Bitstarz is one of the most popular online casinos today that uses Bitcoin as the in-game currency. This online casino has been around since 2014 and it is no secret that they offer its players the biggest selection of casino games than any other Bitcoin casino.

We know that finding the best Bitcoin casino online that fits your needs can be tricky, especially when choosing from what seems like hundreds of them.

So, if you’re considering signing up at Bitstarz, here’s an overview of what you can expect.

BitStarz Casino Review Pros:

Up to 5 BTC crypto welcome bonus

20 no-deposit free spins

180 additional spins from welcome package

Over 4,000 crypto games to enjoy

Supports major cryptocurrencies

Several ongoing promotions

Bitstarz original games

Less than 10 mins average cashout

Intuitive website layout

BitStarz Casino Review Cons:

Few geo-restrictions

No sports betting included

Standout Bitstarz Casino bonuses and promotions available right now:

If you are looking for a place to play casino games like roulette, blackjack, slots, and video poker while having the option to use bitcoins as your game currency, then BitStarz should be your first choice. Not to mention, this site offers a great Bitcoin bonus that you can take advantage of as soon as you sign up.

We’re here to provide you with a full, unbiased BitStarz review. Our gambling experts prepared a comprehensive breakdown of the site, looking at everything from software, an overview of its gaming options, player bonuses and promotions, banking options, and more.

We’ll also be gauging the casino’s performance on a number of benchmarks, and some final remarks to wrap things up.

Bitstarz Casino Review – Best Features

Is BitStarz really the top online casino right now, especially for Bitcoin holders?

Take a look at what we think of this casino site based on the following exceptional features and bonuses in our in-depth Bitstarz casino review.

Style and feel of Bitstarz. This casino site has a neat and direct user interface that even people who have no experience with online gambling can easily get used to.

VIP and Loyalty programs. It pays to be loyal to BitStarz with its loyalty program tournament. Earn bonus rewards every time you reach a certain player level and win more perks!

Exclusive rewards, tournaments, and other offers. BitStarz casino may not have a long list of bonus codes and promos compared to other Bitcoin casinos

Payment methods available. BitStarz is a crypto-friendly casino site that doesn't only accept Bitcoin but other popular altcoins too like Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Litecoin, and more.

Quality of customer service. As a recipient of the Best Support award, BitStarz casino has one of the best customer services we've seen. The support team is responsive and they resolve customer problems as quickly as possible.

Is Bitstarz Casino Legit?

Yes. BitStarz is a licensed crypto casino, so we can definitely say that it is a legit gambling site. It holds a Curacao eGaming license, which is what many of the most popular and trusted gambling sites also have.

Aside from its license, BitStarz has also been online since 2014. With almost a decade of experience in the online casino industry, you can be sure that it is a casino site that’s worthy of your trust. After all, no gambling site would last over a year if customers are not happy with them.

Just know that even if BitStarz is a legit online casino, it’s always best to check your local laws on online gambling. Some places have a ban on real money gaming and you wouldn’t want to get in any trouble because of that.

How to Sign Up and Claim Bitstarz Bonuses?

To take advantage of a BitStarz Casino sign-up bonus or any other promotions available on the site, you’ll need to join the casino first. Signing up at BitStarz takes a minute or even less. Making a deposit is also quick and easy. We’ve prepared a guide you can follow when you go through both these processes.

Here’s how you can sign up and claim bonuses at Bitstarz:

Create a BitStarz account.

Visit the Bitstarz website or click here to get redirected

Click the green “Sign Up” button located on the top-right part of the BitStarz Casino login page

Type in your email address

Create a username and a strong password

Check the box to agree to BitStarz casino’s Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Click “I have a bonus code” if you have one

Enter your BitStarz Casino bonus code and click “Apply”

Click “Sign Up” to finish the registration process, and now you’re an official member of the casino!

2. Make a deposit.

Once you’re logged in, click “Deposit” on the upper right part of the screen

Enter the amount to deposit and choose your preferred currency

Choose the bonus you’d like to grab

Click “Play Now” with the amount you’d like to deposit

Select your preferred payment method

Enter your banking information

Click “Confirm” and you’re all set!

