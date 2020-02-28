Are you looking for the best torrent sites? We have curated a list of best working torrent sites for you. Each torrent site is also accompanied by the mirror torrent sites as well.

Torrenting is fun. Isn’t it? but it is quite a grey space as well on the internet due to the distribution of copyrighted content and malpractice to earn money. Just Googling will not stumble you upon the best torrent site.

There is an abundant number of torrent websites available at your disposal but there only a handful that will deliver what you were searching for ranging from a wide degree of content such as movies, music, shows, games, sports, channels and a whole lot more (don’t forget the speed limit too).

Notice! We don’t encourage you to use the torrents to download the copyrighted material. However, if you decide to do so, please use the VPN Software and Ad-blockers to avoid being caught by ISPs as well as the LEAs using IP, DNS Leaks, and Ad-trackers.

This ranking is entirely independent and I neither have any affiliations with any of the below-listed websites nor dictated by the Editorial to make any changes in the ranking.

Our list of the top torrent sites will detail out which site offers the best repository depending on a specific category of content, just to make your life a little less harsh and a little more simple and entertaining at the same time.

How are we going to rate torrenting websites? The ranking is a very tricky part of this whole review thing. We would like to make sure that ranking we produce must be authentic and help our readers to make informed decisions about the website they are going to use for torrent download. Here are the few factors that helped us in the ranking, Age of Website: This doesn’t only include how long the website is being in business but also how resilient it is to Law Enforcement Agencies. The websites with malpractices won’t last much longer.

Just in case, the listed sites don’t work, please try their mirror sites.

Number of Torrents: 2.3 Million+

2.3 Million+ Availability: Browser-based and client for devices

Browser-based and client for devices Best suited for: Movies, TV Series, Music, Games, eBooks

Bitport.io happens to be a client, as well as a website in its own; you can download the torrents whenever you want. It is completely secure and encrypted. There is no obtrusion whatsoever thanks to the cloud-based nature. However, if you wish to, there are apps available on a number of platforms that you can use. You can sync it with your devices. You can even use to sync it with your PC and have everything stored on your cloud storage.

Another great thing about Bitport.io is that you can actually stream videos up to 4K and you can even use subtitles to make your experience a lot better and convenient for you. For those who want to run this software, you will have the option to run it on your PC through the web browser, or you can do it through the smartphone apps available. You do not even require a VPN to use this website, which again, is great.

One of the best features about Bitport.io is that all the torrent fetching is done using the IP addresses that Bitport.io is using. Which only means that your own IP address is completely safe and free of any intrusions.

Overall, Bitport.io is definitely making waves in the torrent space and will continue to do so for the coming years.

Official Website

Number of Torrents: 1 Million+

1 Million+ Best suited for: Movies, TV Series, Music, Games, eBooks

Whenever it comes to finding a good torrent site, most users normally want a site that offers them all the latest and some of the oldest torrents available in the market. This is to make sure that people can actually find something useful and make the most of the situation at hand. However, to find a single torrent site that hosts all the content that you need is often difficult, and even if you find one, it mostly suffers from ads and annoying popups.

If you are someone who has experienced that, then do not worry as we have just the right suggestion for you. Although it is relatively new, P2Pguru.com is slowly making waves in the community, not just because it is user-friendly but it is made with users in mind, as there is no single ad on the website and thus you don’t need to be afraid of how many pop-ups are lurking behind every other click. This is among best torrent sites.

However, the charm does not just end here. The website was created to battle the ever so growing dominion of government bodies on the internet that we know and love and promotes free sharing of all the content. True, the website is currently new and not as rich when it comes to content but it contains many attractive features – such as advanced browsing options, well-organized categorization with sophisticated information database including IMDB rankings or personally tailored ‘Watchlist’, ‘Quality Index‘, ‘Guru Ratings‘, ‘Notify-Me’ button just to name a few. Keeping in mind that the website is relatively recent, it puts lots of efforts to constantly develop and has all the potential to become one of the best torrent sites.

Needless to say, we are thoroughly impressed by how P2Pguru.com is working and we are definitely waiting to see how it turns out in the future. The world needs a torrent site that is made for the users.

Official Website

Year Established: 2003

2003 Number of Torrents: 4 Million

4 Million Tor Support: Yes

Yes Best suited for: Movies, Music, Games, Software

The Pirate Bay has a long and most ugly history with the law enforcement agencies. The website was down for a couple of months after the crackdown by the LEAs to their office/facility and the owners were also caught.

