

It’s rare to see online casinos offer no bonus wagering requirements, so you shouldn’t miss out on PlayOjo. You can withdraw your winnings anytime because there’s no minimum withdrawal. That’s something most online casinos wouldn’t have.

Game Variety: 4.9/5

PlayOjo has over 2,100 games to offer from different game providers like NetEnt, Authentic Gaming, Booming Games, PlaynGo, and many more. The library includes over 2,000 of the best online slots for Canadian players.

PlayOjo has Pragmatic Play and Playtech on board to give you the best live casino tables on games such as Blackjack, Poker, Roulette, and Baccarat. Live game shows like Mega Wheel and Spin Town are also available here.

Payment Methods: 4.80/5

The payment options available at PlayOjo are Visa, MasterCard, Interac, Paysafecard, ecoPayz, AstroPay, Jeton, and MuchBetter. Whatever your preferred deposit method is, the minimum amount is only C$10.

This online casino pays through the same options, but the best thing about payouts is that there’s no minimum withdrawal amount! That said, you should be able to withdraw your casino winnings anytime.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.90/5

While bonuses are always tempting, the truth is that some are not worth getting. That’s especially the case if you consider yourself a casual player. On the other hand, you never have to think twice about PlayOjo’s bonuses because they are rollover free!

You may use the bonus code OJO80 to get 80 free spins and free spins on Prize Twister. You’ll initially get 50 free spins on Thor: The Trials of Asgard, and after this deposit, you can claim your 30 extra free spins at the Kicker section. The minimum deposit is only C$10.

User Interface & Mobile Compatibility: 4.80/5

The PlayOjo casino is much easier to navigate and looks better if you play on a PC or laptop. But don’t worry–you can still play games on the go since you can also log in to your casino account with mobile devices.

The games are categorized by slots, roulette games, blackjack, live casino, card play, jackpot play, live game shows, and scratch play.

Have a specific game in mind? The search option is also available on mobile.

Customer Support: 4.80/5

PlayOjo has a handy Help page for basic questions, but if you need more assistance regarding your account, you can reach them during operating hours from 6:00 to 0:00 GMT.

Pros

Completely instant play

Offers sports betting odds

Fast withdrawals

Accepts 18 cryptocurrencies

Get risk-free bets

Cons

Charges credit card fees

Check payout costs C$50

Unavailable in many countries

We know playing real money games at Canadian online casinos is fun. But nothing beats the thrill of online sports betting if you’re a big fan of hockey, basketball, or football. Get the best of both worlds at BetOnline, that’s been in the online gambling industry for 25 years.

Game Variety: 4.80/5

BetOnline has enough games to keep you busy, and if you love betting on your favorite sports, you’ll find some of the fairest betting odds here.

When it comes to games, BetOnline offers a decent variety of online slots and table games, such as Poker, Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat. All the games here are from top software providers like Concept Gaming, Nucleus, Betsoft, and Magma.

Live CA casino games are provided by Fresh Deck Studios, so you’ll find quick seats on blackjack, baccarat, poker, and Super 6.

Payment Methods: 4.75/5

BetOnline accepts CAD and 18 different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Tron, Bitcoin Cash, DogeCoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar, Tether, and more.

Note that crypto deposits must be at least C$20.

If you want to deposit with CAD, you can use the following:

Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover: $25 – $2,500

Person to Person: $100 – $600

Money Order: $300 – $9,000

Bank Wire Transfer: $500 – $10,000

Credit card deposits are charged a 9.75% fee, so stick with crypto or other payment options to avoid that. The same methods are available for payouts except for bank cards. You can also request a check payout with a $50 fee.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.70/5

BetOnline lets you have either a casino or sports welcome bonus.

If you are playing casino games first, use the bonus code BOLCASINO for a 100% bonus of up to C$1,000. The minimum deposit amount to get this bonus is C$25, and the wagering requirement is 30x.

Use the bonus code BOL1000 for a 50% sports welcome bonus of up to C$1,000. This sports bonus only comes with 10x wagering requirements, and the minimum deposit is C$55.

User Interface & Mobile Compatibility: 4.70/5

The BetOnline website works great on PC, Mac, or mobile browsers. That said, you can easily play exciting games and bet on the sports you love the most anytime, anywhere. Live betting and live dealer games are also available on mobile. It’s one of the best instant-play casinos you can find.

Customer Support: 4.85/5

You can reach BetOnline’s support team via live chat, email, and phone at +1 888 446 9874. Casino representatives are available 24/7.

