10 Best SNES ROMs 2020

One thing everyone will agree with is that the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) is no doubt one of the best consoles in the gaming industry. We’re not just saying that SNES is the best because of the introduction of shoulder buttons or a stellar 16-bit graphics. When it comes to having a plethora of quality game selections, SNES ranks among the best.

Even after over 30 years, many SNES games are still loved and enjoyed by gamers around the world. There is no doubt that the SNES has been one of Nintendo’s greatest achievements.

In this post, we'll take a look at 10 of the best SNES games in 2020. We took a lot of factors into consideration in our attempt to list the ten(10) best SNES Roms; we used factors such as; industry impact, replayability, originality, and overall quality upon release.

10 Best SNES Games

Although listing just 10 out of all the great and amazing consoles was not an easy decision. Notwithstanding, in no particular order, here are the best SNES games in 2020.

#1 Super Mario World

Super Mario World was a significant upgrade on the Super Mario Bros. 3, which was also a masterpiece. Somehow, the SNES team was able to achieve this great feat. With improvements such as good level designs, improved graphics, the introduction of Yoshi, excellent visuals, the introduction of power-ups, new abilities, and tricks, as well as catchy tunes and audio, Super Mario World can easily pass as one the most outstanding SNES game in the industry.

Super Mario World featured a staggering 96 distinctive levels; some levels had so many secrets to unravel. There are also lots of shortcuts for gamers to discover. The upgrade from 8-bit to 16 was a significant one. It made the overall color, creative diversity, design, and graphics of the game even better than ever imagined.

Kudos to the developers of Super Mario World for coming up with such a great game seen to be ahead of its time as of 1990. Each level is filled with intrigues, obstacles, and enemies which require gamers to navigate through them unscathed. Even today, Super Mario World still retains that fun, addictive and irresistible gaming element.

#2 The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Lovers of Legend of Zelda have enjoyed a plethora of great captivating games. However, the outstanding series was A Link To The Past. This game is a pure legend and showcases unmatched SNES perfection.

Perhaps, the most notable features of A Link To The Past game are its array of enemies, its glorious soundtrack, increased sense of adventure, puzzling dungeons, and an epic storyline that ensures that gamers are deeply entrenched throughout the game.

Not to mention the amazing combat features, boss battles, a plethora of weapons to use, excellent graphics, and a lot of puzzles that gamers would be pleased to solve. A Link To The Past is a simple, yet highly addictive and engrossing game series, gamers can easily get lost in it for several hours. A Link To The Past is, without a doubt, a most notable Zelda game, and one of the most recognized SNES best sellers.

#3 Chrono Trigger

Chrono Trigger is unarguably one of the most popular Role-Paying Games (RPGs) in existence today. When it comes to the role-playing genre, Chrono Trigger is the undisputed King.

Some of the notable features that made Chrono Trigger a pinnacle in the gaming world is its phenomenal soundtrack, deep combat system, excellent graphics, and a brilliant storyline. Developed in 1995, Chrono Trigger was way ahead of its time. Gamers also enjoyed the adventure of exploring several cities, forests, and dungeons with the use of a map. Not to mention a lot of strategies involved in solving puzzles and fighting off enemies.

Chrono Trigger was created by the developers of Dragon Quest, Final Fantasy, and Dragon Ball. They were popularly known as the “Dream Team.” Even though Chrono Trigger was launched over 20 years ago, it still retains a lot of fun and quality design elements that make it a force to be reckoned with in today’s advanced gaming industry.

#4 Final Fantasy VI or III

Final Fantasy VI, which was initially launched as Final Fantasy III in the United States, is one of the most popular RPGs (Role-Paying Games) on most platforms, including the SNES platform. The game basically shines with its fascinating storyline, where the main character named terra recruits a team of freedom fighters on an adventure-packed journey to save the world.

