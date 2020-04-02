How to Convert Video and Audio Online

Searching for ways online to convert MP3 files isn’t less than any nightmare. You will find hundreds of online tools available that claim to convert MP3 files but the good ones are paid tools and those which claim to be free of cost are either crappy and convert mp3 files into creepy quality or are filled with popup ads which do not go away easily. Some even ask you to install browser extensions and when you do, they actually install browser malware into your system.

Thinking about why someone needs to convert the MP3 file? Well MP3 file format is a universal audio file format. It is great and almost all devices support this file format. The quality of this file format depends on its compression bitrate usually 120, 160, 192 and 256 bit. Due to its wide availability, it has increased music piracy. Because of that, some devices use other audio file formats that seem to work better than mp3 on those devices.

Going through all these craziest websites, I found AudioConverter.co and so far I’ve found no other MP3 converter online that can beat this one. It is free to use the online audio converter with a simple user interface design that anyone can use it in the first run. The website itself is pretty clean and does not contain any annoying ads.

AudioConverter.co

Audioconverter.co is free to use online tool that has the power to convert MP3 files to other file formats of your need. It’s simple enough that you can get going in just a few clicks. The website is clean and free form any malware and annoying ads. The tool currently supports all of the major file formats used in the media industry, as input and output files formats.

Video : MP4, MPEG, AVI, MOV, FLV, WEBM, M4V, WMV, MKV, 3GP

: MP4, MPEG, AVI, MOV, FLV, WEBM, M4V, WMV, MKV, 3GP Audio: MP3, AIFF, WAV, WMA, AAC, M4A, FLAC, OGG

Features

Here are some other features that are unique to Audioconverter.co and will probably impress you.

0-Second Waiting

As soon as you upload any input file, the conversion process starts. There is no ad playing time or some 20-second wait. This makes the conversion process a relief.

Easy to Use

As you have seen the website of this tool, one thing that must have been in your mind is how clean the website looks. There is no extra buttons to confuse you. As there are many online tools that show you a lot of unnecessary options that make the easiest conversion task a hassle.

100% Online

Audioconverter.co is a browser-based tool. This means that you don’t have to download any extension or any supporting extension into your computer. All you have to download is your converted file that you wanted.

100% Free

Audioconverter.co is 100% free to use and it’s for a lifetime. There is no hidden fee or any background process that uses your system hardware resources for personal gains.

Rocket Fast

All the latest and updated codecs make this tool and its conversion process a rocket-fast process.

Privacy Guaranteed

There is no need to worry about the files you upload on the website. As soon as your files get converted, the main input files are deleted from the servers. So you do not need to worry about your data.

Video to Audio Conversion

Not only you can convert audio files to other audio files but the tool also supports the feature to convert video files to other audio file formats. Upon detection, your file is put through intelligent processing for better conversion. You can also convert a downloaded 1080p/720p YouTube video to mp3 with ease.

Unlimited Conversions

This tool is completely free for unlimited uses. There is no limit so you can convert as many files as you want.

You might be impressed by the features of audioconverter.co by now. Let’s talk about how to use the converter.

How to Use Audioconverter.co

Step 1: Go to the online audio converter website and click on Audio Converter which in the navigation pane. You will be presented with the following screen where you will upload your input file that you want to convert.

Step 2: Once your input gets uploaded, the status bar will turn green. Now select the output file format you require in a drop-down menu with label Output Format. After that click on the Convert button.

Step 3: The conversion process depends on the input file size. In my case, it took less than a minute to complete the conversion. After conversion, the Download button will appear. Just click on it and your converted file will start downloading.

Pro and Cons

Pros Cons Unlimited Usage

Free to use

Audio to Audio conversion

Video to Audio conversion

Friendly User Interface Only available for browsers.

Conclusion

While searching for tools to convert your file online, you must also have encountered many tools that claim to do a lot but do nothing except wasting your time. Those unnecessary registrations, paywalls and annoying ads cause a lot of trouble.

My experience with the audio converter went as smoothly as I wanted it to be. There was no complex process and I got a high-quality output file without any degradation in audio quality. In a few clicks, I got what I desired.