Pros

Casino bonus up to C$600 + free spins

Poker bonus up to C$1,000

Offers sports and horse race betting

Accepts Cryptocurrencies

Daily Hot Drop Jackpots

Cons

Limited banking options

Only for Canadian players

Customer support can improve

Bodog is an exclusive online casino for Canadian players. It’s licensed by the Antigua Gaming Association, so it’s a trusted online casino gambling site. This is the best choice if you love to play live dealer games.

Game Variety: 4.70/5

Bodog is mainly powered by Real Time Gaming, but there are also games from Rival Gaming, iSoftBet, and Lightning Box. Therefore, variety surely wouldn’t be an issue.

Live dealer games are also playable here. Bodog is one of the best baccarat online sites. And if you’re after an immersive gambling experience, go for live tables on Blackjack, Roulette, and Super 6.

Payment Methods: 4.65/5

If you’re ready to make your first deposit at Bodog Casino, here are your options, including the deposit limits:

Visa/MasterCard: C$20 – C$1,000

Interac e-Transfer: C$20 – C$500

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin, Ethereum: C$10 – C$5,000

Direct Bank Transfer: C$20 – C$1,500

USDT: C$5 (no max limit)

Your options are the same for payout requests, but you can also have them send you a check. Here are the withdrawal limits to keep in mind:

BTC, BCH, LTC: C$10 (no max limit)

ETH, USDT: C$60 (no max limit)

Cheque by Courier: C$20 – C$3,000

Direct Bank Transfer: C$20 – C$3,000

Interac E-Transfer: C$20 – C$3,000

Crypto payouts can be requested once every three days. For the other payout methods, you can only request once every seven days.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.85/5

New at Bodog? You can get a casino, sports, or poker bonus.

The online casino welcome bonus lets you get a 100% casino bonus of up to C$600 plus 50 free spins on the slot game Gods of Luxor. This comes with only 25x wagering requirements.

If you’d rather bet on sports, you can get a 100% sports welcome bonus of up to C$400. You’ll also still get the 50 free spins on Gods of Luxor. The wagering requirement for the sports bonus is 5x, while it’s still 25x for the free spins.

Love playing poker? Get started at Bodog with a 100% poker bonus of up to C$1,000. This bonus works differently since it will only be released every time you earn 150 reward points over the next 30 days. You can get these points for every C$5 you spend on poker.

User Interface & Mobile Compatibility: 4.75/5

Even if Bodog doesn’t have a dedicated mobile app, you can still play your favorite games on your smartphone or tablet. Many of them are instant play–no downloads needed! That includes poker games and live dealer games.

Customer Support: 4.80/5

The Help page is handy if you’re looking for quick answers. However, you’ll need to be logged in to easily access the 24/7 live chat, or find the Chat Now option by answering NO on the question “Did you find what you were looking for?” after every Help article.

Pros

Play over 1,300 real money games

Over 50 casino software providers

Play more to get more rewards

Great variety of secure payment methods

Cons

No 24/7 support

Not the fastest payouts

Lacks poker games

Magic Red is your best bet if you’re looking for high-quality table games. This is an online casino licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, which is known to have highly rigorous standards when it comes to licensing.

Game Variety: 4.80/5

Magic Red offers over 1,300 games, including the most popular online slots and table games from game providers, such as NetEnt, Microgaming, NextGen, Tom Horn, iSoftBet, PlaynGo, and Pragmatic Play.

While online slots are this site’s most popular casino games, Magic Red offers free demo games and table games like Blackjack. It’s one of the best online roulette sites on the list. However, there are only limited options for games like Poker, Video Poker, and Baccarat.

Payment Methods: 4.75/5

There are several payment methods available at Magic Red, including Visa, MasterCard, and Maestro Cards, online bank transfers, Sofort, Trustly, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, PayPal, GiroPay, Interac, AstroPay Card, MuchBetter, Euteller, EPS, and Paysafecard.

Note that the availability of these options depends on your location. The required minimum deposit is C$20, while the minimum payout amount you can request is only C$10.

Magic Red isn’t the fastest when it comes to payouts since it could take up to 6 business days for you to receive your winnings.

Also, the casino doesn’t process MasterCard payouts. If you don’t want your payout to take up to 6 days to process, use digital wallets like Neteller, Skrill, and PayPal.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.75/5

New Canadian players at Magic Red Casino can get a 200% welcome bonus up to C$500, plus 100 free spins. The welcome bonus and free spins have 35x wagering requirements, which makes this a pretty sweet deal.

