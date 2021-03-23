If you are looking for a good file manager for your Mac, you will run into many options. Now in case you are trudging over the fact as to why you would need a good file manager when Mac already has one. The reason behind that is rather simple, to be honest; when it comes to the stock file manager in Mac, it does not have as many features as many people would prefer. On top of that, it also lacks the granular control that many of the hardcore users like to have in their file managers.

In comes Commander One; one of a kind file manager for your iDevice that will allow you to manage everything efficiently, and without any issues whatsoever. One of the best things about this software is that it allows a dual-panel design; which means that on one side, you have the information on files, while the other side shows you the information about the files you are viewing.

Needless to say, Commander One is definitely a great software, and in this Commander One Review, we will be exploring the main features of the software, along with a detailed tutorial so things are easier for the readers, and those who are interested in this software.

Commander One Features

Features are an essential part of every software. Without the right set of features that are attractive for the user, the software would be of no use. The good news is that Commander One is loaded with all the relevant features that you would want from good file manager software.

You should also keep in mind that the quality of features is always better than the number of features. Still, there are a lot of features to go on about. Let’s have a look.

Dual Pane Mode

One of the best features of this software is the dual-pane mode that helps people make sure that they can easily move their files and folders around. The dual-panel mode is great for people who prefer multi-tasking rather than sticking to the same routine. Additionally, this feature allows you to work with multiple files and folders effortlessly, and without a hassle.

Ability to View Hidden Files

Viewing and accessing hidden files on a Mac can be a pain. However, with Commander One, you can easily view hidden files, and access them without any issues whatsoever. I know it might sound like a trivial feature but it makes everything about managing your files on a Mac so much easier and effortless, that it is a must-have feature.

Support for Hotkeys

Believe it or not, oftentimes, a feature simple as hotkeys can be super convenient for the users. The good news about Commander One is that with this software, you get full support for hotkeys as well. You can assign pretty much any action to your hotkey, and it would work without any issues whatsoever.

File Previews

If you are working with a lot of files, and folders; keeping track of those files can be a problem and a hassle that many do not want to deal with. Simply because there are no previews available. However, the good thing about this software is that it offers file previews that will help you make the most out of the files and folders you are working with.

Root Access

This is a feature that is strictly for advanced users. With Commander One, you can have full access to the root directory of your Mac. However, the one thing that I would suggest is that you should not meddle with the files you are not aware of. Ignoring this can cause a lot of issues, and can even break your entire working experience.

Built-in FTP client for Mac

Commander One comes with a built-in FTP manager, which allows you to connect to remote servers via FTP, SFTP, or FTPS. This dual-pane FTP client for Mac solution boosts efficiency, speed and neatly organizes your file operations in a queue, particularly when you have to work with various servers.

Mount Cloud Storages & Remote Servers

With Commander One 3.0 you can mount different cloud storages with Mac. Easily access and manage remote connections and servers in one place, as if they are located on your machine. Apart from FTP connection, Commander One supports all the popular platforms listed below;

FTP

DropboxGoogle Drive

OneDrive

Amazon S3

WebDAV

OpenStack

Box

Backblaze

Encryption Connections

In today’s world data encryption is a necessity to protect sensitive information. With Commander One, you can quickly configure it and boost cloud security. This feature supports popular web services such as FTP, Amazon S3, WebDAV, and cloud storage platforms include Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, and more.

Android File Transfer

Another great feature about this software that I absolutely love is the fact that it comes with the ability to use this software for Android file transfer. I know this feature is trivial, since it only allows you to transfer your files to and from an Android device, but to have this feature on software like this is a godsend.

Using this feature is also extremely easy, and it is not going to cause you any inconvenience either. So, if you do own an Android device, and you want an easier way to transfer your files, this is the way to do it.

Dark Mode

Commander One 3.0 comes with a night theme so you can reduce eye strain and keep up with the times. The additional night themes with their limitless color options can make the user experience much more pleasant.

What’s New in Commander One 3.0?

macOS 16 Big Sur supported

macFUSE 4 compatible.

Access S3 connections via path-style addressing

Improved overall performance and stability on macOS 11.

Improved access to cloud services includes Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, pCloud, Amazon S3.

How to Use Commander One?

Now that we have looked at all the main features of Commander One, the next step is to look at how we can install, and use the software without any issues whatsoever. Now using Commander One is not all that difficult, but since many people are normally not aware of the existence of such software, it is better to just look at how you can use them.

With that said, below is the tutorial that will help you install and use the Commander One without any issues.

Step 1: The first step is to go to the official website, and download Commander One on your computer.

The first step is to go to the official website, and download Commander One on your computer. Step 2: Once the software is downloaded, proceed with the installation method.

Once the software is downloaded, proceed with the installation method. Step 3: Once the software is installed, just run it.

Once the software is installed, just run it. Step 4: Commander One lets you use the software as either a Mac Finder or an FTP Client. Choose the feature you want to go with.

Commander One lets you use the software as either a Mac Finder or an FTP Client. Choose the feature you want to go with. Step 5: We decided to go with the FTP client, and this is the screen that comes to you. As you can see, all the features that you could want are listed in the tabs neatly

We decided to go with the FTP client, and this is the screen that comes to you. As you can see, all the features that you could want are listed in the tabs neatly Step 6: If you choose to go for the alternative that is the Mac Finder, the process is the same. However, you will have much simpler menus at your disposal.

As you can tell by the overly simplified tutorial, using the Commander One is perhaps the easiest of all the file managers you can think of. However, there is one thing that I would let you know. If you are going to use this software like an FTP client or S3 Client, then you might need to go through a learning curve, as there is one available.

For anyone using this software as a file manager, there is not much to worry about as the software is rather easy to work with, and everything is overly simplified as well.

Final Words

I know many of you might be wondering just why you would need a file manager when Mac already has one available. As I have explained before, the default file explorer or Mac Finder is not as granular in terms of controls. There are many of the basic features that are missing by default, and so far, there has not been a word from Apple about adding these features into the stock software. However, the good news is that you still have some great alternatives available that you can use.

Commander One is one of the best alternatives available in the market. There are countless options available, but finding the right one is absolutely necessary. Commander One is the best one you can opt for.

Pros

Easy to use.

Granular control over file transfer.

Great set of features.

Has an FTP Client as well.

Cons