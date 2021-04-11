PDF is one of the most common file formats currently, but unless you have the premium version of PDF, you need to convert it to Word format to make changes.

The question that arises is, how to convert PDF to Word faster and for free? There are several free tools available online, but they either require you to complete lengthy registration or limit how much you can convert.

But, what if there was a tool that let you convert without complicating things much? EasePDF’s PDF to Word converter is one such tool.

EasePDF: What does it do?

EasePDF specializes in providing easy-to-use, efficient, safe, and free PDF solutions at your tips. It offers a wide range of more than 30 different tools, including Merge PDF, Unlock PDF, Excel to PDF converter, and this tutorial is about – PDF to Word converter.

It has successfully made 3,325,676 conversions since 2018 and is recommended by popular tech sites, including TechRadar and PCWorld.

In this EasePDF review, we will be taking a look at what the app has to offer by highlighting the following:

Compatibility

How does it function

Features

Pricing plans

EasePDF Compatibility

EasePDF is an online tool (browser-based) available on its website and doesn’t require you to download any software.

How to convert PDF to Word with EasePDF?

Here is how you can easily convert PDF to Word with EasePDF for free:

Step 1: Visit the EasePDF homepage and click the “PDF to Word” tab. Alternatively, visit this URL https://www.easepdf.com/pdf-to-word/

Step 2: Choose “Add File(s)” -> Select the PDF file you need to convert (You can also add files via a Google Drive, OneDrive, or Dropbox URL) -> Add one or multiple files as needed -> The converter will begin uploading and processing your chosen PDF.

Step 3: Click on “Convert“.

Step 4: Once the conversion is done, the “Download” button will appear, and once you click on it, the converted file(s) will be saved on your device.

After completing the download, your original PDF file and the converted Word file will be removed from the EasePDF servers within 24 hours. You can view this detailed guide for further details.

PDF to Word converter’s main features

Here are some of the powerful features that the EasePDF’s PDF to Word converter offers:

It’s Free

Incredibly convenient

Protection of Privacy

Optimum Quality Conversion

Let’s highlight each feature in detail:

EasePDF’s PDF to Word converter is completely free and you can convert up to a whopping 50 pages without having to pay.

1. Incredibly convenient

EasePDF PDF to Word converter is relatively easy to use. All you need to do is, upload a file without registering or hand any personal information. Moreover, you can use this service on any device you wish at any time.

2. Protection of Privacy

EasepPDF ensures maximum privacy and deletes your files after 24 hours. You can read more about its Privacy Policy.

3. Optimum Quality Conversion

The EasePDF converter ensures the best possible quality for free.

EasePDF Pricing Plans

EasePDF has three plans:

Free – Download up to 50 pages per file for free with limits of 10MB per file and two tasks per 24 hours.

Download up to 50 pages per file for free with limits of 10MB per file and two tasks per 24 hours. Monthly Plan – Download unlimited pages per file with unlimited file sizes and unlimited tasks per 24 hours for $4.95/month.

Download unlimited pages per file with unlimited file sizes and unlimited tasks per 24 hours for $4.95/month. Annual Plan – Download unlimited pages per file with unlimited file sizes and unlimited tasks per 24 hours for $49.95/year

Final Thoughts

EasePDF’s PDF to Word converter makes life easy for you with fast conversions within seconds. It’s one tool you need to have if you frequently deal with PDF documents as part of your work and can’t afford to buy Adobe Acrobat’s premium version.

Try EasePDF’s PDF to Word Converter