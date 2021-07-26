Recording the mobile screen is quite easy. There are dozens of applications available; you can download them and start recording your screen. In this article, we will share the five best screen recorder apps for Android and iOS. We will discuss their features in detail. As a bonus, we will share an excellent screen recorder for Windows and Mac. Let’s start!

Best Screen Recorder Apps for Android and iOS

AZ Screen Recorder

AZ screen recorder is one of the best applications for iOS and Android. It has got some amazing features that are difficult to find in other applications. You can use it to record TikTok videos or do some other screen recordings.

First of all, it is a high-quality video recorder, which means it can record videos in HD (1080p, 60 FPS). You can select the resolution and frame rate you prefer.

You can record the screen with internal sound. It can also record your face while recording the screen using Facecam. Thus, it is suitable for recording gameplay and tutorials. Your face will also be visible in a small window.

It has a video editor to make quick edits to videos, such as cropping, trimming, rotation, and audio editing. Another important feature of the application is its Livestream. You can stream your screen to famous social media platforms.

Mobizen

Mobizen is a popular screen recorder. It offers almost every feature you expect from a screen recorder. The best thing about this recorder is that you can do a live broadcast. This will help you in broadcasting your games live.

The screen recorder is quite easy to use. You can set the quality, resolution, and frame per second. After recording, you can edit the video using the app. You can trim the video, add intro/outro, and add background music.

You can also use Facecam along with the sound recording. It is excellent for recording mobile gameplays. It offers exceptional video quality up to 1440p.

For beginners, there are a few tutorials to guide them through each feature and tool of the application. Just download the app, and you are ready to go.

Rec

Rec screen recorder is compatible with Android. It is a wonderful application for recording high-quality and long videos. It can record up to one hour. Before starting the recording, you can select the size, bitrate, duration, and audio. Your settings are also saved as presets so that you can use them later.

The recording starts after a timer, which can be customized according to your needs. The app can also be minimized while recording. The best part is that it can also show touches on the screen in the video recording, so this recorder could be helpful in creating tutorials.

Keep in mind that some features, such as saving the presets, stop recording on mobile-shake, and setting the countdown, are available only in the paid version.

OneShot

OneShot is a simple video recording and screen capturing application. It is perfect for beginners who just want to record their screens. It can also record the audio while recording the screen, so you can record your own voice.

It is a very user-friendly application. You only need to press the record button to start recording, and whenever you want to stop the recording, you can either shake your mobile or press the stop button.

After recording, you can trim the video. The ends of the video can be trimmed, and the file can be saved to the gallery.

XRecorder

XRecorderscreen recorder is another incredible application for Android users. It has commendable features, and we can say that it is an all-in-one screen recorder.

You can start the recording by tapping on the record button, but the recording can be stopped by shaking the phone. You can also set a delay before starting the recording.

You can set the resolution, frame rate, recording quality, and banner text. The application can also record the internal and external sounds in the video. It can also record your taps on the screen.

The best part is that it offers face recording that you can turn on and off. Last but not least is video editing. You can trim the video and create a GIF.

Best Screen Recorder on Windows and Mac – Filme

Filme is a professional video editor for Mac and Windows. It offers exceptional tools that you need to create stunning videos.

It also offers a screen recorder. You can record the computer screen without any hassle, and there is no limit on the duration. You can adjust the size of the screen and record the desired part of the video.

After recording a video, it can be edited using the video editor. Filme offers all the basic and advanced tools for video editing. You can cut, crop, trim, adjust color, change speed, rotate, scale, and make other changes to the video. You can also add effects, transitions, text, filters, images, music, and other things to the video.

Another special feature of Filme is that it offers a voice changer. You can change your voice in real-time. There are many voices available, and you can select anyone you like. You can record your voice in a different tone and pitch along with the screen recording.

The final file can be exported in any format you like. You can select the container (file format), frame rate, bitrate, video quality, codecs, and other advanced settings.

Apart from screen recording, Filme offers excellent features, including audio editing, quick slideshow creation, video conversion, and video resizing.

Final Words

We have seen the top five screen recorders. All of them are suitable for the job; however, you need to select the best one according to your needs. You can look at the features and select the best one. If you want to record your computer screen, then we recommend Filme. It is an exceptional video editor and can help you create excellent videos. You can edit the video after recording it and make it up to the mark.