The site came back with quite a similar interface and exact name. ThePirateBay still is the best site for torrents hunting users. This website is multi-niche and has torrents related to the Movies, Software, Apps, Books, and adult content.

Most of the users of this from the USA, as per statistics which is quite interesting. This website displays ads as well as mine the XMR cryptocurrency when you open this website in your browser. This can be easily prevented using the ad-blockers.

This is the clone of the original KickAss torrent website which was taken down by the authorities a few years ago. The interface is completely the same and no one can guess that this is not the original one. But because there is no official statement from the original team of Kickass torrents, we tend to believe that this is a nice alternative to The Pirate Bay with a mask of KickAss Torrents. The best thing about this TPB alternate is the way to browse the website and also the availability to see the latest torrents added to their website.

Year Established: 2016

2016 Number of Torrents: 19 Million

19 Million Tor Support: No

No Best Suited for: Movies, Music, Games, Software

Started just 2 years ago, this website has archived the biggest database of the torrents so far. This website is more like a search engine of torrents which searches the torrent as per your query. The result page returns the most identical torrents as per search query.

This website claims not to keep the record of the digital footprints of their visitors and their website don’t do what Google does. But let’s just take it as a myth. Every website tracks you to improve their services or earn from the data.

This website is lurking with annoying ads and can’t be blocked using ad-blockers. At least a few of them. So, be careful while clicking anywhere on the screen. Because this website is yet in its embryonic stage, we don’t have much about the user’s feedback on it.

Year Established: 2007

2007 Number of Torrents: 2.5 Million

2.5 Million Tor Support: No

No Best Suited for: Movies, Music, Games, Software

1337x was started back in 2007 and in little time, it earned a good fame and become notorious as well in eyes of law enforcement agencies. This website serves more than 2 million torrents in different niche including movies, games, and software.

It is not supported by the Tor but deeper research found that there are some websites serving with its name in the deep dark web. We are not sure either they are the actual mirrors or some clones of the actual website.

The user interface of the website is very simple and conventional. It is quite easy to use. You can either search your favourite torrents or browse through the categories as well. If it’s not working on the ISP, you may use the VPN service to get access to this website.

Year Established: 2016

2016 Number of Torrents: 5.5 Million

5.5 Million Tor Support: Yes

Yes Best Suited for: Movies, Music, Games, Software

Torrentz2.eu is very similar in appearance, nature, and functionality to the defunct torrent site you knew and loved, Torrentz. Torrentz2 is not going to become the ultimate replacement search engine of Torrentz but believe us, it is definitely trying its level best to provide you with the best possible search results.

According to the latest statistics, Torrentz2 has indexed around 5.5 million torrents from 75 domains, meaning that this number is sure to increase in the foreseeable future. Just because Torrentz is sleeping with the fishes does not mean that everything you came to know and love has died too.

After all, indexing millions of torrents and providing you with a potentially endless supply of search results is going to be a very difficult task. Just imagine how long it took Google to start indexing all of those pages; then you will realize the struggle it went into making this.

Year Established: 2011

2011 Number of Torrents: 7500+

7500+ Tor Support: No

No Best Suited for: Movies

If you browse around top torrenting websites looking for the latest and greatest content, you will know that there are name variations of such websites, and this can lead to a lot of confusion for the reader.

It did, however, increase in ranking, thus being able to obscure the aforementioned website’s popularity as a result, but that will definitely incite some violence from rival sites.





Another added benefit to downloading movies from YTS is that it is able to provide you with a decent quality of movies and in less space. If you’re constrained on hard drive space, then you will happy to know that YTS.ag is going to be your guardian angel for the foreseeable future.



Year Established: 208

208 Number of Torrents: 8 Million

8 Million Tor Support: No

No Best Suited for: Movies, TV Series, Music, Games, Software

RARBG initially started out as a Bulgarian tracker but has melted the hearts of those who are extreme movie buffs and want an endless content run of the latest flicks. Irrespective of what categories these movies belong to, RARBG will have everything suited for you.

According to some statistics, RARBG managed to obtain a top ranking of 5 last year in Alexa, though there are some that state that the only time it was on the top ten was in the year 2015.

There are also various resolution plus image quality movies and TV shows that you will find on this website so if you have adequate space on your hard drive, get downloading right away.

Year Established: 2009

2009 Number of Torrents: 10 Million

10 Million Tor Support: No

No Best Suited for: Movies, Music, Games, Software

Limetorrents.cc is slowly creeping towards the top of the best torrent websites chain of command and regained a spot in the top ten this year. The operator of this torrenting website has also managed to launch the torrent cache iTorrents, which took place a few months back.

