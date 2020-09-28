8 Best Racing Games To Play This Year

Nothing can be more relaxing than coming home after a long hard day and playing a great video game. It is especially enjoyable for students: they are so stressed and tense with all this college workload that they prefer to pay for an essay to decrease the amount of homework at least a little bit. Gaming is another great way to get rid of negative thoughts and have fun, and the most popular type of it is racing. When you feel speed and dive into another adventure, you can finally feel better. In this guide, we will talk about the eight best racing games, which were the hits of this summer.

Top Recommendations For Racing Games

Are you ready to start your engine? A memorable racing game experience is built on four key principles: a sense of speed, great sound effects and themed music, good and tight controls, and graphics that make a game world become real. No matter whether you are new to racing games or you play professionally, these games will become a great choice to receive pleasure:

Dirt Bike Unchained

This game allows you to compete with other players online in many scenic gaming landscapes: deserts, forests, and even swamps. If you take the right story mode, you can enjoy driving off the cliff or going offroad using just your touchscreen and nothing more. The series of challenging tasks give you a chance to experience adrenaline pumping in your veins, and outstanding graphics are so real that you believe it`s happening to you. You will have an opportunity to design your own collection of bikes, cooperate with over 20 other players to complete the mission, and become a team player. The game has been released just recently and has already won top places in gaming charts as one of the free and most exciting options around;

F1

The game was released early July, and it is another part of the famous racing series that delivers a brutal and extremely realistic experience. Compared to the previous version, it has become much better: new modes, some great car additions, more tracks, and graphics upgrades offer players a deeper and enjoyable experience. You will have a chance to team up with other users and enter the championship. The game was also created to pay tribute to the racing legend Michael Schumacher implementing some of his racing cars, suits, and other stuff;

Dirt 5

The fifth edition of the legendary game, it will exceed expectations of everyone who played it before. It provides realistic and focused on details arcade racing experience and stunning visual effects, while the developers also concentrated on building the off-road world. In a career mode, you can track your progress and watch such legends as Nolan North and Troy Baker appear in the game. It is totally worth your time;

Dirt Rally 2

The recently released version 2.0 has become one of the best racing games around existing options. Improving your experience and skills, you receive rewards becoming a rally master. The game provides a range of brutal tracks, new locations, iconic cars, and fantastic visuals and delivers memorable racing moments devoted to the 25th anniversary of famous Scot`s championship;

Overpass

In this game, players can enjoy driving an ATV on steep slopes, tricky inclines, and also overcome barriers on extreme offroad and challenging tracks. You will need all your creativity and wits to reach the goal as fast as possible. From vehicle damage to natural obstacles, players will experience a great adventure: just speed is not enough, so carefully choose the TV or UTV you will be driving. Choose your path wisely and don`t forget about proper handling;

Overpass Developer: Studio Bean Price: 12,49 €





















Mario Kart Tour

This game doesn`t need any introduction, as it is loved by all Nintendo players. New world location, the ability to play up to seven players, and a variety of different karts and skilled drivers are now upgraded and waiting for you. Now you can play the game not only on console but also on your smartphone (providing that you are a smartphone user);

Moto GP

This game became a masterpiece of Italian developers who added more details, features, and realism and made it absolutely enjoyable. You will be dealing with stats, riders, the ability to customize your characters, and much more. The game delivers authentic experience ad is a great choice when it comes to devoting a few hours to your console. It offers different modes, including the historic one, and provides you with an opportunity to apply your wits and creativity not just to win the race but feel every each behind you;

Gran Turismo 7

This game series has been a real hit for the Sony PS platform as it not only provides players with a real simulation of racing, but it also has terrific graphics and performance. The development team has done a great job implementing the newest technologies so we can enjoy the game in all its beauty. The combination of VR with the power of PS5 can do wonders.