Wiring diagrams are visual representations of electrical or electronic circuits that help professionals make decisions related to their projects, such as the type of materials needed, how different components of an electrical system are connected, and the cost of the same. It’s important to understand how power is supplied to your electrical system to read and interpret wiring diagrams. The power supply usually comes from a transformer, a generator, or a special power distribution center. Each of these has its own set of rules and guidelines for reading a wiring diagram, so it’s important to familiarize yourself with them.

That being said, creating these diagrams can be complex, so wiring diagram software is commonly used to ease the process. With this wiring diagram software, engineers, electricians, programmers, and students can make professional wiring drawings quickly and easily. In this article, we will look at the top eight wiring diagram software available for you to use in your academic or professional endeavors.

List of the Best Wiring Diagram Software

Before you purchase wiring diagram software, make sure to do some research into the various tools available online. Consider the features, price, reviews, ratings, and compatibility of the program with any other tools or software you already use.

Planning the wiring for an electrical project can be complicated and time-consuming without a software program. Thankfully, numerous wiring diagram software solutions are available that make the creation and management of diagrams simple and easy. Here, we take a look at the eight best options for 2023.

EdrawMax

EdrawMax offers automatic diagram layout functions and quick styling tools for tweaking diagrams. The program is filled with intuitive features, like Microsoft-style ribbon menus, that make it easy to find your needed features. And if you run into any issues, EdrawMax’s comprehensive help system and online tutorials can get you up to speed in minutes. Whether you’re a professional engineer or a casual hobbyist, EdrawMax is sure to have what you need to get your wiring diagrams done quickly.

Additionally, EdrawMax is loaded with features like free templates, vector-enabled 25,000+ symbols, a premium template community, 100 percent customization options, the ability to access MS Visio’s files, and more. If you are a beginner or a professional, you can never go wrong with EdrawMax.

Pros:

EdrawMax offers a vector-enabled canvas board.

EdrawMax comes with an online collaboration feature for remote teams.

Password protection is yet another important feature of this wiring diagram software.

Cons:

With many features, templates, and symbols, beginners might feel overwhelmed.

Cost:

Online Tool/Basic Use: FREE

Annual Plan: $99

Lifetime Plan: $245 (currently at $198)

Supported Systems:

Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, & Web

If you need help choosing the perfect wiring diagram software for your company, you can download EdrawMax for free. From built-in templates and online resources, you will find this tool worth your time.

SmartDraw

SmartDraw offers a large library of built-in electrical symbols and elements, so you don’t have to spend extra time looking for them. And the output quality is stunning—even incredibly complex wiring diagrams are generated in a matter of seconds. SmartDraw even automatically formats and arranges everything on the page, leaving you with a professional-looking diagram that’s ready to use right away. Best of all, with SmartDraw’s smart auto-cross link feature, any changes you make to your wiring diagram will be updated everywhere it’s used in your project.

For students or beginners, SmartDraw is famous for its simple drag-and-drop feature that helps them build flowcharts, mind maps, and other diagrams. It also comes in handy for those coming from MS Visio and looking for alternative tools.

Pros:

Offers a wide range of diagramming options.

Offers a wide range of fully customizable templates.

The details and features make SmartDraw a user-friendly tool.

Cons:

The tool requires a learning curve for those unfamiliar with any diagramming tool.

Most users have complained of getting limited customization options, especially while building flowcharts and floor plans.

Most users have reported that the desktop version crashes when loaded with heavy files.

Cost:

Single user: $9.95 per month, billed annually

Multiple users: $5.95 per month, billed annually (minimum five users mandatory)

Supported Systems:

Windows, macOS, & Web

Circuit Diagram

Looking for software to create electric and circuit diagrams from scratch? Circuit Diagram may be the perfect tool for you or your company! This user-friendly diagram drawing tool is available for both browsers and desktops. It contains all the important components and tools needed to create an accurate wiring drawing.

As the name suggests, Circuit Diagram is predominantly a circuit diagramming tool. From creating unique designs to checking them in a stimulated version, Circuit Diagram offers it all. The tool lets you save your wiring diagrams to your private account or save them offline for physical distribution.

Pros:

Offers a wide range of editing options for schematics.

Users can access user-generated circuit diagrams.

The built-in simulator is yet another plus point.

Cons:

Limited to only creating circuit diagrams.

The built-in simulator is still in the beta phase, and the results are not always 100 percent reliable.

Lacks in premium content, support, and libraries.

Supported Systems:

Windows (last updated seven years ago), VS Code (last updated three years ago), and Web

Cost: Free

DiagramStudio

DiagramStudio is a powerful and intuitive wiring diagram software with many drawing tools and features. The software offers many helpful templates, such as network diagrams, flowcharts, mind maps, graphs, and P&I diagrams, making it suitable for professional drawings and illustrations. DiagramStudio differs from other wiring diagram software because it allows exporting the diagrams to any other software that supports object linking and embedding, commonly termed OLE. DiagramStudio can also export your wiring diagrams into JPG, Windows Bitmap, and Metafiles.

With a layout similar to Microsoft Office, DiagramStudio offers some great features, like adding and resizing different symbols, adding text, connecting and formatting those symbols, and even printing the diagram once finished.

Pros:

Not limited to making only wiring diagrams.

Comes with pre-built symbols and resizable options.