Be sure to check if your deposit bonus code is already activated. To do this, simply click your username and select “Bonuses” to see the active bonus in your account.

Bitstarz Casino Review: Why Should You Play BitStarz Casino Games?

Still need some convincing? We’ve rated BitStarz based on the following benchmarks to learn more about Casino BitStarz from different angles. Hopefully, this can help you decide if this online gambling site fits your criteria

Game Selection and Variety: 4.8/5

BitStarz has one of the biggest gaming catalogs we’ve seen after reviewing numerous casino sites in the past. You have over 4,000 games to choose from and we promise you that it’s not all slot games.

Aside from standard online slot machines, you can also enjoy other games here like different variants of Poker, Baccarat, and Roulette. It’s also one of the best blackjack sites with games like Multi-Hand blackjack, American blackjack, and more. If you want immersive gameplay, the site has plenty of table games you can also have fun with.

With such a huge gaming catalog, BitStarz casino has teamed up with a few reputable casino software providers like Betsoft Gaming, Belatra Games, Booming Games, Evolution Gaming, VIVO Gaming, True Lab, Yggdrasil, NetEnt, Flat Dog, 4 The Player, and many more.

In addition, some of the specific games you can find on BitStarz are jackpot games like Bulky Fruits, Master of Starz, card games like Double Joker, card poker, and Caribbean Poker.

You’ll also find some of the best online slots in the industry, including progressive jackpots, free slots, classic slots, and video slots.

Note that some casino games require a minimum bet. Also, if you have an active bonus, be sure to check the max bet limit.

BitStarz Bonuses: 4/5

This Bitcoin casino may not have a long list of promos and bonuses, but the BitStarz welcome bonus alone is very generous. As soon as you sign up, you can take advantage of a 100% bonus of up to 1 BTC.

The BitStarz welcome bonus is not just applicable on your first deposit but also on your next three deposits, which allows you to get up to 5 BTC in total.

Aside from the welcome package, there are other bonus offers available on BitStarz like Monday Reload Bonuses and Wednesday Free Spins. You’ll also find tournaments that you can join to win a huge prize pool like Slot Wars and Table Wars. The loyalty program is well-structured and gives you more perks the more you play at the casino.

However, take note that according to the bonus terms, players from some countries are not eligible for any promos or free bonuses unless stated otherwise.

We’ll let you know more details about BitStarz Casino bonuses in a bit, so keep on reading! Remember that it’s always wise to consider bonuses and promotions when looking for an online casino. This is especially the case for BitStarz because it has a no deposit bonus!

User Interface: 4.3/5

The BitStarz website is user-friendly with its intuitive interface. The site looks very neat and modern with its color scale of black, white, and magenta. It’s easy on the eyes and seamless to navigate.

It is also mobile-friendly and, in fact, one of the best mobile casinos around. So even if there is no BitStarz casino app just yet, it’s perfectly fine. Slot games, live casino games, and all the games available on the site should still run smoothly on a mobile browser.

In addition, all casino games are categorized accordingly. You can use the sidebar menu to find the type of game you’d like to play. If there is a certain game title you’re looking for, the site also has a search bar that you can utilize.

We just wish that the site has a filter feature to make it easier to discover games based on the theme, software developer, and popularity – especially since this casino has over 4,000 games. That would have been a very useful feature.

On top of that, while the site is user-friendly, making it perfect even for beginners, the homepage is a bit cluttered with so many gaming options. This could easily overwhelm someone who is still unsure of what games to play on the site.

Banking Options Available at BitStarz Casino: 4.5/5

Based on the casino’s name, you can already expect that it accepts cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. However, there are more options available on the site when it comes to making transactions.

Other payment methods available for making a deposit include Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ripple, Tron, cards, Skrill, Neteller, Zimpler and more.

Note that all deposit options on the site are free and instant. When it comes to payout speed, all options are also instant except for credit card withdrawals, which could take one to three banking days.

Instant withdrawal is something not offered by all casino sites, so this makes BitStarz a good choice. Nothing beats fast payouts when you have finally won a game you’ve been playing a while.

Quality of Customer Service: 4.8/5

We rate the 24/7 live chat support of the casino 4.8 stars out of 5 because they are very responsive when it comes to player inquiries and concerns.

