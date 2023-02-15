Modern games, fully mobile-optimized websites, top bonuses, and exciting rewards await players at the best online gambling sites in New Zealand.

The first to welcome you will be Jackpot City, the most popular NZ gambling site today. But wait until you see what other top online casinos from New Zealand have to offer.

Best Online Gambling Sites in NZ

Pros:

Up to NZ$1600 welcome bonus

Games primarily from Microgaming

24+ years of experience

Excellent, downloadable mobile app

Cons:

No sports betting

Does not support crypto

Jackpot City has been around since 1998, and it learned a thing or two about how to run an online casino site in that time.

Choice of Casino Games: 4.8/5

Most games in the Jackpot City catalogue are developed by Microgaming, which is great news. If you haven’t heard of them before, they’re one of the world’s biggest and best online casino game developers.

Microgaming makes up a large percentage of the online casino game library on the site, which is an impressive haul. There are also over 100 live games here, which is good news for blackjack, roulette, and poker fans.

Another noteworthy factor of the Jackpot City game selection is that there are loads of blackjack games. You can choose from 25 video blackjack games and 32 live ones. Blackjack is widely regarded to have the highest average RTP, so this is a great chance to win some cash!

Casino Bonuses: 4.7/5

New players at Jackpot City will be able to get their first four deposits on the site matched 100% up to NZ$400 each for a total of up to NZ$1600 in overall bonus funds, which is not bad at all.

The downside is that you’ll need to play through this bonus quite a few times before withdrawing your winnings.

User Experience: 4.9/5

If you’re a mobile phone casino player, you should download the Jackpot City mobile app. The mobile site itself can feel clunky, but the app carries out all those imperfections and lets you play more games.

There’s nothing to complain about the desktop site, though. It looks super cool. It’s retro in a very cool way and easy to use, which is all we wanted.

Jackpot City also offers a reasonable range of ways to pay. Credit and debit cards are on the list, and a whole bunch of eWallets, like Neteller, Skrill, and Flexepin.

Overall Score: 4.8/5

Having spent some time playing at Jackpot City, we can see why it has remained so relevant for over 20 years. It offers all the latest games (as well as the classics), a great welcome bonus, and a brilliant user experience, so it ticks all the boxes for us.

Pros:

More than 4,000 online pokies

Nearly 300 live dealer games

Fast payouts

No wagering free spins

Cons:

No regular cash deposit bonus

New Zealand players who like a lot of choices when it comes to their casino games will be spoilt at PlayOjo, with a total of over 5000 options.

Choice of Casino Games: 5/5

At 5000+ strong, PlayOjo has one of the widest game selections of any online casino in the world, let alone in New Zealand.

NZ players will find around 4700 online pokies, bingo games, and nearly 300 other live dealer games.

Of course, with a vast portfolio, there will be a few substandard games, but we found that most were very good.

Part of this is that the list of software providers is solid. It includes the likes of Evolution Gaming on the live dealer side of things and Playtech, Microgaming, and more, bringing the pokies, etc.

Casino Bonuses: 4.6/5

All you have to do to get 80 free spins at PlayOjo is sign up and deposit NZ$10. Then, when you want to withdraw any winnings you’ve made from them, you’ll be able to do so immediately, thanks to zero wagering requirements on the bonus, which is pretty awesome.

There’s no deposit bonus here which might be a red flag for some players, but at the end of the day, we’re very pleased with the welcome bonus offer at PlayOJo.

User Experience: 4.9/5

Again, this casino’s online gaming experience is probably best enjoyed through a mobile phone. PlayOjo is one of the best mobile casinos, and the app is worth downloading to your mobile phone.

If you prefer to play on your computer, the site can provide a seamless user experience. We love the purple theme at PlayOjo and find the minimal site design easy to use.

Another part of the user experience we like here is that PlayOjo aims to process all withdrawal requests very quickly. You could see the money in your account in as little as

You’ll be able to do this through a decent range of eWallets, like MuchBetter and ecoPayz, although payments to credit and debit cards could take a little longer.

Overall Score: 4.8/5

With this many games, we can tell that PlayOjo takes its online casino gaming seriously. And that’s why it’s landed the number two spot in our top NZ gambling sites.

Pros:

Tons of sports betting markets

Selection of casino and sports bonuses

Downloadable desktop poker app

Instant withdrawals through cryptocurrencies

Cons:

Fewer online casino games than the competition

9.75% credit card fee

BetOnline is one of the few brilliant NZ online casinos offering a detailed sportsbook for those who like to punt.