As stacking up on torrents go, Limetorrents.cc houses everything from movies, to TV shows to software and whatnot. Unfortunately, it is still not up to the mark as alternatives like The Pirate Bay so if there is something that is not present on the website.

Then again, occasionally you will not find older torrents on The Pirate Bay, leading you to come back to Limetorrents.cc. You might have experienced this already, but there is no such thing as a perfect torrent site and there will always be small or big complaints that you will have to listen to from your torrent-downloading clan.

Year Established: 2010

2010 Number of Torrents: 4.5 Million

4.5 Million Tor Support: No

No Best Suited for: Movies, Music, Games, Software, TV Series

Torlock has managed to find a place in our list because it has rightfully made its way into one of the most popular and best sites for torrent around. It is similar to 1337x in the sense that Torlock has a website interface that is very impressively designed in terms of functionality and appearance.

If you want to talk about facts, we will give you facts that will always be etched in your memory. For starters, the torrent site indexes more than 3 million torrents and it also has its own dedicated magnet links of varying categories of content so you will never waste time in firing up a torrent client and begin receiving necessary files for a movie, TV show, and more.

According to Torlock.com, all the torrents indexed on the website have been verified, and the content that has not been verified is going to be flagged and removed immediately.

Year Established: 2010

2010 Number of Torrents: 13 Million

13 Million Tor Support: Yes

Yes Best Suited for: Movies, Music, Games, Software

If you’re in a torrent-frenzy mode, then you’ve definitely heard of ExtraTorrent. Turns out that there is a mirror website of ExtraTorrent called ExtraTorrent.cd and it houses a wide range of content ranging from movies, TV shows, software and more.

There was one very unusual thing that we found about ExtraTorrent.cd. Whenever we opened the website, our CPU usage went up to 99 percent, which was a very puzzling thing to encounter.

Still, if you don’t mind the high CPU usage for a few minutes while you’re browsing the website then you will find nearly everything you wanted to complete your entertainment adrenaline surge.

Year Established: 2015

2015 Number of Torrents: 15 Million

15 Million Tor Support: No

No Best Suited for: Movies, TV Series

EZTV used to be an original TV-torrent distribution group but it got shut down thanks to a hostile takeover, which took place in 2015. However, with the new owners taking the operations after the takeover, EZTV currently functions as EZTV.ag and releases its own torrents for viewers wanting to get a taste of the latest and greatest lineup of movies and TV shows.

Strictly speaking, if you’re looking for a massive repository of movies and TV shows, then you have come to the right place. Its ranking is slowly growing to the top of the food chain and so is the monthly million users counter.

Unfortunately, EZTV.ag has not noted that it will start to focus on games, software, music and other categories otherwise it could take the fight to websites like The Pirate Bay. That is a battle which we will be looking forward to.



Year Established: 2017

2017 Number of Torrents: 17 Million

17 Million Tor Support: No

No Best Suited for: Movies, Music, Games, Software

It’s been just a year to this website and it has already got a lot of fame and collected a huge number of torrents. This ranges from Movies, TV Series, Games, and Software. The user interface of this website is very simple and friendly.

This website supports the instant downloads which make the use of the website easier. The torrents on this website are downloaded from the torrents websites. Along with the torrent files, you can also load the torrent files using the magnet links.

This website also welcomes you with a note on hiding your identity using VPNs which must not be ignored. This website serves ads and most of them can be blocked using ad-blockers. Ads are in-click ones and open ups no matter where you click.



Year Established: 2003

2003 Number of Torrents: 13.7 Million

13.7 Million Tor Support: No

No Best Suited for: Movies, Music, Games, Software

Believe it or not, IsoHunt is nearly the same age as The Pirate Bay and was founded in 2003 by Gary Fung. There was no denying the fact IsoHunt welcome pirated content with great love and by 2012, this impressive website was sharing around 14 petabytes of content.

However, these replacements came back in the form of IsoHunt mirrors, which you now know as IsoHunt.to. When you browse around IsoHunt.to for the first time, you will notice that there is going to be a lot of content to browse from, but do not make this your daily driver for every single torrent out there.

Do a fair bit of digging and we are confident that you will be able to find your suitable torrents for entertainment or education purposes.

Year Established: 2010

2010 Number of Torrents: 3 Million

3 Million Tor Support: No

No Best Suited for: Movies, Music, Games, Software

This website is primarily famous due to its quality movie torrents but you can other types of the torrent as well on this including Music, Games, Software etc. This website shows the latest and most downloaded torrents in form of word clouds which is really helpful if you are looking to explore and not sure what to download.

