The best crypto sports betting sites contain a mixture of high-quality performances in critical benchmarks. You might be wondering what exactly those benchmarks are and where you can find those particular crypto betting sites.

Luckily, that’s exactly what this article’s about. Here’s one for free – BC.Game takes our top spot due to its prestigious reputation and consistently high-quality scores throughout our evaluation.

But, there are five other exceptional alternatives for you to look at as well. So even if you don’t quite see the hype around BC.Game, maybe you’ll find your crypto sports betting home somewhere else.

Ready to check them out? Let’s go.

Best Crypto Sports Betting Sites

BC.Game 1.– Best Crypto Sports Betting Site Overall

Pros

4-tier welcome bonus with up to 240% match rate

30 sports betting markets

Great odds for major sports betting

Excellent niche sports selection

In-page chatroom for additional support

Solid rakeback program

Supports 18 cryptocurrencies

Cons

Cluttered interface

Lack of conventional sports bonuses

BC.Game is a community-based crypto sports betting site that serves as an excellent platform for both sports betting and online casino.

Crypto and Sportsbook Features: 5/5

This crypto betting platform lists around 20 cryptocurrencies on its site, allowing great flexibility for crypto sports fans to bet using whichever alt coin they prefer using.

There are no specific crypto bonuses or sports bonuses for that matter that you can expect here, though. But just one look at BC.Game’s interface and you’ll know right away that it’s specifically designed for crypto players.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

As mentioned above, you won’t find a sports-specific welcome bonus here; but what BC.Game offers is something better. The site’s welcome package is split across four deposits. The first one is a 180% match deposit. The second deposit is a 200% match bonus, the third one is at a 220% match rate, while the fourth and last deposit bonus is matched at 240%.

Design & Interface: 4.7/5

BC.Game’s site layout looks impressively modern. It’s a refreshing sight compared to most outdated sportsbook websites you usually see. That said, we do think they went a bit too far and ended up with a slightly cluttered layout. But the busy interface aside, you’ll love the casino’s sharp graphics and amazing contrast – especially if you set it into the “Dark” theme.

Customer Service: 4.8/5

While BC.Game provides a reliable live chat and email support, you won’t be able to use a phone line to get assistance for any concern. But considering how this is a mainly a community-based gambling platform, you’ll have access to an in-page chat room where you can consult with other players on the site.

Banking: 4.9/5

The site supports a great range of cryptocurrencies and a decent number of conventional payment options that favor online gamblers. You can use major credit cards, ApplePay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. The site also lists 18 cryptocurrencies including major altcoins like Ethereum, Doge, Ripple, Cardano, and more.

Join BC.Game today and enjoy a wide range of sports betting markets with your welcome bonus!

Bovada 2.– Best Crypto Betting Site for Exciting Sports Bonuses

Pros

10+ years industry experience

$750 crypto welcome bonus

Extensive betting markets

Sports betting guides

Various bitcoin promotions

Cons

Has been known to offer dual lines

Number two on our list of top crypto betting sites is Bovada, offering up excellent crypto promotions as well as some of the most extensive betting markets around.

Crypto and Sportsbook Features 5/5

It’s clear that Bovada has a vested interest in getting its customers to use cryptocurrency. While the options for traditional methods are there, they offer juiced-up crypto bonuses to sweeten the deal for those who opt for their digital counterparts.

On top of special promotions and extensive banking methods, Bovada even offers a step by step guide to Bitcoin, helping newcomers make their first ever cryptocurrency deposits online.

Bonuses & Promotions 4.7/5

Bovada’s crypto sports welcome bonus may not be as generous as other sports betting sites listed here in terms of total value but when you put the 5x wagering requirement into consideration, it’s a different story.

You can get up to 75% crypto sports welcome bonus up to $750 and redeem it using the bonus code BTCSWB750. You can use it on sports betting, horse racing, and even on casino games. Only poker players will not benefit from this bonus.

Aside from this, you’ll find a separate welcome package for non-crypto sports bettors.

Design & Interface 4/5

Bovada has a stripped back style that is minimalistic in nature. It’s not particularly eye-catching, nor does it try and push any boundaries, but that’s fine. Not everything has to be a bold statement, and this design scheme works well enough.