It also doesn’t matter if you already have a casino account or not. You can get assistance from a live agent at any time. Many casino sites only offer live chat support when players are signed in to their accounts, so this definitely makes BitStarz stand out.

If you can’t chat with a live representative yet but would already want the casino to be aware of your issue or questions, you can always send them an email at support@bitstarz.

Just be sure to include all the details of your concern like screenshots if needed to help them answer your questions or concerns accurately. If not, the casino will most likely probe for more information – and that’s going to take up some time. This is why live chat is still the best way to keep in touch with them.

Honest BitStarz Casino Review Score: 4.7/5

Considering all those ratings, we’re giving BitStarz casino an overall score of 4.7. We’re truly impressed by the casino site’s huge gaming catalog. It’s perfect for casino players who want to find a home.

We say this because, with so many options to choose from, you probably won’t think it’s necessary to sign up at other online gambling sites anymore. Unless, of course, you are also a fan of sports betting or other gambling activities that are not offered on BitStarz like virtual sports and live betting.

But even if it doesn’t have sports betting, this is still a great choice to look for many players’ favorite slot games, table games, and exclusive BTC casino games. Knowing that BitStarz also accepts alt-coins like Dogecoin and Ripple is also a big plus.

Things To Consider Before Signing Up At BitStarz Casino

BitStarz only accepts players who are of legal age or 18 years old and above. However, you might want to check the legal gambling age in your jurisdiction in case it’s not the same.

In addition, only one member account is allowed per household and IP address. The use of VPN, proxy servers, and similar services are not allowed.

BitStarz can easily detect multiple accounts and they will be tagged. Tagged multiple accounts will be closed and bonus winnings will also be forfeited.

When it comes to location, know that people living in some countries mentioned in the site’s T&Cs are not allowed to play at BitStarz.

Exciting Promotions and Bonuses Available at BitStarz Casino

We did say that we’ll be talking about all the BitStarz bonuses and offers available right now. Here are all the details we found out about these casino bonuses:

You can get up to 5 BTC when you sign up at BitStarz online casino.

There’s no need for a promo code. All you need to do is select “First Deposit Bonus” when you make your first deposit. This will first give you 100% bonus money of up to BTC and 180 free spins.

Know that only 20 free spins will be instantly credited to your account after you make a deposit. 20 spins will be given to you daily until the casino completes all 180.

A minimum deposit of $20 is required, but we recommend that you maximize this bonus and deposit a bigger amount if you can.

After this, you are then eligible for more bonuses on your next three deposits. Here are the bonuses you can get:

2nd Deposit – 50% match bonus of up to $100 or 1 BTC

3rd Deposit – 50% deposit bonus of up to $200 or 2 BTC

4th Deposit – 100% match bonus of up to $100 or 1 BTC

You’ll have to deal with wagering requirements that are a little over the industry standard. Take note that when it comes to wagering requirements, slots contribute 100%, and table games, video poker games, Jogo do Bicho, and live games contribute 5%.

At Bitstarz, you can also get treated like a VIP and enjoy a 125% bonus of up to 1 BTC on your first deposit. To redeem, simply select “First 125% Deposit VIP Bonus” when you make your initial deposit.

Note that the minimum deposit for this is $1500. On top of that, you’ll also get instant 100 free spins that you can use on any game.

Manic Mondays can still be fun with a 50% BitStarz reload bonus of up to $300.

This bonus can only be redeemed once every Monday and the wagering requirement is the same as the welcome bonus. The max bet you can place per round is only $5.

If you make a deposit every Wednesday, you can get free spins on the following day.

The number of free spins will depend on your deposit amount, so be sure to make these deposits to get the following free spins:

Minimum deposit of $30 – 20 spins

Minimum deposit of $80 – 80 spins

Minimum deposit of $160 – 200 spins

When it comes to free spins, be sure that you log in to your account as soon as they get credited. If you don’t do so, the bonus spins will automatically expire.

This is the loyalty program that BitStarz offers. It’s also a point system that is typically offered by many gambling sites. Basically, you need to play more to earn points that could help you level up and get rewards.

What makes this offer different is that it is in a form of a tournament. Aside from the bonuses that you can unlock by leveling up, you also get a chance to win a huge jackpot.