Choice of Casino Games: 4.7/5

BetOnline markets itself mainly as a sports betting site instead of a casino. As such, it offers loads of sports betting markets with odds available for everything from rugby to Gaelic football and even some political events.

However, it is one of the few sports betting sites that gets its online casino down fairly well. Sure, there aren’t as many games here as in the competition, but you’ll still find all the best pokies and a neat selection of live casino games.

Casino Bonuses: 4.7/5

New players at BetOnline can choose from the sports betting, casino, or poker welcome bonus. We recommend the casino one in particular as it offers the most bonus funds and has reasonable wagering requirements.

If you use the BetOnline casino bonus code BOLCASINO when you place your first deposit of at least $25 and under $1000, you can get it matched 100%. And then, you can get the same again two times more for a total of up to $3000 in bonus cash, which is pretty neat.

User Experience: 4.8/5

Poker fans will want to check out the BetOnline desktop app, which is downloadable for Windows and Mac. You’ll be able to play a selection of live and video poker games there, which are very enjoyable to use.

Other than that, there aren’t any downloadable apps for phones or computers, but the site design is sleek and appealing.

Also, BetOnline offers instant withdrawals (or close enough) thanks to its support of cryptocurrencies. As well as the big cryptos (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.), you’ll have the option to bank with some altcoins like Cardano and Ripple.

One payment we would recommend avoiding, however, is the credit card. BetOnline will charge you a 9.75% fee for all credit card deposits, which feels steep. It’d be better to put your money into an eWallet or buy crypto to avoid paying this.

Overall Score: 4.7/5

If you’re looking for a great New Zealand online casino site and sportsbook, you’ll find it at BetOnline.

Pros:

Nearly 150 live dealer games

Live games from Evolution, Pragmatic Play, and more

100 free spins with the welcome bonus

Plenty of ways to pay

Cons:

No mobile app

Site design feels outdated

Whether it’s blackjack, roulette, poker, or game shows, MagicRed is the ultimate place to play online casino games with a real-life dealer.

Choice of Casino Games: 4.9/5

The live dealer network at MagicRed is provided by some titans of the live casino world, like Evolution Gaming and Pragmatic Play.

Not only does this mean that there will be a lot of games (almost 150 of them, in fact), but also that the games themselves are of super high quality. This is the place to be for live casino action.

It’s not all about live games here, though. MagicRed is also host to a wide variety of pokies from some big names like NetEnt.

Casino Bonuses: 4.7/5

MagicRed’s welcome bonus comes in two parts: a 100% matched deposit of up to $200 plus 100 free spins. That’s not a bad way to get started here at all.

The wagering requirement for this bonus is only 35x, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble converting your bonus funds into real, withdrawable cash.

User Experience: 4.2/5

In terms of banking, you’ll have a lot of choices at MagicRed. There aren’t any crypto methods for instant withdrawals, but you can still pay with credit cards, Skrill, eVoucher, and a few more eWallets.

Regarding the rest of the user experience, we feel that MagicRed could do with some work. There’s no downloadable app, which means you’ll need to use the mobile site through your phone browser, and it’s not the best in the world.

Both the mobile and desktop sites feel quite old in their site design. A refresh would go a long way here and may well even take MagicRed further up our rankings in time to come.

Overall Score: 4.6/5

Live casino games here are awesome, which is why MagicRed has clinched a top-five spot in our best online casinos in New Zealand list. But don’t forget about that welcome bonus or all those great pokies, either.

Pros:

Over 6,000 online casino games

$400 plus 50 free spins welcome package

Lots of payment methods

Cons:

Confusing website and mobile app

Limited live dealer games

Jonny Jackpot was only launched in 2018, making it the newest online casino site from our top five today. But it’s come a long way and is a serious prospect for the future, especially with this many awesome online slot games.

Choice of Casino Games: 4.6/5

There are a pretty incredible 6000+ games to choose from at Jonny Jackpot, a pretty staggering quantity.

Of course, with a high number, it can be tough to pick which one to play, but you can be assured that most of the games pass the quality test because the list of software providers creating them contains the big names we’re looking for.

Of those 6000+, around half are pokies. We have yet to find many other NZ online casinos that offer as many pokies as Jonny Jackpot.

