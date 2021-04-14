While 2020 halted or slowed down the pace of many things, web design still managed to sail the tides without slowing. As a multiplicity of people bent their knees to lockdown and worked from home, plenty of web designers channelled their energy creatively in web design. This birthed several web design trends that bombarded 2021 like never before. These trends have undoubtedly driven the look and feel of websites and eventually defined the success or failure of several websites unleashed in the market.

Well, several website design trends have already gained momentum in 2021, and scores of designers are angling their designs on these trends. Whether complex or basic, designers can’t afford to be left behind but rather integrate them into their website designs. These trends include minimalism, dark theme, collages, parallax scroll animations, retro fonts, horizontal scrolling, Gaussian blur, muted colors, 3D visuals, and multimedia experience. If you are a designer, you probably understand the sheer work needed to integrate these trends in a website design. Well, you might not have a choice but to include as large a chunk as possible. While you are thinking about adding these trends, remember the website design tool’s choice can break or make your website design. It, therefore, goes without saying that you require an appropriate website design tool. Fortunately, this article has created for you a list of the best website design tools in 2021.

5 Best Web design tools for 2021

Here are some of the best web design tools for 2021

Wondershare Mockitt easily becomes the top web design tool for plenty of reasons. This powerful all-in-one tool is a modern design, prototyping, and collaboration tool for all sizes and types of companies. This is because Mockitt is equipped with an assortment of up to par features, incredible speed, an elegant and total-no-brainer interface, and is compatible with a wide range of devices. Being a cloud-based design tool, you simply log in via a browser and start your design irrespective of location and device. The good thing is that newbies and experts alike will find the user interface so straightforward and extremely easy to navigate. Wondershare Mockitt offers various design resources like templates, icons, widgets, and other components to help users create magnificent designs with speed.

Features

Mockitt gives a plethora of templates, including web templates that suit diverse industries. Users pick a suitable template and customize it to meet their needs.

This program provides abundant widgets and icons to make your designs more appealing.

Mockitt is a powerful collaboration tool and hence team members can co-edit, comment, and receive feedback in real-time.

This program allows users to share prototypes via URL or through visibility settings.

Mockitt supports animated and interactive prototypes.

It has an intuitive and easy-to-use interface.

Mockitt allows designers to directly hand over their projects to developers.

Webflow is among the best web design tools to choose from in 2021. This no-code web design platform enables designers to build professional, responsive, and custom websites in an entirely visual canvas. Webflow also provides a hassle-free hosting network for users to go live on their websites with just a click. Users can build custom databases and easily create interactions and animations. This hosting network is powered by Amazon Web Services and provides 99.9% uptime with zero maintenance. There are several learning resources to help transform your design prowess on Webflow. You can make use of resources like University, blog, and showcase sections for plenty of videos, courses, and relevant guides on Webflow design.

Features

It offers several learning resources.

It supports design with HTML5, CSS, and JavaScript.

It supports flexible integrations with marketing tools.

It has a hassle-free hosting network for users to go live on their websites.

It supports immersive interactions and animations.

Figma is a popular web design tool that is worth giving a try. This fast and powerful tool is suitable for teams because it makes collaboration much seamless and efficient. The several design features and unique inventions like Arc tool and Vector Networks lets your ideas keep flowing and transforms the way you create your web designs. With this tool, you can design and prototype in tandem. Make use of animation and interactive features to make your design an inch away from reality.

Features

It allows team members to collaborate by sharing design prototypes, co-editing, and sending feedback in real-time.

It provides design resources that allow users to build once and reuse infinite times.

Users can create animated prototypes.

Figma allows users to test their prototypes earlier and more often.

UXpin is arguably one of the best web design tools in the market. This tool is available for Windows and Mac operating systems. UXpin offers interactive components to help you fill your design with interactive elements without duplicating artboards. Also, leverage code components to generate functional and interactive elements for a consistent design. With conditional interactions, variables, and expressions, you can create designs that are much closer to real applications.

Features

It provides built-in libraries for icons, iOS, Material Design, and Bootstrap to allow users to work faster.

It provides fully interactive elements such as checkboxes, text fields, and radio buttons among others.

UXpin offers vector drawing tools to help transform the way you draw shapes, icons, and illustrations.

It supports real-time collaboration.

Users can create and update components to build fats and consistent designs.

Created by Adobe, Adobe XD is a popular yet functional web design tool in the market. This program is suitable for doing wireframes, prototypes, and collaboration. Adobe XD is fast and offers plenty of good features to transform your design experience. You can design a variety of apps ranging from websites, voice and mobile applications, among others. With Adobe XD, you can seamlessly create high-fidelity designs for any screen type and work together as team members.

Features

It allows users to co-edit in real-time and share design links.

It allows users to add user flows, interactions, and animations.

With the help of plugins and integration, users can work effortlessly with other apps like Jira, Slack, and Zeplin.

It provides vector drawing tools for ease of creation of interfaces and other elements.

Users can import designs from Photoshop, Sketch, and Illustrator.

Conclusion

Either one of the above tools will help you create fantastic web design prototypes. With all those features and elements, your web development will be much easier and intuitive. More importantly, you are not required to a lot of learning since they are of low learning curve and tools like Wondershare Mockitt also provide abundant design templates.