BitStarz’s loyalty program tournaments run for two months. You can check your progress at the top part of the website when you’re logged in. It is shown as a progress bar with a yellow star, percentage progress, and reward you can get when you level up.

It’s quite rare to find an online casino no deposit bonus nowadays, and we’re sure that you’ll be happy to know that there is a BitStarz no deposit bonus that you can take advantage of. There’s no need to spend your own money as soon as you sign up at this Crypto casino because you will automatically get 20 FS!

The wagering requirement for these free spins is similar to the welcome bonus. Unfortunately, the no deposit bonus has some geo restrictions which means they may not be available for players residing in specific countries.

Other Amazing Online Casinos Similar to Bitstarz Casino

If you think that BitStarz still ain’t it, that’s perfectly fine! There are still plenty of other online casinos with generous deposit bonuses too.

We’ve looked for other options that we think you may like. Here are the following:

We understand that BitStarz may still not be enough despite its huge catalog because it doesn’t offer sports betting. So, if you want a bookie that also offers a great variety of free online casino games and live dealer games, you may want to give BetOnline.ag a try.

Aside from sports betting, we also find this a good option for cryptocurrency holders. It accepts all the cryptos available on BitStarz and more.

The cryptos that BetOnline.ag accepts but BitStarz doesn’t are (APE), (AVAX), (BNB), (ADA), (CHAIN), (MATIC), (SHIB), (SOL), (XLM), and (USDC).

Get a combined casino welcome bonus of up to $3,000 when you sign up at BetOnline.ag with the code “BOLCASINO”.

Honestly, 7Bit Casino is very similar to BitStarz, but what we like about 7Bit is that it offers daily cashback – as long as you deposit the minimum required amount to your account to get up to 15% of cashback on the following day.

Aside from the daily cashback, 7Bit also has a VIP program that allows customers to get free spins and cashback depending on their player level. This is different from what BitStarz has because it’s not in a form of a tournament.

All you need to do is play more games on the site to get a reward every Monday. Depending on your player level, you’ll get free spins and cashback rewards.

That said, 7Bit is also one of the best Bitcoin casinos today.

If you’re new to 7Bit Casino, use the code ACEBONUS to get 50 no deposit free spins for the online slots game Aloha King Elvis.

Read the full 7Bit Casino review here

If you’re still looking for a different kind of loyalty program, Ignition Casino might be a great fit for you.

Ignition also has a points system in place called Ignition Miles. There’s no tournament involved because you only really need to play more to earn points that you can exchange for exclusive bonus offers or cash bonuses.

You can only get miles for every $1 bet you make on certain games at the casino. The minimum miles to exchange for a $1 bonus is 100 but there are other bonuses that you can redeem with your current points too.

Aside from its loyalty program, there are several other Ignition casino bonus codes that are up for grabs. This is also the best online casino you should try out if you’re looking for competitive poker rooms.

Register for an Ignition casino about and enjoy up to $3,000 worth of welcome bonuses!

BitStarz Casino – Honest Customer Reviews

We know that what other customers have to say about BitStarz also matters. So, we’ve done some research and found these valuable BitStarz reviews by other players like us:

We noticed that BitStarz has quite a high rating on Trustpilot. Even if there are still low ratings here and there, we commend BitStarz on actively responding to customer concerns. If you try to post a problem, an agent will respond to your concern shortly to help you out.

BitStarz representatives make sure customer problems are attended to and this is most likely why customers would go back and eventually change their low rating. There are also no complaints about rude customer support, which is a big plus!

BitStarz Casino Review: Final Score

Overall, BitStarz is an impressive real money gaming site that we highly recommend. Aside from its huge gaming catalog, the fast payouts are also worth signing up for. Know that other casinos do not process payouts instantly.

Some can only promise to issue payouts within 24 to 48 hours. Meanwhile, BitStarz takes pride in how fast they issue payouts by displaying the casino’s average cashout time which is at 6 minutes.

That said, BitStarz is one of the best online casinos today and you should definitely sign up on this site right now! Don’t forget to take advantage of the cryptocurrency casino welcome bonus package to maximize your gaming budget.

Have fun and remember to gamble responsibly!