Offers a user-friendly interface

Cons:

No premium feature

No offline support for non-Windows operating systems.

Very limited templates and components.

Cost:

Free

Supported Systems: Windows 7+

AutoCAD Electrical

With AutoCAD Electrical, you have access to a comprehensive library of components and symbols that can be used in any type of wiring project. With this professional wiring diagram software, one can draw exact electrical system representations and choose to add or modify individual parts. When you are finished drawing your circuit or wiring diagram, AutoCAD Electrical features powerful engineering tools to assist you, such as a design rule checker, which allows you to check the integrity of your designs before construction or installation. With so many features and options, AutoCAD Electrical is a versatile tool that can simplify designing complex circuits.

For those new to wiring diagrams, please note that AutoCAD Electrical comes with the AutoCAD software bundle. What it means is that once you acquire the tool, you will be offered different resources to create a fully-professional electrical setup. Most electrical engineers, who are well-versed in electrical components and features, find AutoCAD Electrical a powerful designing tool.

Pros:

The user interface is neat and user-friendly.

One can easily generate DWF files.

It comes with an extensive library of symbols, parts, and components.

Cons:

Limited to only wiring diagrams. If you need to make a flowchart, you will need to buy another tool.

One must have the technical expertise to use AutoCAD Electrical to create wiring diagrams.

Most users have reported that the software lacks integration, which hampers online collaboration.

Cost: $1,120/paid annually or $140 paid monthly

Supported Systems:

64-bit Windows 11 and Windows 10, macOS (min. Mojave v10.14)

AutoDesk EAGLE

Whether you’re a novice to electrical wiring or an experienced electronics engineer, AutoDesk EAGLE is a great option for creating intuitive and accurate wiring diagrams. With its comprehensive library of components and features, such as tracing, annotated images, multiple layout views, and real-time design validation checks, AutoDesk Eagle has everything you need to complete your wiring diagram projects quickly and accurately.

AutoDesk’s EAGLE is an Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software that helps designers connect different components of a wiring diagram. Another important point of AutoDesk’s EAGLE is that it offers a drag-and-drop reusable design block that remains in sync with your schematic and PCB circuitry.

Pros:

With the integration of Fusion 360, EAGLE offers a better simulation.

Offers intuitive cloud collaboration.

Offers good customer support.

Cons:

Dependency on Fusion 360.

Companies had reported issues when more team members got involved in creating schematics and PCBs.

EAGLE’s interface could have been designed keeping students and beginners in mind.

Cost:

Monthly Plan: $49 paid monthly

Annual Plan: $382 paid annually

Long-Term Plan: $1,635 paid every three years

Supported Systems:

Windows, macOS, Linux, Web

ConceptDraw

ConceptDraw is an all-purpose diagramming tool, perfect for creating professional visual content in various fields. Not only can it be used to create wiring diagrams for engineering, architecture, and electronics, but it’s also handy for students, teachers, and professionals alike. Unlike other counterparts, ConceptDraw offers libraries that help create different diagram types. Once the files are created and modified, ConceptDraw allows them to be exported in multiple formats, including PowerPoint, MS Visio, SVG, PDF, and HTML.

ConceptDraw is a good tool for drawing, mapping, and visualizing wiring diagrams. Concept Draw is available in multiple versions that vary in functionality and pricing — although a free trial is offered.

Pros:

Supports customization at the micro level of drawing.

Easy-to-handle drag-and-drop features

Ability to make multiple diagrams

Cons:

The overall functionality of this tool is very tricky.

Users have reported that multiple layers create problems in adding different components.

The offline version takes much of the system’s RAM and may cause unnecessary strain.

Cost:

Free trial available

$199-$499

Supported Systems: Windows and Mac

SolidWorks Electrical Schematics

SolidWorks Electrical Schematics is a great choice if you are only looking for wiring diagram software. It’s a professional drawing tool with comprehensive collaboration options, allowing users to create complete electrical systems in minutes! The symbol library, 3D manufacturing parts, and component models make it easy to generate an accurate electric diagram. Best of all, before you commit to buying, there’s even a free trial to try the software out for yourself!

Most users have found that SolidWorks Electrical Schematics helps them create complex designs which are easily controllable. At the same time, the automation part of the documentation comes in very handy. Moreover, this wiring diagram software has much variety and saves much time by creating the bills of different materials.

Pros:

The software is very informative and provides effective solutions.

If you know the schematics, this tool can offer a lot of components and tools.

One can draw different diagrams as long as they are related to electricity.

Cons:

It’s a very heavy software and may strain your computer’s memory.

A beginner or a student will have difficulty using this wiring diagram software.

The software could be more intuitive as it requires additional knowledge of diagramming tools.

Pricing: Custom pricing is available

Supported Systems: Windows & Web

Choose Suitable Wiring Diagram Software

In this elaborate guide to understanding different wiring diagram software, we walked you through them and analyzed them based on system compatibility, cost, features, and productivity. But if you are still confused about choosing the right wiring diagram software that meets your needs and budgets, then we recommend EdrawMax. It provides all the drawing tools, free templates, and vector-enabled symbols and contains all the premium features offered by other software. It is also suitable for students, one-time users, professionals, or those who deal with a wide range of visual content. With EdrawMax, you get it all at an affordable price – making it one of the top 8 wiring diagram software available today.