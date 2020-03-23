How To Convert 4K YouTube to MP3 In The Best Quality

We all are optimistic about watching videos online on different websites like YouTube, Vevo, Dailymotion, etc. Among them, YouTube is the most popular. Many tools are available online to download YouTube videos to MP3 but very few of them can download High-Quality MP3. Here we are using a YouTube video to MP3 downloader using which you can download high-quality / 4K Youtube videos to MP3 and enjoy them offline.

4k youtube to mp3 is a very simple and easy software that helps you to download videos from YouTube or other websites, detach the audio format and convert it into MP3, M4A or OGG. It works in a similar fashion to 4K video downloader but most importantly focuses on extracting audios from videos.

4K youtube to MP3 allows you to convert and save thousands of tracks from videos to MP3, M4A and OGG formats. You can choose any bitrates so you can adjust, balance, quality, and speed. Even downloading at the highest bitrate is straightforward and quite easy.

4k YouTube to MP3 is an advance downloading windows app that downloads videos 5 times faster. 4k youtube to mp3 can download 4K and 8K Ultra HD, 2K Quad HD, 1080p Full HD, 720p HD, and 3D videos from YouTube and save it to MP3, M4A and OGG.

4K YouTube to MP3 supports simultaneous downloads that allow you to download multiple videos at a time. It also allows you to pause, resume, and cancel downloads at any time. It can automatically convert downloaded videos to the format that you specify.

4K YouTube to MP3 allows you to download videos via any browser including Chome, FireFox, Opera and even Internet Explorer/Edge.

The best thing is it doesn’t just support YouTube but other websites too. You can save thousands of videos from Facebook, Vimeo, Dailymotion, Vine, SoundCloud and hundreds of other video sites.

This is a pretty easy software and does not need any previous experience. Just a friendly user interface to deal with, nothing complicated.

The graphical user interface is pretty simple on a Windows application. To download and save a file on your computer hard-drive, just copy the URL and use the “Paste URL” button or just simply “Ctrl + V” option. This runs the process automatically and all the items will be displayed on your window.

You can also use the “drag and drop” to finish your job easily due to batch processing, in case you want to convert more files.

By clicking right on the screen, it brings up a context menu that displays the number of options like resuming or pausing, or deleting all downloads from the list or show them in the folder.

You can change the format to MP3, M4A or OGG through the settings panel. It also allows you to adjust the quality to 320kbps-high, 256kbps-medium, or 128kbps-low, and save it to your download file.

Apart from MP3, he input accepted by 4K Video to MP3 can have file extensions such as AVI, MKV, WMV, MOV, DIVX, and XVID. Just click on “Add Video”, select the file you want to extract audio from and the conversion will start automatically. In addition to YouTube, this application also supports, Flickr, Metacafe, and Tumblr.

It can even extract audio tracks from videos embedded on random web pages but don’t expect this feature to work all the time because some websites go to great lengths to make it difficult to download videos from them.

A feature that you’re going to definitely love is that you can move tracks directly to your iPhone, iPad, and iPod anywhere anytime. The output files can be automatically sent to the iTunes library.

Features

Direct transfer to iTunes

Your own choice of formats

Proxy setup

Built-in Player

Audio-books

Embedded video support

In 4K YouTube to MP3 License Key no toolbars, no adware, no malware. And best of all it’s FREE YouTube to MP3 converter! Enjoy your audio anywhere, any time, and of course even when you are offline! you can download it on our page.

How to Activate 4K YouTube to MP3?

First Download from the given link or button.

Uninstall the Previous Version with IOBit Uninstaller Pro.

Turn off Virus Guard.

Then extract the WinRAR file and open the folder.

Run the setup and close it from everywhere.

Or use the serial key to activate the Program.

All done enjoy the 4K YouTube to MP3 Latest Version 2020.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Free Full functional only for paid subscribers Output quality settings Downloads entire YouTube playlists Downloading from multiple websites

Conclusion

4K to YouTube MP3 is software with no extra bundle and comes in handy, that allows you to download videos from YouTube and other websites and convert and save it to your own choice of formats. The software is free but upgrading to a premium version will allow you to download an entire playlist. This software also has a portable counterpart called 4K to YouTube MP3 Portable.

Some users suggested that the estimated time display is inaccurate, the conversion doesn’t last too much and another advantage is the moderate amount of system resources it needs. You won’t deal with any other errors when you use 4K Video to MP3 and it is overall a reliable application.