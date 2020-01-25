What are the best websites to help you find people online?

The Internet certainly carried through on its promise to make information more accessible to everyone. But there is one exception. It’s surprisingly challenging to find an individual person online. The problem could be described as “looking for a needle in a haystack filled with nearly identical needles.”

This is due to a number of factors: There tend to be numerous people with the same first and last name in various configurations, people do change their names in cases like getting married, and most of us aren’t comfortable broadcasting their identities for the world to see.

In this list, we’ll give you some great starting points for your search:

Check People

The service at CheckPeople.com allows for unlimited searches for one flat subscription fee. The site handles multiple use cases, including background checks, public records searches, reverse phone number look-up, identity verification, credit checks, and more. Check People is geared more towards professional use for employers, investigators, and others whose line of work involves finding people often. You can call a 1-800 number to cancel at any time, so it is possible to just use the service periodically.

Google Groups

Far better than raw Googling, using Google Groups is a good way to find message board posts from the Usenet era to modern-day forums. It’s free to use. Whether you’ll find a result or not on Google Groups is a matter of luck, but it’s worth a shot. It is especially useful if the person you’re searching for also has other people looking for them as well, such as an ancestry search or a person who skipped town on a few bills.

Google Reverse Image Search

Got a photo? You’d be surprised how far you can get this way! Go to Google Image Search, click the camera icon, and supply either the URL of the photo if it’s posted online, or upload the image from your device. If the photo has ever been posted online before, you’ll find links for it. As a bonus, you can sometimes get a helpful hit out of the “related images” section.

True People Search

Here is that rare miracle, a free people search service! However, be advised that TruePeopleSearch is little more than a white-pages look-up, and only for the USA. It does find all people with a matching name, and lists known addresses and suspected relatives, but very little else. It’s mostly good for narrowing down a search and giving you a couple clues to go on.

Ancestry

Is the target related to you? If you have some first-hand knowledge of the person’s past through relatives, Ancestry might be the way to go. It is also a paid subscription service. It’s not so much geared towards finding random strangers as it is mapping your family tree.

Facebook

It is worth a shot. Facebook is the world’s most used social network. It is very rare to find someone with no Facebook account. In the case where the target isn’t on Facebook, you might still find a relative, spouse, friend, co-worker, or another associate of your target through sheer familiarity. The biggest downside is that Facebook is so popular that it’s just like using Google to find somebody, so it’s way too broad for most cases.

USA.gov

To try doing things the hard way, you could try starting at the source. USA.gov isn’t a people-search, but a public records department directory. From there, you can find the kinds of public records that people search engines use collectively. This method is best when you have concrete information about your target including the present address. Then you can look up public records in that state.