Best Sites To Download 4K Wallpapers In 2020

Before giving you the best sites to 4K WallPapers, let us discuss what is 4K actually. 4K is basically 4000 pixels horizontal resolution of photos and videos. Usually, it’s in the following dimensions.

4096 × 2160

4096 × 3112

3656 × 2664

3840 × 2160

The last three resolutions are the exceptions, the first one is more common among devices. New digital devices rolling in every month with improved hardware. If you compare the model of one TV company with the previous model of the same company, you can always see improvement and primarily in the screen resolution. Cameras have also grown well to take better pictures.

For me, a nice wallpaper on the lock screen and desktop always help me to relieve my depression, stress and anxiety due to the workload. Even science says you can perform better when your workplace is more appealing. As an author, I spent most of my time staring on the laptop screen so desktop wallpaper is pretty much part of my workplace.

Wallpapers can be applied to the following places based on the device you are using.

Lock screen of your Computer

Desktop screen

Homepage of browser

Email Inbox background

Now, here we have listed 10 best websites to download free 4K Wallpapers to enhance your screen as per your own taste. Some of them are free websites while from others, you need to buy the picture.

Pexels was launched by the Joseph brothers in 2014. It’s basically a photo-sharing website for photography enthusiasts. You can find photos here in every niche including Nature, Technology, Science, Abstract and Food etc. All of the photos available here free for use not only for personal purposes but for the commercial purposes as well. You can download the photos in any resolution you wish to along with the original format as well. There is a popular photos tab on their website, you can hit that button if you want to see what other people are searching and downloading most. They run their business using advertisements of other stock photo providers.

Unsplash is pretty much similar to the Pexels, just bit bigger as compared to them. It’s a stock photography website with over 110,000 contributing photographers and generates more than 9 billion photo impressions per month on their growing library of over 810,000 photos. All you need to do is to go to their website, search the type of Wallpaper you are looking for your desktop and download in any desired format. Unsplash offers free licenses to use their photos without permission from the company for both commercial and personal purposes. You don’t need to attribute the author as well if that what matters. They earn money from the ad business they have built around stock photography.

Photos are boring as wallpaper? Search beautiful illustrations and vectors along with the photos on the Pixabay website. It’s just like the Pirate Bay of photos (but completely legal) with a huge archive of photos, illustrations, videos, and vectors. You can download the desktop wallpapers absolutely free from there without worrying about the license or anything. All these photos and illustrations are free to use. Just make sure to select the 4K format before downloading the image. Depending on the type and speed of the Internet connection, it will take a bit more time. As of November 2017, Pixabay offers over 1,188,454 free photos, illustrations, and vectors and videos.

Yes, Flickr by Yahoo is still alive and a great number of the contributors upload their original photography work on this website. Neither all the photos available here are free for download nor in the 4K resolution but still, I have found good wallpapers on this website. It’s one of the first photo-sharing platforms and many veteran photographers still use this website to upload their content. Before downloading the photos, please make sure to check the license type of photo. The photos which are copyright protected, you need to contact the submitter to request it’s used for your desktop. It sounds a bit hectic, but it worth it.

It’s a premium photography website used by leading photographers to generate revenue for their artwork. It isn’t bad if you are paying some bucks to the photographers for using its photo on your devices. This is how they earn the bread and milk. Photos available on the 500px are of very high quality and almost all of them require to purchase a license before using them on your device. There are more than two dozens categories that you can choose from while downloading wallpapers for your website. The content on this website is pretty mature because the submitters have to fulfill certain criteria before submitting their content.

Comparatively a new website but still harbours thousands of great photos and wallpapers that deserve to be your desktop wallpaper. The ISO Republic is a stock photography website and hosts copy-left content that means you can use it for free without paying anything to the author or website or even the attribution is not required. The photos available here are pretty much inspiring and motivational. All of their photos are categorized into different categories which you can browse through or search the type of photo you are looking for using the search bar on the top of the website. This website earns revenue by selling the Royalty-free stock photos from other sellers.

StockSnap.io is another free stock photos website that you can use to download wallpapers for your 4K screen. The first thing that’s best about this website is that you can install it’s Android app as well to download awe-inspiring photos if you wish to use them directly on your mobile phone. All of the photos here are completely free to download and you don’t have to pay anything to the website. Some of the photos on this website do require attribution to the author if you are using it for commercial purposes but as you are using it for your desktop wallpaper, you don’t need to worry about it.

icons8 is basically a design company that provides resources to the software and design engineers to make the design of their next big software or website. Photos by icons8 is a free resource where you can download beautiful design photos and without paying anything. This does require the attribution of the website but you are downloading the 4k wallpapers for the desktop only, you don’t have to pay anything for that. Feel free to browse through their several categories and download wonderful wallpapers for your desktop. Other things that are provided by the ions8 include the transparent PNGs, videos and audio files. You can also download icons from this website.

Are you, nature lover? If you want to have nature’s 4K wallpapers on your screen than this is the right spot for you. You can download beautiful nature photos from this website without any fee or licensing thoughts. This website is more like a photoblog and it’s author Adrian Pelletier updates his website daily. If you are a Tumblr user and want to share these photos with your Tumblr followers than you can do this in just one click. It’s a daily beautiful feed for nature photography lovers. The author uploads similar content on his Instagram page as well. To download the photos, simply right click on the photo and click on save.

Gratisphotography is last in the list but not least. Photos here are completely free to download although not all of them are in 4K resolution but still, you can get pretty good photos from here. Gratisphotography homepage updates almost daily to represent the most trending and popular photos, so yes you can bookmark this website to check daily if there are some photos that can be the part of your desktop wallpaper gallery. This website is loaded with ads from the premium royalty-free photos provider. But you can clearly differentiate what’s the ad and where you can click to download the actual photo.

Wrapping up!

I know you must be wondering why I didn’t mention any conventional wallpapers download website. The answer is quite simple, either they present too many ads and downloading the photo from there is too much difficult. The purpose of the stock photo websites is to offer wallpapers but it’s nothing bad to use them for this purpose.

I like to use people’s photos on my desktop especially with the focus on the eyes as to me it seems they talk.

What do you like about your wallpaper?

Please share from where you download your wallpapers.