Besides the welcome offers, you can get reload and monthly cash-back bonuses from Magic Red. The casino also features seasonal tourneys with exciting prizes.

User Interface & Mobile Compatibility: 4.70/5

It won’t matter if you’ll be playing Magic Red Casino games on a PC, laptop, or smartphone because most games here are instant play. No need to download anything. Just log in with a mobile web browser and start playing.

Customer Support: 4.60/5

The casino has an FAQ section for basic concerns on deposits, cashouts, and deposit bonus terms. If you need more help, you can chat with a casino rep, but they’re only available from 8:00 to 0:00 CET.

If you’re online outside their operating hours, you can email them at support@magicred.com to get a response within 72 hours.

Runners-Up:

Ranking the Top Sites for the Best Online Casino Games in Canada

Variety of Casino Games – Playing the same games repeatedly can get tiring. There are online casinos that have massive gaming libraries only for them to offer mainly online slots. Our recommended online casinos also have many slot machines, but they provide decent table games, specialty games, and more.

Why is Jackpot City the Best Site for Real Money Online Casino Games in Canada?

After reviewing different Canadian online casinos, one stood out: Jackpot City. Why? Take a look at our reasons below:

Generous Welcome Bonus – We like that new Canadian players at the casino can get welcome bonuses on their first four deposits. That’s up to C$400 each time. The 70x wagering requirements may be a bit high, but this is worth it if you plan to play for a while at the casino.

Gaming Library – Whether you love slot games or table games, including different varieties of blackjack and roulette, you’ll find them at Jackpot City. Live casino games are also playable here, but nothing beats the casino’s progressive jackpot slots.

Mobile Compatibility – It’s as if it’s not enough for the casino’s website to be mobile-friendly because Jackpot City also has a dedicated mobile app that Android and iOS users can download for easy access.

Why Play Online Casino Games?

So, why should you listen to us and only play games at the best online casinos in Canada? We have good reasons, and here they are:

Online Safety – Gambling or not, your online safety should always be a priority. All the games you can play at the online casinos in Canada on this list are guaranteed to be fair. We only picked licensed, and safe online casinos randomly tested for fairness.

High-Quality Casino Games – Today’s technology should allow you to play only high-quality games. Instant-play games are always handy because you can access them without downloading anything. It’s a plus if these games are eye-catching with awesome graphics and audio.

Convenience – Many Canadian players switched to playing online because of convenience, and that’s something online operators should be able to offer. This includes a convenient sign up process, payment options, and ways to reach customer support.

Guide to the Best Canadian Online Casino Games

Are Online Casino Games in Canada Rigged?

Online casino games aren’t rigged, especially on the top Canadian casinos on our list. As long as you go for certified and licensed online gambling sites, you won’t have to worry about game fairness since they’re randomly tested by third-party companies.

Are Casino Bonuses Worth Getting to Play Online Casino Games in Canada?

Not all casino bonuses are worth getting. Always consider how much you’ll deposit and how long you’ll be playing games at the casino. Reading the fine print or bonus terms is crucial so you know the wagering requirements and when the deposit bonus will expire.

How Do I Choose the Best Canadian Site for Real Money Online Casino Games?

You’ll need to check important factors like payment options and online gaming variety to choose the best Canadian online casino for real money games.

Is the casino licensed or certified? Can I easily reach customer service? These are just a few questions when shopping for an online casino.

Other recommended readings:

Comparing the Top Sites with the Best Casino Games in Canada

Here’s a quick overview of what the top online casinos on our list have to offer.

How to Play Online Casino Games in Canada?

We’re sure you’re stoked to play your favorite games. To help you get started, we’ve prepared a quick and easy guide on how to sign up at the top online casino on our list, Jackpot City.

1. Create a Jackpot City Account

Click Sign-Up

Create a username and password.

Complete the short sign-up form, and click Register

2. Make a Deposit and Play!

Click Deposit on your casino dashboard.

on your casino dashboard. Select a payment method and click Deposit .

. Enter your banking info and click Next to start playing to win real money!

So, What are the Best Online Casino Games for Canadian Players?

We hope this helped you pick a new online casino where you can play some of the best casino games in Canada. Make Jackpot City your first stop and claim that welcome bonus of up to C$1,600.

Other online casinos like PlayOJO and BetOnline are also worth checking out. PlayOjo gives bonuses with no strings, while BetOnline is also where you can place bets on hockey and more.

Whatever online casino you choose, we wish you good luck and a huge win!