The Best Place To Edit Your Videos Like A Pro For Free

How many times has it happened that you have scrolled through a blog and opened a video embedded within to check for the gist? You don’t remember the exact figure, is it? Because, of course, it’s uncountable! We tend to skip through the written formats of information. Also, with the outburst of information and everyone’s need to stay updated about everything, we want to consume more data in less time. And thus, Video Content!

The pace at which we are moving digitally is unprecedented. And you won’t be shocked that Video Content has changed the way we know about the day-to-day happenings and our interactions with brands.

Research shows that 73% of people were engaging with brands through their videos and their buying decisions were made due to the video’s appeal.

87% of brands used video content for their brand awareness in 2019.

In the year 2019, people spent nearly 6 Hrs and 48 Mins on average in watching videos weekly.

The above-mentioned statistics speak for the way video information is influencing our lives. Within a short span, videos convey a lot more information than any other form of data. And so in this article, we are going to tell you about free video editing software that has made it easier for brands and individuals in creating and curating video content.

There are a lot of tools in the market to help you make video content. The searches on best free video clip enhancing software package programs in 2020 have also spiked as we entered the new decade. It might be confusing to put your hand on one software, but let us tell you why InVideo is the best video editing free software.

InVideo’s tagline goes like this, “Make Scroll Stopping Videos in 5 Minutes” and this is no joke! You can easily make and edit your videos in a snap and add effects like a Pro with the help of this best video editing free software.

Let us walk you through some of its features that make it one of the best free video clip enhancing software package programs in 2020:

Edit without being an Editor

InVideo is all about drag and drop. You can select the picture of your choice from the plethora of images available and with the video template of your choice, you can create pleasing videos that woo everyone. It has text styles that can be used on-the-go to add impact to your videos. With the colors of your choice, you can create customized themes to align with your brand.

One platform – serves all sectors

Be it for real estate or your VLogs, you will get all the desirable templates on InVideo. Make different types of video content ranging from intro videos, invitation videos to slideshows and video ads on this best video editing free software. You can get it in the formats that work across social media platforms in the size and resolution you want to customize it for.

Create content for multiple platforms

Videos are consumed rigorously on a majority of online platforms. This includes Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and the like. InVideo has rich features that help you create wooing videos. It has templates for the social media platforms, so you don’t have to worry about the size and format in which you have to export the media file. InVideo has got you covered which makes it one of the best free video clip enhancing software package programs in 2020. You will also be able to create ‘how to’ videos with InVideo in a matter of few clicks.

Update to premium to access advanced features

Apart from the free version, if you want to access advanced features, you can opt for getting the premium version. It comes with a set of added advantages; you can use the stock images and video templates readily. Not only this, the InVideo Premium has multi-language support and you can also get automated voice overs for your videos. You can also be a part of an active online community of fellow video creators and share insights with them.

Creative Logo Launch

Launch your logo in fashion and let it be a phenomenon of significance with InVideo features. You can animate and add drooling effects by revealing your brand logo. This adds an appeal to your logo and attracts people towards your brand and everything it stands for to reflect your vision. You can also use this animated version of the logo in the introduction of your videos. This delivers a pleasing experience to viewers.

Convert Words to Visuals

InVideo creates magic! Elaborating on this, you can convert your written articles into engaging videos with just a few clicks with this best video editing free software. This helps companies in remarketing existing content in a form that is preferred by users over long-format blogs and articles. This will not only drive potential leads but can help you in improving conversion rates and sales.

Less Clutter, More Work

With a blank screen in front of you, InVideo, one of the best free video clip enhancing software package programs in 2020 allows you to paint your canvas with your ideas rather than with a stuffed board. You can always use the available templates from the InVideo library but have the power to customize it as per your requirements. Make videos with less clutter and get more done in less time with InVideo.

Creator’s Community

There is a rich community of creators in InVideo. You can connect with the creators on the best video editing free software and get your work appreciated. Or join the club to exchange insights on creating video content. You can also get answers to your queries regarding InVideo features with the help of this community. Learn and keep updating your knowledge on the latest trends through the blogs and reading documents available in InVideo.

Final Words

When the world is aggressively consuming video content, it is about time to take your brand into motion. Sign up on InVideo, one of the best free video clip enhancing software package programs in 2020 and get access to an extensive list of rich features that can be used on-the-go. Enhance your content marketing strategy in 2020 to include Video Marketing too. Learn and keep upgrading with the resources available on the platform itself. Create attractive visual content and boost your brand visibility through videos with the help of InVideo, the best free video editing software in the market.