The Best Upcoming Gaming Events In UK

In recent years gaming has expanded to a point that there are some huge gaming events happening all around the world throughout the year and whatever tournament it is that you are looking at, these are huge and are only getting better.

As we all know, 2020 has been pretty off for almost everything! The gaming fairs and events got canceled or moved to online platforms, and to be honest, only expos weren’t even half as fun as the in-venue ones.

But there is good news for gaming enthusiasts, 2021 is bringing some exciting gaming events, and you surely wouldn’t want to miss those. We have listed all the best upcoming gaming events in the UK below; make sure to buy your tickets in advance to avoid any inconvenience!

Play Expo

Date: 8-9 May 2021

Venue: Bowlers Exhibition Centre, Manchester

Hosted by: Replay Events Ltd

Price: £14 – £58

£14 – £58 Buy Tickets: https://www.playexpomanchester.com/tickets

How about finding every type of game in one place? Play Expo it is! You can find pretty much all modern as well as retro games to play. Not to forget, dressing up as your favorite gaming character and taking part in gaming tournaments is also quite famous here.

Experience Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality has just entered the gaming niche, and it is safe to say that it has taken over! You can play VR games and have demos too. Don’t worry; you won’t have to figure out everything on your own. There are trained staff members to help you with VR gaming.

Retro Gaming

Ever miss your childhood games? Don’t worry! Play Expo features classic games to play around. You can find Pacman, Pinball, and many other old school games and feel a little nostalgic.

Shopping

Liked a game? Buy it too! There is a shopping hall at Play Expo, where you can find all the games, retro toys, and gaming consoles at a good price. Also, there are custom-made and interesting artworks there, too, in case you want to gift your friend or add them to your collection.

UK Games Expo

Date: 4-6 June 2021

Venue: NEC, Birmingham

Hosted by: UKGE

Price: £8 – £60

£8 – £60 Buy Tickets: www.ukgamesexpo.co.uk/bookevents.php?

UK Games Expo is one of the best UK Gaming events for a reason! Whether you are an enthusiastic gamer or just looking to have a fun day out with friends and family, don’t miss out on this fair. From live entertainment to gaming tournaments, you’ll surely find your muse!

Join as a Cosplay

You can play a little “dressy dressy” and dress up as your favorite game character. It’s like a Halloween in June kind of event! Mix and match your costumes with friends and family, add some more excitement to your day.

Talks and Seminars

Want to learn facts, tips, and news about your favorite games? UK Games Expo is one of the best events to learn and understand more about games as there are many talks and seminars going on throughout the event days. Also, these seminars also feature the best upcoming games in 2021. You can also sneak into behind the scenes to get some extra tea about games!

Gaming Tournaments

Obviously, gaming expo must have some gaming tournaments. There are tons of gaming tournaments that you can take part in. But, mind you, not all the tournaments come with prizes; some are just for fun. So wake up your competitive self and get ready for the UK games expo!

Retro Games Fair

Date: 30 January 2021

Venue: Leeds Marriott Hotel

Hosted by: Retro Events Network

Price: Free Entry

Free Entry Buy Tickets: N/A

I know a lot of people who are die-hard fans of retro games, and they always complain about finding classic games and accessories. If you are one such person, you should definitely mark your calendar for Retro Games Fair in Leeds.

Video Game Sales

The retro games fair is mainly for retro games enthusiasts, but surely it isn’t limited to those only. You can find a large variety of classic games and accessories that are rarely found somewhere else. You can shop anything from Nintendo to atari and from handheld consoles to games and accessories, all in one place.

Prize Draws

What’s fun without exciting prize draws in a fair? Prize Draws at Retro Games Fair cost only around £2 per adult. So, you can enter as many times as you want! The prize draws include modern as well as classic consoles, so don’t miss that out.

Extra Perks

Miss arcade games? Not anymore! You can play your favorite retro arcade games at Leeds Retro Game Fair. The fun gets doubled when you take your friends and family along with you!

