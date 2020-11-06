How To Easily Compress / Reduce Video File Size?

We all have gone through this at one point in our life, we try sending a video on messenger, and guess what? It takes forever and when it’s about to upload the uploading fails! It is a short horror story, not gonna lie. But, I have found the easiest and fastest solution to this problem “WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe“.

Keep reading to know why you should choose WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe for reducing the video size and a quick guide for how to reduce video file size.

Why do people need to reduce video file size?

Well, that’s a very good question! If you are someone who plays with videos on a day-to-day basis, you might know the answer already. But, as someone who is new here, we have quite a few reasons to make a discussion:

Frees up storage – iPhone users know the struggle of getting the pop up of “Storage Full” when they are out of capacity, and that’s truly annoying! Well, that makes one of the reasons. Phones, laptops, and other devices fill up with heavy videos, and at times you don’t want to completely wipe them off. Therefore, it is better to reduce their size to free up some storage.

iPhone users know the struggle of getting the pop up of “Storage Full” when they are out of capacity, and that’s truly annoying! Well, that makes one of the reasons. Phones, laptops, and other devices fill up with heavy videos, and at times you don’t want to completely wipe them off. Therefore, it is better to reduce their size to free up some storage. Uploading Issues – Large-sized videos are of no good when you want to upload on social media. They either take too long or get stuck while uploading. Uploading issues also occur when you have to send videos through instant messenger or through emails. So, if you are planning to upload your new exciting video to Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube, or sending to your friends on WhatsApp, compress the file size to make the process a little easier.

Why is WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe the best for reducing video size?

Now, that you know why it is important to reduce the file size, it’s time to introduce you to the best video compression software “WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe.” This tool is quite easy, intuitive, and handy to use. And, it comes with tons of features to take away all your video sizing issues. Here are some of the key features that this tool offers:

Compresses all types of videos – You’ll be surprised to know that WinX HD Converter Deluxe accepts over 300 video codes and 50 audio codecs as input. That means whether you are recording with an 8K/4K camera, or with a very rare video format, WinX HD got you covered! You can reduce the size of MP4, MKV, AVI, HEVC, MOV, and many other common video file formats. But, you can also choose from very uncommon formats such as videos shot on DJI and GoPro.

You’ll be surprised to know that WinX HD Converter Deluxe accepts over 300 video codes and 50 audio codecs as input. That means whether you are recording with an 8K/4K camera, or with a very rare video format, WinX HD got you covered! You can reduce the size of MP4, MKV, AVI, HEVC, MOV, and many other common video file formats. But, you can also choose from very uncommon formats such as videos shot on DJI and GoPro. Up to 90% file size reduction – WinX HD is capable of reducing the size of the video up to 90% (wow!). And, all thanks to the full control! You can remove the unwanted parts from the video, lower the resolution, or adjust the parameters (frame rate and bit rate) that will ultimately lead to the reduced size. However, I recommend that you don’t tweak the parameters (apart from the resolution) as these features are a bit technical. You might end up making your video worse.

WinX HD is capable of reducing the size of the video up to 90% (wow!). And, all thanks to the full control! You can remove the unwanted parts from the video, lower the resolution, or adjust the parameters (frame rate and bit rate) that will ultimately lead to the reduced size. However, I recommend that you don’t tweak the parameters (apart from the resolution) as these features are a bit technical. You might end up making your video worse. Fast Speed – If you have any experience using any file reducing software, you must be aware that they either have max file upload size (mostly in online editing tools) or they take too long to compress. But, not with this video compression software! WinX HD is No. 1 fast speed video size reducing tool. And, the claims are obvious as it is powered by Intel, AMD and Nvidia hardware-accelerated GPUs. So, now bring on your large 4K video files and compress them for your next Instagram post!

Additional WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe Features

The goodness doesn’t end here! WinX HD is a feature-rich software. Other useful features include:

Convert Video to 420 Output Profiles – Most of the time, you convert videos and transfer them to your phone or tablet; it starts acting up. Whether the resolution is out of order or the video format is not acceptable for that device. But, with WinX HD long gone are the days for such problems.

You can choose from 420+ output formats, including specifically designed formats for iPhone 12/Pro/11, iPad, PS4, Android, Xbox, and TV. All you have to do is select the output format after importing the video, and WinX HD will get the job done!

Most of the time, you convert videos and transfer them to your phone or tablet; it starts acting up. Whether the resolution is out of order or the video format is not acceptable for that device. But, with WinX HD long gone are the days for such problems. You can choose from 420+ output formats, including specifically designed formats for iPhone 12/Pro/11, iPad, PS4, Android, Xbox, and TV. All you have to do is select the output format after importing the video, and WinX HD will get the job done! Video Editor Included – WinX HD is quite a versatile software. Along with being the fastest video converter, it also comes with a built-in video editor. You can edit your videos without having to use any other heavy editing software. This video editor allows you to cut, merge, crop, and add subtitles to your videos quite easily.

How to use WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe to reduce video file size to 90% smaller without quality loss?

If you are wondering how to compress video file size through WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe? Here is a short step-by-step tutorial.

First of all, download the WinX HD Deluxe software on your computer. Make sure you download the correct version (Windows or Mac) according to your operating system.

Then, follow these steps to resize the video: