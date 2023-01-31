NOT A FINANCIAL ADVICE – Please be careful while investing or dealing with crypto.

The crypto market isn’t all that different from Marmite. As a financial trader, you’ll either love the crypto space and become fully absorbed in it, or you’ll despise the market for your own reasons. Of course, since we are about to discuss crypto predictions for the coming year, we fall on the ‘love’ side of the fence.

To place any trades based on the predictions we are about to share though, we’d encourage you to download an appropriate stock market app today. The best apps out there these days give you access to the stock market, commodities, and most importantly – the cryptocurrency market.

So naturally, this is an essential piece of the puzzle if you plan on investing in cryptocurrency after reading these predictions. That being said, that’s all the information you need to know for now. Therefore, let’s move on and actually discuss some of our top crypto predictions for 2023.

A Meme-Coin Rally

While diving into the complex world of cryptocurrencies, you may have come across the concept of ‘meme coins.’ This is without question one of the more speculative asset classes in the crypto space. Essentially, these are coins that have been dubbed as such due to their large online communities.

Take the two classics as prime examples – Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. Both carry the classification of meme coins, and both were created originally as a sort of joke, in all honesty. However, when you look at the returns that these coins posted in 2021, the joke very quickly became serious.

To quickly give you the scoop, Dogecoin posted gains of more than 20,000% at its 2021 peak. And Shiba Inu posted gains in excess of 121,000,000% at its all-time high. But since those mind-blowing gains, these two meme coins have taken a formidable tumble. In fact, both coins are down over 90% from the previous all-time highs.

Then again, the entire crypto market has been plummeting throughout 2022, so we don’t feel that this trend is specific to meme coins. As it happens, we believe that these two meme coins will rally hard in 2023.

With Elon Musk being a huge Dogecoin supporter, and given his teasers of incorporating Dogecoin payments into Twitter, this could be significant. At the same time, we’ve seen the power of online communities that have shared investment objectives previously. Just look at the 2021 GameStop short squeeze for evidence of this.

So given that Shiba Inu has millions of online followers, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see a price surge if the stars aligned once again.

Ethereum to Edge Closer to Bitcoin in Value

Ever since the crypto markets were first traded, there has been a power battle between Ethereum and Bitcoin. These are the two godfathers of the crypto industry. And for almost a decade at this point, both Ethereum and Bitcoin have been the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

Now, there are traders out there that suggest that Bitcoin and Ethereum are perfectly correlated. However, if that were the case, Ethereum would never draw closer to Bitcoin in terms of its value. Yet as the last few years have shown us, Ethereum has been slowly eating into Bitcoin’s market share.

At the same time, the value of Ethereum has been catching up to Bitcoin from a percentage perspective. And as you’ve seen from our prediction, we really do feel that this trend will continue. We say this for two key reasons.

Firstly, the two underlying technologies are different, and Ethereum is vastly superior. Secondly, due to Ethereum’s technology, it has many additional capabilities compared to Bitcoin. Prime examples of this include transaction speeds as well as the support of decentralized applications.

So as we head further into 2023, we feel that the market will react to Ethereum’s superior blockchain with a surge in price compared to Bitcoin.

Bitcoin to Be Adopted as Native Currency in More Emerging Nations

As we’re sure you’re already aware, Bitcoin’s adoption in El Salvador took place in 2021. This cemented Bitcoin’s place as an official currency, officially, which was decided by the El Salvador government as a response to mass inflation and various other banking issues within the country. We feel that with the current economic climate around the globe, it wouldn’t be a surprise if other countries followed suit.

With serious inflation issues hitting Western nations, combined with the cost of living problems and energy crises, it would be feasible to believe that a digital currency would serve as an appropriate solution. Of course, by nature, Bitcoin is decentralized and deflationary.

If you then compare this with the main problems surrounding global finance these days, Bitcoin actually ticks the two opposing boxes for a potential cure. No government has complete control over the distribution and creation of the currency. And at the same time, runaway inflation is simply not possible with Bitcoin.

With this said, it’s far more likely that Bitcoin will be adopted in emerging nations first instead of first-world or more established nations. To that end, if we had to make an exact prediction, we’d shoot for Argentina or Turkey as prime candidates for Bitcoin adoption in 2023. This is due to inflation figures standing at 92.40% in Argentina and Turkey at 64.27%.