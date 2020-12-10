How to convert YouTube videos to MP3

YouTube has a wide database of videos, over millions of them spanning across billions of hours of entertainment content. YouTube is filled with music videos, movies, documentaries, TV series, podcasts, and more. If you’re here to find out how to download videos from YouTube then you’re in the right place.

There are many ways you can download videos straight from YouTube. However, in today’s guide, we will introduce a few ways that you can use to convert videos from YouTube to MP3 by using a website or an mp3 converting tool. This is for when you’re on your travels and can’t watch videos or simply in the mood for audio-only.



Online YouTube to MP3 Converters Online YouTube to MP3 Converters

YouTube to MP3 converters are online alternatives to YouTube video downloaders. MP3 converter downloads are audio from YouTube videos. They’re not only quick but also do not require any installations or downloads. Think of it as a plug and play device, you simply launch the website and start converting.

YouTube Video Downloaders

YouTube video downloaders have been around for a while. These are desktop softwares that allow users to download YouTube videos. These even have the option to even rip MP3 or audio from the video if you’re not in the mood to watch videos. They’re quick and have many different output formats to choose from.

Benefits of YouTube to MP3 converters over YouTube video downloaders

YouTube to MP3 converters are a quick fix for those looking to download MP3 content from YouTube instead of videos It is fast and does not require any installation, downloads, or browser add-ons YouTube to MP3 converters are easy to use even for those that are not acquainted with the technology It’s much cheaper than paying for a software

It does not require any system specifications, unlike YouTube video downloaders that might have troubles running over low-end systems.

Benefits of YouTube video downloaders over YouTube to MP3 converters

YouTube video downloaders are powerful software and can handle any kind of conversion. It has multiple output format options for users to choose from allowing them to have videos on all sorts of devices. This is because some devices may not be able to play MKV while others cant process AVI. YouTube video downloaders are able to download YouTube videos, unlike YouTube to MP3 converters that only allow users to download audio. Some YouTube to MP3 converters has difficulty converting large files, unlike YouTube video downloaders. You can throw anything their way and it’ll accomplish it easily.

A Free YouTube to MP3 converter

There are many YouTube to MP3 converters out there, however, our search has narrowed down the result of finding a great MP3 converter that works without fail. Clickmp3 is an online YouTube to MP3 converter that is completely free. It does not require any subscriptions and does not have any hidden charges.

There are many sites that you may come across that do the job just as well, however after a few conversions you’d be prompted to make a payment or upgrade to a premium. These restrictions can have a negative effect on a consumer who just spent hours trying to find the right YouTube to MP3 converter.

The youtube downloader is completely free, there are no limits on the number of files you can convert through this platform. The website also does not have any restrictions on how large or small the video should be. Users can download and convert videos of any length no matter their size which makes it a perfect option when converting hour-long podcasts.

Clickmp3 is a great place to start your conversion needs. It offers not only a free online alternative to paid offline softwares but is compatible with all sorts of devices that have internet access and a web browser. It also does not have any advertisements which can be annoying for many users. If it worked well for us, we’re sure it will do wonders for you as well. Check it out and find out for yourself what the hype is about!