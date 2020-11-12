Best Websites To Buy or Trade Cryptocurrency In 2020

In a generation in hot pursuit of digitalization, cryptocurrency investment is widely embraced. With a shallow history, one cannot exactly tell how promising the market is but being a new product in the market, it is definitely a hotcake. Cryptocurrency has made investment better in ways of digitality and security. There is no need for documentation or even involvement from banks. There are several websites to buy or trade cryptocurrency.

e-Toro

eToro is one of the most trusted websites because of the safety and top regulations. It is a trading and multi-asset brokerage company that began in 2007 in Tel Aviv. It has headquarters in several parts of the world but its services are worldwide. eToro provides services like bitcoin exchange social investment, online investing, and other related financial services.

Coinbase

Coinbase is also another reliable digital website for cryptocurrency trading. It deals with currency exchange. It was first founded in San Francisco, California, the US in 2012 but currently reaches 190 countries worldwide. Coinbase provides products like bitcoin, Bitcoin cash, exchange of digital assets, Litecoin, and Ethereum. In 2017, it provided revenue of US$ 1 billion.

Another website is Robinhood Market inc. which is an American company that deals with financial services through a mobile app and website that enable people to sell and buy cryptocurrencies. It began in 2013 and its headquarters are in California, US. Robinhood offers services like stockbroker and electronic trading platforms.

Gemini

Gemini is also a leading website in cryptocurrency trading. It is a digital currency exchange site that provides services to buy, sell, and store digital assets. It is a private that started in 2014 and has its headquarters in New York, US. Department of financial service CNBC reported that it was the first ether exchange. It provides products like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Gemini dollar exchange, Litecoin, Zcash, and there.

Kraken

Kraken is a US-based cryptocurrency exchange company that began in 2011. It is available in 48 US states and has 176 countries worldwide. It has 40 cryptocurrencies available for trade. According to CoinMarketCap, Kraken is the 4th largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world. It is a good option to trade with the many acquisitions it has achieved.

Binance

Next is Binance. Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange with a variety of cryptocurrencies. In January 2018 it was named the biggest cryptocurrency in the world in terms of the trading volume. It was founded by Changpeng Zhao. It has had its critics and allegations but it still remains a good option to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

OKEx

OKEx is another good crypto exchange and trading platform. It is Malta-based but has its services available worldwide. It was founded in 2017 and its products are cryptocurrency exchange, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin. It is protected by a firm regulatory framework which makes it a good option for crypto trading.

Started as a bitcoin exchange Bitfinex is a cryptocurrency exchange owned and operated by iFinex Inc. it was started 8 years ago and has its headquarters in Hong Kong. It currently serves 52 countries. Cryptocurrencies offered are Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin, OmiseGO, Monero, NEO and EOS.

Summary

Investing in digital assets is very different from investing in stocks. When it comes to cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, one needs to open exchange or trading platform. However, with stocks, you need to open an account with a brokerage. Although investing in bitcoin can be intimidating at first, so much progress has been made in previous times to improve crypto trading and secure crypto exchanges from hackers.

Apart from the above, other reliable options are FTX, Upbit, Huobi global, Bithumb, and Coinbase Pro. These are the most advisable options in the market at the moment. It is advisable to evaluate a crypto trading platform before joining to check whether it has solutions to your needs.