Torrent Funk welcomes you with a note showing your IP address and location which warns you about the leakage of the personally identifying information that you have to hide using the VPNs and ad-blockers.

This also explains the primary income source of this website is reselling of the VPN services. Our research didn’t find any annoying ads on this website which can’t be blocked using the ad-blockers. TorrentFunk is among best torrent sites.

Year Established: 2010

2010 Number of Torrents: 8 Million

8 Million Tor Support: No

No Best Suited for: Movies, Music, Games, Software

This is a multi-niche torrent downloading website where you can find torrents of movies, TV series, games etc. Launched in 2010, it faced a terrible time from the LEAs and blocking from the different ISPs around the world. The major block down occurred in September 2017.

It is banned in most of the countries but still, you can access this website either via its own mirrors and using the VPNs services. It’s better to hide behind the VPN tunnels even if the website is working on your network.

This website works as a torrent search engine and helps you to find the torrents you are looking for the top rated torrent websites in no time. The user interface of this website is quite simple and easy to operate as well. If you are asking yourself what torrent sites are working. This torrent site is you should browsing.

Year Established: 2005

2005 Number of Torrents: 2 Million

2 Million Tor Support: No

No Best Suited for: Movies, Music, Games, Software

Monova was registered back in 2005 and enjoyed good fame for a few years. But it seems it couldn’t bear it’s on load and went down for some time. Either some issues among the owners or lack of a proper financial plan. Now its back with a wonderful redesign.

You can find all sorts of torrents here but its good for the movies and software. You can use either the search feature of the website or browse through categories as well. The search feature is not that effective as we speak.

Most of the ads on the website can be avoided using the ad-blockers but the few remains. These are mostly found on the download page of the torrent you wish to download. And guess what, they appear as the Download buttons and look very familiar to the design of the website.

Year Established: 2007

2007 Number of Torrents: 16 Million

16 Million Tor Support: No

No Best Suited for: TV Series, Movies, Books, Music, Games, Software

This website is as simple as its name sounds. Started in 2007, and still surviving regardless of multiple tries by the law ensuring agencies to take it down. This website is equally famous for Books, TV Series, Software.

This website serves a lot of ads. Most of them are very annoying and can’t be avoided even using the ad-blockers. But still, it is advised to use the ad-blockers because you can prevent around eighty percent of them using it.

If you failed to access this website on your network. There are few proxies of this website as well. Even if those also doesn’t work, you might want to use the Virtual Private Network software. This is the right answer to best torrent sites.

Year Established: 2009

2009 Number of Torrents: 1.2 Million

1.2 Million Tor Support: No

No Best Suited for: Movies, Music, Games, Software

This is quite an old name in the torrent business and serving the torrents for more than a decade. This website is famous for the movies torrents and software. Operating Systems including Windows 7 is most downloaded software on this website.

Browsing this website is quite easy but not downloading the torrents especially for those who are using this website for the first time. The torrent download button is accompanied by the ads on its both sides. So, it becomes tricky to click on the right button. You can hover over the button to find the right one.

This website doesn’t support the magnet links. Along with the torrents, this website is also quite useful for reading the torrent-related news. The news is fetched from different sources but mostly from the Torrent Freak torrent-exclusive news website.

Year Established: 2013

2013 Number of Torrents: 3.3 Million

3.3 Million Tor Support: No

No Best Suited for: Movies, Music, Games, Software

Zooqle is just like the Google to torrent the movies. You will find hundreds of movies here gathered here from The Movie Database (TMDb). Not only movies but the TV Series are also available here to download.

Everything is organized very beautifully. They verify each torrent before making it available to download for other users. Movies are available to download in 720, 1080 and even in 3D. The torrent is quite simple.

You need to avoid the Direct download button because it’s a click-bait/bobby trap. Ads on this website can be easily avoided using the ad-blocker extensions. It is also recommended to use the VPN as well. If you are looking for what torrent sites are working? This is among best torrent sites.

Number of Torrents: 4 Million

4 Million Tor Support: No

No Best Suited for: Movies, Music, Games, Software

This is primarily a torrent finer for the movies only. You just need to write the movie name in the search bar and it will give you the results based on your query. There is nothing much special about this website.

It also uses Google’s Application Programming Interfaces to generate results. So, this you are making a torrent-specific Google Search. Design and User Interface of this website is also just average.

