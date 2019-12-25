How to Convert 4K MOV Video to MP4 for Successful Edit and Playback

When I say instructed by Editor to review WinxDVD Video Converter, I thought it to be a conventional video converter that I used to have to convert videos from one format to another to transfer from my PC to Mobile or vice versa. But nope, This software is a complete video suite that is just more than a video converter.

This article is dedicated to the conversion of 4K MOV video to MP4 where I’ll discuss some of the promising features of this software obviously along with the tutorial as well. But before that, you need to know why MOV should be converted to MP4.

How WinX HD Video Converter is Best Option?

As I said, I reviewed dozens of products in this niche, for Twitgoo as well as other reputable tech magazines and blogs. Everyone offers promising features but only a few companies give what they claim.

The following are some highlighted features of this HD Video converter.

WinX HD Video Converter supports 370+ video format or codecs inputs & 420+ outputs including MOV, MP4, MKV, AVI, WMV, M2TS, HEVC/H.264. Devices include a smartphone, tablet, action cam, drone, DSLR, camcorder, etc. Processing: Software uses GPU acceleration without any burden on the CPU. This gives the forty-seven fold more speed and without at the expense of video quality. This means you can have better quality videos at a faster speed.

Software uses GPU acceleration without any burden on the CPU. This gives the forty-seven fold more speed and without at the expense of video quality. This means you can have better quality videos at a faster speed. 4K/HD Video Editing: This software has built-in software to edit 4K and HD videos such as crop, add captions, volume and merge. Similarly, you can minimize the HD videos up to 90% without losing the quality.

This software has built-in software to edit 4K and HD videos such as crop, add captions, volume and merge. Similarly, you can minimize the HD videos up to 90% without losing the quality. Downloader: You can download videos and music from more than 1000 video sharing websites in HD quality. Software vendor discourages the illegal use of the software especially for downloading paid content to avoid content piracy.

How to Convert MOV to MP4?

Converting MOV to MP4 is very easy with the WinX HD Video converter. You just need to make a few clicks. The whole process is very and streamed. The best thing about this software is that it is very user-friendly. The user interface is very intuitive.

Step 1: Load MOV files that you to convert.

Select your source MOV to load, it will open a browse window where you can locate the file in your system or drive, and the video should be loaded immediately. WinX DVD supports the batch conversion so you can select more than one file at a time.

Or simply drag and drop the file into the main window and it automatically loads it. If your source MOV files are stored on iPhone, drone, or cameras, you need to transfer them to your computer first because it can’t load them directly from the device.

Step 2: Select an output Format

When you are asked to select an output format profile, choose General Profiles > MP4 Video (Codec: h264 + aac, Resolution: keep origin). Click the OK button to close the window.

Why People Need to Convert MOV to MP4 Videos?

The increasing use of MOV format

MOV file format was introduced by Apple in 1998 as a proprietary compression algorithm for its own devices. This file format is for QuickTime player so it works perfectly on Mac.

MOV file format is a multimedia container with multiple tracks. Certain types of data: audio, video, timecode or text are stored on each specific track in this file format. So it makes this file format more suitable for storing movies.

In mainstream and professional lineup, MOV has become a standard for saving high-resolution 4k recordings of cameras. This is because of its multi-track storage algorithm. Files in MOV format are easy to edit as they don’t require rewriting data after editing. Tracks of this format can be easily edited by isolating elements in playback. Many high-resolution cameras use this file format for 4k recording and HEVC (High-Efficiency Video Coding) codec. HECV is a video compression standard designed as the successor to AVC (Advance Video coding). Check out this HECV Video Converter.

What people do with the MOV videos

As MOV files use the multi-track algorithm and are used by many mainstream cameras and drones nowadays, it is a starting point for many vloggers and professional cinematographers. Editing MOV format videos is a creamy process in either apple’s own Final Cut Pro or Adobe Premier Pro.

Videos in MOV format when uploaded to online streaming sites, arent compressed so they don’t lose their quality.

Common MOV related problems

One of the major problems with MOV format is the recognition of its codec by a media player. Files of MOV format can only play smoothly if codes of its individual tracks and recognized by the application. That’s why it has a limited number of media applications that can play MOC files smoothly.

Initially, this file format was designed by apple for its own products. So by default, it is not compatible with older versions of Windows and Android. To play MOV files on older versions of windows and android, one has to download special players which can recognize MOV track codecs or convert it to some commonly and more widely used file format like MP4.

Solutions to the MOV headaches

Now every media playback application support MOV file format and have a problem in recognizing its individual track codec. Others who recognize the codec, have a problem playing it smoothly. Playing MOV files directly on TV and other media players is also a struggling task. TO avoid all these hectic problems they way around are to convert MOV file format to its nearest neighbor file format MPEG-4.

MPEG-4 is also known as an MP4 file format which was developed in 2003 by the International organization for Standardization. MP4 is closely related to MOV file format as it uses the same lossy compression to store multiple track data. MPEG-4 file with only audio have usually .m4a Extention and files with both audio and video have mp4 extension.

Converting MOV to mp4 is the easiest solution available to avoid any video quality loss as both formats work on the kind of similar compression algorithm. Both have multi-track data storage to store different types of data types on a different track.

When a 4k resolution video is compressed from MOV to MP4 format in HD resolution its sharpness increases. As this conversion is done without cropping the video and by compressing the pixels together, Video gets more clear and sharp without losing any of the other track and its information.

Conclusion

Simply WinX DVD Video Converter is the premier tool in the market for your video conversion needs. It sustains the original quality of the video but still manages to give you the desired output profile you need.