Unfortunately, we’ve had to dock a few points in this category because there are no live games to play here. Considering how many games there are, this is a bit of a shame.

Casino Bonuses: 4.8/5

The welcome bonus package at Jonny Jackpot totals NZ$400 plus 50 free spins. You’ll also find exciting daily promos and a solid loyalty programme.

That’s an impressive haul of bonuses, and it’s made even better because the wagering requirements are no higher than average at 35x.

User Experience: 4.2/5

On the depositing and withdrawing side of things, Jonny Jackpot offers a reasonable choice of ways to pay, such as Apple Pay, Interac, and Trustly. There aren’t any crypto payment methods for instant withdrawals, but you’ll still have a few options for quick ones.

However, the desktop site and mobile app aren’t the best in the world. We found the design to be a little clumsy in parts, making it a little confusing to find your way around.

Both casino versions look okay, but using them will take a little getting used to. Once you’ve overcome this, the user experience is generally pretty good.

Overall Score: 4.6/5

Jonny Jackpot has some serious quality, especially considering how new it is compared to the rest of our top New Zealand casinos. We’re excited to see how much further it can rise through our rankings in the future.

Runners-up:

Why Is Jackpot City the Best Gambling Site in New Zealand?

After extensive analysis, we picked Jackpot City Casino as our favourite online casino in New Zealand. It was hardly easy pickings, but these factors made it stand out from the rest:

Very reputable experience: Jackpot City has over 20 years of experience and counting, so we can be pretty confident that it’s trustworthy. You don’t get to stay in the game for that long without winning people over for the right reasons.

Jackpot City has over 20 years of experience and counting, so we can be pretty confident that it’s trustworthy. You don’t get to stay in the game for that long without winning people over for the right reasons. Fantastic mobile compatibility: The fact that Jackpot City casino offers a downloadable mobile app means that you’ll be able to play most of their games on the move.

The fact that Jackpot City casino offers a downloadable mobile app means that you’ll be able to play most of their games on the move. Most games from Microgaming: Swedish casino game development giants Microgaming provide a huge number of games to Jackpot City, and you can bet that the vast majority of those will be pretty awesome.

Swedish casino game development giants Microgaming provide a huge number of games to Jackpot City, and you can bet that the vast majority of those will be pretty awesome. Wide range of games: Not only will you find the best NZ online pokies

Why Use Online Gambling Sites in NZ?

Sure, playing at brick-and-mortar casinos is great, but there are a few things about the online experience that make it… well, better:

Better choice of games: Which real-world casinos do you know that will offer hundreds, if not thousands, of different themed pokies, for example?

Which real-world casinos do you know that will offer hundreds, if not thousands, of different themed pokies, for example? Welcome bonuses: It’s occasional to get a welcome bonus when you walk into a new casino, but it’s much rarer than in the online world and likely to be much less generous.

It’s occasional to get a welcome bonus when you walk into a new casino, but it’s much rarer than in the online world and likely to be much less generous. Play wherever you go: If you download a mobile casino app or just access an online casino through their mobile site, you can play it wherever you get a connection and can keep hold of your phone battery.

If you download a mobile casino app or just access an online casino through their mobile site, you can play it wherever you get a connection and can keep hold of your phone battery. No opening hours: Night owls or morning birds won’t have to worry about adhering to the opening hours of any land-based casinos. The online world is available around the clock.

Guide to the Best Online Gambling Sites in NZ

Are Any Online Casino Games in New Zealand Rigged?

You won’t find any rigged games at any New Zealand casino sites. Regulatory bodies like the UK Gambling Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority test the games to ensure these things will not happen.

Which Are the Most Trusted Online Gambling Sites in NZ?

We’ve ensured that our list of the best NZ online casinos is legit. They’re well-regulated and have fair games. They’ll also look after your money fairly and offer responsive customer support if you have any concerns.

What Are New Zealand’s Favourite Online Gambling Games?

New Zealand casino players generally gravitate toward the pokies. And right now, a couple of the most popular pokies at New Zealand casino sites are the classic NetEnt game Starburst and the almighty Aztec Magic Megaways from BGaming.

Top Online Gambling Websites in New Zealand

Let’s look back at our favourite NZ online casinos one more time:

Jackpot City : Each of your first four Jackpot City deposits can be matched 100% up to $400 each when you sign up. What better way to try out the best online casino in New Zealand?

