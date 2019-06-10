5 Best VPN Software for Mac in 2020

What is a VPN?

VPN stands for Virtual Private Networking and as the name suggests, it provides authentic personal connections through its servers and end to end encryption to your chats, data, etc. Through VPN you can easily unblock videos, search pages, apps, and anything which is banned in any particular location. This also protects your devices from popular malware and intrusions because normal networking is not at all safe. Thus, if you want to defend yourself from tracking devices, prying eyes, hackers, advertisers, etc then we got a perfect solution for your problem especially if you are an owner of Mac.

Best VPNs For Mac 2019

In this article, we have listed 5 amazing and affordable VPNs for Mac which are leading in the marketplace in 2019.

ExpressVPN

In the present scenario, Express VPN is among the leading security software, especially for Mac users and guess the functionality of the software by the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee plan. Its main goal is to give users serious security by securing their valuable data from surveillance and hacking with 256-bit AES encryption. It helps you in unblocking videos, websites, and many other Internet services that may be banned in some countries due to online censorship. With ExpressVPN, download or watch anything from any of its servers without being noticed by hackers, government and competitors as it hides your IP address from prying eyes. It works on all versions of MacOS. It is a magical tool for all businessmen which helps them to raise their business.

Pros Cons 24/7 customer support with live chat option

Admirable fast VPN speed Little bit expensive

User can only connect to 3 devices simultaneously

NordVPN

Now, secure yourself from all types of unwanted troubles such as hacking, cyber crimes, etc in a smarter way by using NordVPN with advanced features. NordVPN encrypts your valuable data twice by its newest Double VPN Technology which simply means that it was to make it even safer. After 30 days of usage if this tool did not satisfy you then you can freely demand a refund but is available only if you had taken 3 years subscription plan. It supports 20 different types of languages thus is very demanding in the International Market. Its kill-switch technology ensures that your personal data is 100% free from leakage with GDPR and HIPPA regulations. You can connect 6 devices at the same time with NordVPN servers. It is super easy to use this software even a person with zero technical knowledge can enjoy its services in just simple three clicks. Most importantly, it is one of the most affordable VPN providers available for Mac users.

Pros Cons Overall simple and good performance

Transfer NordVPN user license option available Few Disappointing reviews

Overly simple applications

CyberGhost VPN

Astonishing features of this ultra VPN will keep you wonderstruck and it can connect to multiple 7 devices simultaneously. They are always ready to serve you through their live chat option. More than 3600 VPN servers are widely spread across 60 countries. Easily unlock Netflix, YouTube, websites, etc which may be unavailable at a particular place due to digital censorship and can also block ads, trackers, harmful sites which are disturbing you at any place on earth. We highly recommend this software if you want a VPN for streaming and torrenting. It provides military-grade encryption and hides your IP address hence do whatever you want anonymously with no restrictions.

Pros Cons Easy to use and reliable

torrents are also supported Customer support services are below average.

Takes time in connecting

IPVanish VPN

This software is best for those who want to connect multiple devices at a time without any hassles because IPVanish VPN can support a maximum of 10 devices at the same moment. No matter what is your current location it is ready to protect you from its 1300+ servers which are widely spread across the earth. It supports OpenVPN, IKEv2, LT2P, PP2P protocols and also allows P2P. Now, use this software for both commercial and personal purposes as it offers welcoming options like automatic IP switching and kill-switch technology. It does not allow anyone to track your IP address or your online presence and even they themselves don’t record anything to protect your privacy. Its advanced features include Anonymous torrenting, unlimited bandwidth, 256-bit AES encryption, zero traffic logs, SOCKS5 web proxy, etc. Hence, enjoy your online freedom to the fullest and access to censored videos and web pages with IPVanish VPN.

Pros Cons Stunning features and admirable performance

Great VPN speed 7 days free trial unavailable

It is not so easy to use

HotSpotShield VPN

This is a prominent software for Mac users with the capability of supporting a maximum of 5 devices at a time. To enhance the download speed it has a different unique Catapult Hydra protocol. This is a great US VPN app which works well for beginners. It also offers a 45-day money back guarantee plan hence it is a most trusted VPN technology with over 650 million users around the globe. Use public wifi without any hesitation and enjoy unlimited browsing and streaming as HotSpot Shield is really acting as a shield to your privacy and keeps your data secure. Protect your devices from malware and viruses with this software as it blocks spam sites, phishing, etc before they try to infect your expensive devices.

Pros Cons Trusted software

Blazing speed Works with only official apps

Logging issues

Conclusion

So, this was all about the best VPNs for Mac users. All are exceptionally full-featured and highly reliable. You will not regret using any of these VPNs mentioned above. Hence, enjoy Netflix, Youtube, your favourite websites even if they are broken with these awesome Mac VPNs.