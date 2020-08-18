Can Macbooks Get Viruses? A Guide to Keeping Mac Safe

If you own a MacBook, you may have heard that it is better protected against viruses than a PC. In fact, PC owners seem to have to worry about all different kinds of malware that Mac owners seem to get to avoid.

But you may still be wondering: Can Macbooks get viruses?

The answer may surprise you. Keep reading for a full breakdown of the relationship between Macs and viruses, as well as how to keep your computer safe.

Can MacBooks Get Viruses?

If you own a Mac and are wondering if your computer can get a virus, the unfortunate short answer is: Yes, it can.

Most people have the misconceptions that Macs can’t get viruses because most virus programs have traditionally been written for PCs.

Yes aside from just being vulnerable to malware, the number of viruses Mac owners need to look out for is increasing. The number of threats capable of harming Macs grew by 400% from 2018 to 2019. With regard to some figures, the number of detected threats has passed those found on Windows computers.

Hackers have also been able to develop new types of malware, many of which target PCs and Macs equally. This means that you should be careful whenever you’re using your computer.

What Are Different Types of Viruses You Should Look Out For?

There are many different kinds of malware that can threaten your Mac. All harm your computer in different ways.

One type of malware that often plagues Mac users is adware. Adware is an irritating type of malware that causes pop-ups and ads to open up. In some instances, you may be unable to do anything else on your computer until you close or do something to the advertisement.

Trojans are another type of virus that can damage your Mac. If you know the story of the Trojan War, you know that the Greeks built a wooden horse to sneak into the city. Today, Trojans do the same thing to your computer. After pretending to be harmless, they can then steal data or help download other malware.

Spyware is another malware type used by hackers. After finding its way onto your computer, spyware then allows hackers to observe keystroke patterns, banking details, browsing information, and other revealing types of data.

Signs That Your Mac May Have a Virus

So now that you know that MacBooks can get viruses, what are some different signs that your computer is infected? As with any type of computer, there are a variety of indicators you should pay attention to.

Often when a computer gets a virus, it will begin to run slower than in the past. This is because a program is targeting your system, or certain apps on your system, and is causing slowdowns to occur.

Have you ever been looking at a website you normally visit when several pop-ups or advertisements open? Ad or pop-up influx can be another sign that a virus has infected your computer, especially when the website should not have ads. These pop-ups can even open when you are offline.

Similar to pop-ups, if you apps or downloaded programs that seemingly downloaded their own, this can be another indicator that malware has infected your computer. These programs can then change various settings on your computer.

Apple Works to Protect Your Computer

If you’re beginning to panic at the extent of viruses that can harm your computer, don’t.

Apple works hard to keep malware from harming its computers. It’s very hard to download an infected file as several defense programs operate to keep you protected.

Xprotect is the Mac’s anti-malware tool, which runs in the background and requires you to do nothing. Each time you open an application, Xprotect checks the tasks that then run against a list of harmful applications.

If you’ve ever downloaded a harmful file before, you may have seen the “this file will damage your computer” pop-up, as well as an explanation of what type of malware it is. If you see that notification, make sure to delete the specified file right away.

Any developer that Apple has not approved will also have a hard time getting their files onto your computer. The associated message with this error explains that the app or file cannot be opened as it comes from “an unidentified developer”. In most cases, it’s recommended to trust Apple and your Mac’s judgment.

Be smart and use common sense, but know that your Mac and Apple have got your back.

How to Keep Your Mac Safe

Although Apple does a good job of keeping its products safe, there are some steps you can take to further protect your computer.

Make sure that you stay away from sites that contain harmful files. Usually, malware will find its way onto your computer through ads and pop-ups. If something appears on your screen, close it right away to prevent a file from downloading.

You should also ensure that you keep your Mac updated. Apple continually improves its security features, and each update comes with a variety of fixes to vulnerabilities.

When all else fails, you can also download your own anti-virus protection program. Many are free and will give you an extra layer of protection.

Check out this guide for more information on how to block viruses on Mac.

Be Smart and You Shouldn’t Have a Problem

If you’re wondering can MacBooks get viruses, the answer is yes. Having a MacBook doesn’t prevent your computer from getting infected by malware, meaning that you should always be aware of the state of your computer.

Do you have any other tips on the best way to protect MacBooks? Let us know in a comment below!

If you enjoyed this article, don’t forget to check out some of our other blog posts for more tips and guides.