Final Fantasy VI showcases well-conceptualized characters, villains, events, an enchanting atmospheric depth, and unprecedented graphical quality with great attention to details. Moreover, gamers enjoy it’s engaging, turn-based combat system, creative characters, and overall intuitive gameplay. It is safe to say that Final Fantasy VI significantly changed the RPG genre in no small measure.

#5 Super Metroid

Super Metroid is a well-crafted game perfected by Nintendo and one which ranks high in the list of the best SNES games of all time. It’s explorative nature, a captivating storyline, confounding puzzles, catchy soundtrack, excellent character designs, and amazing 2D gaming achievements are among the numerous features which make Super Metroid stand out among the best SNES games in the industry.

It is safe to say that Super Metroid is the most popular 2D game in the adventure niche. Gamers will no doubt derive unadulterated excitement when playing Super Metroid. Its use of science fiction elements such as aliens and a skilfully crafted, the alluring atmosphere makes Super Metroid way ahead of its time. Aspiring developers should be mandated to play Super Metroid as part of the requirements for becoming a developer.

Super Metroid’s use of environmental storytelling is very informative. To know the storyline, all you need to do is play the game. Super Metroid still lives up to its reputation even today; it may be time for you to dim the lights and bring out your old super NES and start exploring the world of Zebes once again.

#6 Street Fighter II Turbo

The launching of Street Fighter II turbo marked a transformation in the way a lot of gamers viewed fighting games. Street Fighter II Turbo was a remarkable improvement in the previous street fighter and arcade games. Its simplicity and elegance were notable elements that contributed in no small measure to its lasting appeal.

It showcased new characters, unprecedented game speed, and a fantastic display of combos, visuals, set of moves, and a fascinating soundtrack. Street Fighter II turbo was no doubt a genre-defining masterpiece, it set the standard for fighting games on any platform, including SNES. It marked the beginning of the development and growth of the genre of fighting games.

#7 Star Fox

Star Fox was developed in 1993, and it rose to significance with its explosive gameplay, simplistic visuals, and excellent shaded 3D polygonal graphics.

Star Fox is a space shooter game that is highly fascinating to play; it is full of action and lots of adventure. Its storyline features a team of furry flyers who are saddled with the responsibility of defending their country against destruction by a large army headed by a scientist who happens to be an evil monkey.

Star Fox is highly engaging; gamers will have to maneuver their way through an array of obstacles, enemies, robots, spaceships, and several other extra-terrestrial creatures.

#8 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles In Time

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time is the best beat-’em-up home console that was released in 1992. This game showcased very bright graphics, cool-looking varied levels, and several different enemies and alligator bosses.

Gamers enjoyed a plethora of moves, attacks, and strategies that can be used to fight off the enemies. Some of the moves include; slide sweeps, spin moves, jump kicks, etc. Enemies would come in the form of robots, ninjas, or pirates. Turtles in Time is still a joy to play even to this present day.

#9 Contra III: The Alien Wars

Contra III: The Alien Wars is an all-out, action-packed, shoot-em-up home console. It is indeed the most popular SNES shooter game. The most remarkable features of this game are its sensational power-ups, giant titanic bosses, waves of enemies, and so on. This incredible shooter game is action-packed with moments of tension, catchy musical tunes, and sound effects. Contra III was indeed a charm of the early 1990s.





#10 Earthbound

Earthbound is a turn-based RPG game that tends to explore western culture and civilization through the eyes of a Japanese. The storyline reveals the protagonist (a young boy named Ness) who fights off clumsy robots and zombie police officers with baseball bats and yo-yos. Ness and three other kids were saddled with the responsibility of saving the world from the hands of a demonic alien.

The plot of the game is intriguing and fun to play. Little wonder it is still very much loved by gamers even after over 20 years.

Final Thoughts

So, there you have it. Ten(10) of the best SNES games that are still very much relevant among game lovers to this present day.

Just in case you have some reservations for any of our top picks or choices, let’s iron it out in the comment section, do not hesitate to express your thoughts freely.