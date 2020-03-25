Boutique Game Developers Giving the Big Boys a Bashing

We have all heard about the big game developers like Microgaming, RealTime Gaming, NetEnt, and Playtech. But behind the gaming scenes are smaller, more boutique game software developers who provide many unique and amazing games.

We take a look at some of the up and coming niche game developers who are making a mark on the industry.

Fugaso Gaming Solutions

Fugaso Gaming Solutions, otherwise known as Fugaso, is a little known yet high-quality gaming software provider. Founded in 2001 and based in Russia, it is surprising to note that not many find it among the big shots. However, what makes it stand out is its specialization in developing online slot machines. Its top-notch quality when it comes to video slots cuts a niche for it, as such, aiming shots at the perceived big shots in the industry.

Besides its fame for coming up with quality video slots, the company is at the forefront for offering white label solutions. These solutions have been instrumental in saving time and money while meeting the clients’ needs with ease. Some of the leading Fugaso games you should look out for include

Olympia – allows you to walk down memory lane in ancient Greece

Sunset Wild – a mystical game comes with a host of generous in-game extras

MrToxicus – packed with 5 reels and 10 paylines offering up to 25,000 coins within a single spin

Jewel Sea – a fantastic game that offers prizes up of to 50,000 coins while inviting you to participate in an incredible aquatic journey.

Yakuza – a thrilling crime-inspired game that comes with plenty of Free Spins alongside other crazy bonuses.

Even though you cannot compare the size of its gaming library with some of the leading big boys in the industry, but what you cannot miss acknowledging are the appealing and stunning graphical solutions that place it among serious contenders in the industry.

Habanero

Habanero is a company that came into existence in 2010 with its headquarters in Curacao. After being taken over in 2012 by investors, the company expanded its offices in Johannesburg, Kyiv, Manila, and Sofia. Even though one might think of writing it off especially when compared to giant companies, what makes it stand out is the fact that it continues to embrace diversity and seek ways of producing top tier games.

As such, Habanero is one of the leading multinational companies that is giving the big boys a run for their money in coming up with beautiful slots. While other companies aim at slots, Habanero continues to enjoy an excellent selection of table games, which comes in handy for a player who is experiencing slots fatigue.

The company boasts of having over 100 different slots, which is in addition to a selection of table games. As more casino software developers continue to ignore table games, Habanero is not relenting; in fact, it has been quite aggressive in giving back to table game players. In effect, creating a niche that is both relevant and competitive in the market.

Some of the fun games that Habanero offers include:

Naughty Santa – A naughty but nice slot game that features Santa bestowing prizes of a more adult nature to players.

London Hunter – A Sherlock Holmes detective themed slot with an RTP of 97.9%!

Presto = 5 reels, 3 rows and lots of fun on this magic-themed illusion slot game.

While the company is far from what we can consider a big shot, it has come up with technical ways to create a robust portfolio of games. These games make Habanero a major consideration for casino gamers who like to sample a little bit of everything. If you are wondering what we are talking about and perhaps finding it difficult to take our word then don’t take our word, Habanero slots are available at Dogslots, for free.

Devolver Digital

Founded in 1998, Devolver has been working with remote game developers and continues to evolve into one of the leading boutique game developers. One of the most remarkable facts associated with this company is the fact that right from inception; the idea behind their operation is on creating games that are both dynamic and versatile. By sticking to this routine, these boutique game developers have been in a position to create an entity whose features stand out. Some of their notable games include:

The Swords of Ditto – An action role-playing video game

The Messenger – An action video game featuring a ninja messenger who goes on a quest to deliver a secret scroll

Gris – An Indie platform-adventure game who travels on a mysterious journey

Ape Out – A single-player ‘beat-em-up’ type game where you smash yourself through a maze

Wazdan

Wazdan is not one of your traditional renowned companies in this industry. However, what they produce leaves the big boys wondering what the company is all about in this industry. By embracing the latest technology in creating their games, Wazdan is giving prime focus to online slots.

When compared to other games, this company stands out. The reason behind this is that it has been able to achieve what many big companies have not been in a position to attain. In this context, their slot games come with unique features that allow one to play using portable devices without losing any sense of thrill and excitement that comes with quality gaming experience.

Another unique feature associated with this company’s games is that they come with Energy Saving Modes, which implies that a player can increase the device’s battery life while playing Wazdan games on the go. Some of the top Wazdan games giving the big boys a run for their money include:

Magic Target Deluxe – packed with multipliers that can rise up to 32X of your stake

Dracula’s Castle – a unique game that comes with a modern design alongside some of the traditional bonus features

Burning Stars, – big wins in a rewarding yet straightforward manner

Hungry Shark – an extraordinary ocean adventure that comes packed with 5 reels and 10 paylines

Valhalla – a stunning game with a cool Viking theme

By blending technology and focus on quality, the company’s growth is on an upward trajectory. Which is the reason behind it is among those small developers that are giving the big boys a bashing.