This website advises you to use the VPNs to avoid any privacy issues. The website also accepts DMCA although it is not serving any torrents by themselves. Go to this website if nothing else is working. This is among best torrent sites.

Year Established: Unknown

Unknown Number of Torrents: 4 Million

4 Million Tor Support: No

No Best suited for: Movies, Music, Games, Software

The offline version of The Pirate Bay is quite amazing and wonderful torrenting download website. OfflineBay comes as the best alternative to the users of TPB. This is an offline version of Pirate Bay that you can download on any operating system including Windows, Mac, and Linux. This software is not a complete torrent site but an offline cache of the original website. This software is developed using NodeJS and its open-source to allow other developers around the globe to contribute. This is among best torrent sites.

Year Established: 2016

2016 Number of Torrents: 1 Million

1 Million Tor Support: No

No Best Suited for: Movies, TV Serials, Cartoons

Bobtor has managed to find a place in our list as it has rightfully made its way into one of the most popular and best movie torrenting sites around. It has a website interface that is very impressively designed in terms of functionality and appearance. In short, you will definitely not get lost here if and when you’re searching for a specific torrent. Bobtor is best among torrent sites.

Wondering How To Download Torrents? Torrents are nothing but files of a few kilobytes without a torrent client installed on your computer. To get the actual files you want on your local storage, you will require some of the best torrent clients for a various number of supported operating systems. Luckily for you, we recently covered a list of the 10 popular free torrent software for three popular platforms, Windows, Mac, and Linux. For added measure, we have also included some terrific free torrent clients that support Android, because you never know when people want to move this storage to their phones. Best Torrent Download Clients

Are downloading torrents safe anymore? Most of you might not be aware of this but there has been a sudden increase in activity when it comes to law enforcement authorities on the shutting down of torrent download sites and arresting perpetrators. Apart from this, if you happen to be engaged in torrent downloading without some added protection, then it might become dangerous for you, but that will also depend on which country you’re inhabiting at the moment. Most countries are already dealing with so many problems that they cannot invest the time, money and effort to curb torrent-downloading activities but developed countries are where such laws are quite strict. As a solution, the best possible way to start torrenting without potentially being detected by the authorities is by using privacy protection services in the form of VPNs. ExpressVPN, Private Internet Access VPN, and IPVanish are some of the few services that are known to help out users in remaining anonymous when browsing best torrenting sites and downloading files, so try these out and start browsing when you switch on your machine.

Before Downloading Torrents, read this! Before you aim to get a boatload of content installed and running on your computer, know that there are several risks involved while using BitTorrent sites. If and when you are able to, please pay for this kind of content such as purchasing games or signing up for streaming services. This is because in some countries, it is actually a crime to download torrents and it is summarized as the illegal sharing of the copyrighted material. Still, allow us to remove the confusion a bit more. P2P file-sharing technology is completely legal, as many of the files traded through P2P are indeed copyrighted. However, uploading these copyrighted files will put you at risk of a civil lawsuit in countries like USA, Canada, Australia, UK, and others to be very careful in what you are getting yourself into.

Should you be worried about a potential lawsuit? Lawsuits filed are categorized under class-action suits, meaning that they are filed against groups of users who copy and distribute copyrighted materials and will have to appear in court to answer for their crimes. However, and this bit is very important so please pay close attention, some lawsuits are also targeted towards individual users. Now, why does such a thing happen? Perhaps the party wants to make an example out of you and the hearing of a lawsuit is sufficient to prevent an individual from ever engaging in the activity. These P2P civil lawsuits are very real and they are very scary plus more often than not, it delivers an extreme level of stress and financial burden on the blamed individual. Since the internet is an open book right now, there are a higher number of chances of you being caught. For example, you might not have read the terms and conditions of your Internet Service Provider but here is what they might do. They might choose to release a history of your download and upload activity to potential copyright plaintiffs. In short, the more content you download and store in your local-storage, the higher the chances are that you come under the radar of copyright protection groups.

Final Words

Though The Pirate Bay might become your number one choice as best torrenting site for the downloading your favourite stuff, it is possible that there is a unique file that you might not find on this torrent website, since we stated before that not all websites are perfect. Instead, try browsing other alternatives and see if your luck starts there.

As a reminder, be very careful when downloading torrents, especially in countries where the law is merciless to such offenders. As an added form of protection please use VPNs to reduce your chances of being caught by the authorities. The last thing you would want is to get into trouble with the wrong people.

If you have any queries about these best torrent websites, please feel free to ask. We would love to hear from you.