Each of your first four Jackpot City deposits can be matched 100% up to $400 each when you sign up. What better way to try out the best online casino in New Zealand? PlayOjo : 80 no-wagering free spins is a brilliant way to try out some of the games at PlayOjo, and there are many of them from some of the best online casino operators in the world.

80 no-wagering free spins is a brilliant way to try out some of the games at PlayOjo, and there are many of them from some of the best online casino operators in the world. BetOnline : It’s up to you whether to go for the sports betting, or the casino welcome bonus at this brilliant gambling site. If it’s the latter, you’ll want to use the code BOLCASINO to get three 100% matched deposits worth $1,000 each.

It’s up to you whether to go for the sports betting, or the casino welcome bonus at this brilliant gambling site. If it’s the latter, you’ll want to use the code to get three 100% matched deposits worth $1,000 each. Magic Red : Live dealer networks vary in quality massively, but arguably the best of all online casinos belongs to MagicRed. Give it a go with 100% up to $200, and get 100 free spins thrown in for good measure.

Live dealer networks vary in quality massively, but arguably the best of all online casinos belongs to MagicRed. Give it a go with 100% up to $200, and get 100 free spins thrown in for good measure. Jonny Jackpot : There’s a total welcome bonus package worth up to $400 plus 50 free spins on the Legacy of Dead pokie available here. This is just one of literally thousands of awesome pokies on the site.

How to Sign Up for an Online Gambling Site in New Zealand

Signing up for real money online casinos is usually a pretty similar process, so here’s how to do that using our number one pick, Jackpot City, for reference.

1. Press “Sign Up” on the Homepage

Go over to the Jackpot City homepage. You’ll see a yellow “Sign Up” button, which you’ll need to press to go to the registration page.

2. Type in Your Details

Enter the required personal information on the page and make a mental note of the password and email address you’ve used so that you can go back to log in again in the future. You can also use auto-login, so the casino saves your details.

3. Grab Your Matched Deposit Bonus

After registering, you’ll be presented with the cashier section, where you’ll need to choose your preferred payment method and amount to put down. Then, just follow the instructions on the screen.

If you deposit between $10 and $400, your deposit will be matched 100%, and you’ll be able to return and do this again three more times.

Tips for Online Gambling in New Zealand

1. Try Demo Versions of Pokies For Free Spins

You can get free spins to try games out at some New Zealand online casino sites or on third-party sites.

Of course, these are not real money games, so you won’t be able to win anything, but they’ll give you a feel for what a game is like and allow you the chance to get some practice.

2. Stake Low On Progressive Jackpots

We generally recommend playing for smaller jackpots, but trying to hit the big bucks with progressive jackpot pokies can be a lot of fun. However, because the chances of winning these are very low, it’s best to put down a small stake each time.

3. Try Low Variance Games

Low-variance games will pay out smaller amounts but more frequently than high-variance games, which don’t hit often but have the potential to pay out higher wins.

Generally, winning more often is more satisfying, even if the rewards are lower. It’s more fun all around!

4. Read the Terms and Conditions For Any Casino Bonus

All online casino bonuses will have some kind of terms and conditions, and if you don’t adhere to them, you might make your bonus void.

The terms and conditions to look out for are wagering requirements (and the games you’re allowed to play through them), time limits, and minimum and maximum deposits.

5. Play Games With High RTPs

The RTP of a slot shows you how much of your stake you can expect to receive back on average. Low-variance games are more likely to be close to this number, whereas high-variance games could be much lower or higher.

Either way, it’s best to play games with high RTPs. Blackjack and roulette can often offer online games with RTPs as high as 99%, and the average for slots is typically 96%. However, games like bingo tend to have RTPs lower than 90%.

6. Practise Responsible Gambling Online

The most important thing to remember to do when gambling online in any form, whether it be sports betting or online casino gaming, is to gamble responsibly. We’re talking about never spending more money or time than you can afford to lose.

Many New Zealand casinos will offer safer gambling tools like deposit limits and time to check-ins, so make sure to utilize them even if you don’t think you’re at risk.

Enjoy the Best Online Gambling Sites New Zealand Has to Offer

Just because we’ve picked Jackpot City as the best online gambling site in New Zealand, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to agree.

We’re confident that most of our readers will love the great games, mobile apps, and bonuses they offer, but you might prefer the wider range of games at PlayOjo or the sports betting at BetOnline, for example.

Choose wisely and gamble responsibly. The best NZ gambling sites are waiting for you!