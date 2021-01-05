The Best SEO Tools & Apps in 2021

While SEO evolves over time, so do the tools required to keep your website optimized for search engines and your potential customer’s search queries. So, what SEO tools should be using today? Here are the best SEO tools and apps in 2021 as well as our reasons for including them in this year’s list.

Google My Business

Google My Business may be tried-and-true, but it remains an important SEO tool for several reasons. First, Google continues to be the world’s most popular search engine. Second, it is essential for those uploading or updating dozens of business locations. It is more important to add pictures to your Google business profile and directions via Google Maps here than it is to add it to your website, though the name, address, and phone number information should be on your website, as well. And it is free.

Google Search Console

Google Search Console was designed to help website owners manage their website and maintain their rankings. It allows you to see the number of impressions your site receives for each search query and which queries are resulting in clicks. You can see how your website ranks for given keywords and what websites link back to your site. It can provide advice on how to make your website more mobile-friendly. However, making use of all this information to improve the SEO of your website can be difficult. This is why many businesses hire SEO Perth experts to improve the SEO for their website, whether it is ranking higher for less competitive keywords or improving your local search engine optimization.

A related tool used by SEO experts is Google Trends. Google Trends allows you to understand the demand for a given keyword. The goal is to tell webmasters which keywords are going down in popularity so that you don’t optimize your site for search terms that people will soon no longer be using.

Moz Pro

Moz Pro is noteworthy for its keyword research and keyword tracking tools. Moz Pro also offers competitor research, so that you can see what keywords your rivals are using and how successful they are. The basic Moz Pro subscription costs more than 1500 Australian dollars a year, and the premium version costs around 10,000 dollars a year. Yet it is worth it for many people. For example, Moz SEO’s crawler checks your website once a week and gives you a list of major problems along with the impact it has on your SEO. It offers advice on adjusting your backlink profile, too, though other tools are better for cleaning up after a failed link spamming campaign.

Netspeak Software



Netspeak Software helps you to analyze your content for its search engine optimization. Identify the content you have that needs improved SEO, whether it is eliminating keyword stuffing to adding more full-length questions to the content to attract voice search queries. Netspeak can also analyze your backlink profile. It is notable for giving you tips to improve your internal linking such as flagging dead links to be repaired. You can even set up crawl rules to warn you of issues that need to be fixed.

LinkMiner

As the name implies, Linkminer is a tool for analyzing your backlink profile. Search engines continue to backlinks as a measure of a website’s quality. The difference between SEO five years ago and today is that it is the quality of the links that matters more than the quantity. This means link-spam hurts you, while social media sharing of links helps your site’s SEO. A related issue is the trust score given to a website by search engines. If there are too many backlinks to your website on article directories or in the comments sections of user forums, it hurts rather than helps your SEO. Linkminer allows you to analyze your backlink profile. It then identifies the links on high trust sites and which ones you may want to delete. You’ll want to encourage the sharing of links on high-trust sites like guest posts on authoritative sites or backlinks on Wikipedia while removing links on spammy blogs. It can even track backlinks over time, so you can see where posting a link has resulted in viral sharing of it.

Yoast

Yoast is another company that famous in the SEO world. Yoast has a number of tools that help you optimize your content. For example, the Yoast plugin helps you track keyword usage and search engine optimization as you create a blog post. This makes SEO part of the content creation process.

It can provide advice on internal links. Note that internal links help your on-page and off-page SEO. After all, people landing on an incorrect page going to the correct one stay on your website instead of bouncing off, and they’re more likely to buy from you the longer they stay on your site. The Yoast tool makes it easier to manage your backlink profile by letting you mark links as “do follow” or “no follow”. You can use it to flag broken links to be fixed or automatically redirect people to updated content if they follow a broken link.

While Yoast’s plugin is literally plug-and-play with WordPress, it is compatible with other content management systems like Magento and WooCommerce.