In the world of video games, players are well familiar with the different genres. First-person shooters, platformers, RPGs, we know these different classifications and go amongst them as we please. When it comes to sports games, however, we are talking about a different breed. There are many competitive gamers out there that only play sports games and nothing else. Many in fact only play one particular series.

Sports games have a unique place in the world of video games. These franchises are responsible for expanding the world of digital entertainment to encompass a larger audience. With decades of history and incredible sales numbers behind them, sports games have most certainly earned their place in this world. Every year they build on top of their platforms and continuously get better. Here are the two best sports games franchises of all time.

Madden Football

As all video gamers know, the Madden franchise is easily one of the biggest franchises in gaming history, as far as any genre is concerned. The first Madden was released in 1988, so the series has been there since the very beginning of video game technology and has grown and innovated every year since. Across decades of releases, Madden has continuously broken sales records and will be a major figure in the video game world for the foreseeable future.

Most of the standard game modes and features found in most sport games were first launched in a Madden title. This series set the groundwork for the ever popular franchise mode, arcade mode and simulation mode, many of which have become standard in other popular sports game series. Beyond the actual gameplay, Madden popularized the annual release model that has become the standard in sports games.

When it comes down to it, the Madden games will always be loved for the experience. The Madden franchise has always been respected for getting the balance between teams right. In the hands of a skilled player, any team can be successful when playing competitively. Of course, some teams are ranked higher than others and thus have better players with stronger abilities. The Kansas City Chiefs for instance are the winners of last season’s Super Bowl. Naturally, they are ranked as one of the best teams in the game as a result. This mirrors the real life team as they already have strong NFL betting odds for the 2021 Super Bowl futures and in their regular season matchups. Individual players are also ranked independently, like Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has received an outstanding 99-point rank. Details like this are what makes the Madden experience so rewarding for sports fans.

FIFA

If there is any video game series that can truly claim to be bigger than Madden, it’s the FIFA series. While many soccer games came before it, this series was the first to have the official FIFA licensing which made it a massive success upon its release in 1993. From then on, the FIFA series has graced just about every major game system to ever be released, and has spread to almost every country around the world.

The FIFA series really has perfected the digital soccer experience. From the realistic formations to the dynamic style of play, it all feels very authentic and makes for a competitive game for pro players and a fun time for casual gamers. While the game is easy to pick up, it rewards hours spent grinding to become better. In many ways, FIFA is everything you could want out of a sports game, including access to all of the popular players and teams.

Again, FIFA gets major points for the incredibly in-depth licensing that it has to go through. While Madden covers just the NFL, a single sports entity, FIFA encompasses all of the major players and organizations from around the world like La Liga, The English Premier League, the Russian Premier league, the list goes on and on. If not for this one game bringing all of these different entities together, it’s plausible that fans would have to spread their time and money across many smaller video game releases. FIFA has been a leader in the sports gaming world for a long time and will continue to be for as long as soccer remains a global phenomenon.