Customer Service 5/5

When it comes to looking after the customer, Bovada knows exactly what it’s doing. The first line of its support is a comprehensive help center, packed with pertinent information and even videos that help with any issues you may encounter.

Beyond that, there’s a community forum where you can engage with fellow players for quick and insightful advice. Finally, if you do wish to speak to somebody from customer service, you can use the 24/7 live chat function or the special e-mail address. These features are usually highlighted in several Bovada casino reviews.

Banking Tools 4/5

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin SV

Litecoin

Ethereum

There’s a solid selection of cryptocurrency options here, covering three BTC variants as well as popular coins such as LTC and ETH. It wouldn’t hurt for them to add some more variety, but what they have on offer does the job just fine.

Register now at Bovada to claim your $750 cryptocurrency welcome bonus.

BetOnline 3.– Best Crypto Sports Betting Site for Live Betting

Pros

$1000 welcome bonus

$25 risk free bets

Great live betting section

Secure encryption technology

Two crypto bonuses

Wide variety of altcoins for banking

Cons

Wagering requirements are comparatively steep

Third on our list is BetOnline, featuring top bonus variety and an industry reputation going back a quarter century. It is our go-to betting platform for live events, especially for all major sports events.

Crypto and Sportsbook Features 5/5

Crypto users will feel right at home at BetOnline, with a huge number of banking tools and altcoins to choose from, as well as two stellar crypto bonuses that can be used alongside traditional promotions.

Bonuses & Promotions 5/5

BetOnline has a crypto welcome bonus ready to claim worth up to $1000. This is valid for only one use, and requires a minimum deposit of $20 to activate. It expires after 30 days. There is a 14x wagering requirement attached, which is above the usual 10x for traditional methods.

The second crypto bonus available at BetOnline is the 35% reload promotion. This particular offer can be used an unlimited amount of times and comes with wagering requirements of 8x. The maximum amount of bonus funds that can be accumulated is $350.

Design & Interface 4/5

Smart, modern, sharp. You can delete or put emphasis on whichever adjective you deem appropriate. There’s not much else to say about BetOnline’s design, other than it works well and does the job it’s asked.

Customer Service 4/5

The first line of customer support at BetOnline is the help center, which is packed with solutions to the most common problems that players may face when placing sports bets online.

Crucially, there is a 24/7 live chat service. As we’ve made clear, that’s pretty much the bare minimum of what we’d expect from a modern crypto betting site.

There’s also an option to contact a customer service representative via phone and email. Based on several BetOnline Casino reviews online, it caters to most players effectively.

Banking Tools 5/5

There are over a dozen options for cryptocurrency users at BetOnline. In fact, this is probably the most variety you’re going to find. While most conventional bettors won’t be using anything other than ETH and BTC, having the opportunity to use coins like DOGE and SOL is most welcome.

Register now at BetOnline to claim your $1000 welcome bonus.

Sportsbetting.ag 4.– Best Esports Selection Of Any Crypto Betting Site

Pros

$1000 welcome bonus

Major esports categories

Top poker platform

Excellent customer service options

Two crypto bonuses

Vast number of crypto banking options

Cons

Dated design

Behind an extremely dated interface lies one of the best bitcoin betting sites online, complete with a side of poker, elite customer service options, and an impressive list of esports betting markets.

Crypto and Sportsbook Features 5/5

Sportsbetting.ag carries the same crypto features as its sister website, BetOnline. That means it has an excellent range of crypto banking options, as well as two crypto promotions. A welcome bonus, and a reload bonus.

It’s also the best crypto betting site for all esports enthusiasts out there. You can bet on FIFA, NBA2K, Dota 2, and other major esports markets.

Bonuses & Promotions 4/5

Sportsbetting.ag’s crypto welcome bonus is worth up to $1000. It’s valid for only one use, and expires after 30 days. It also comes with a wagering requirement of 14x.

Sportbetting.ag’s second crypto bonus is the 35% reload promotion. You can use this special bonus code an unlimited amount of times, but the maximum amount of bonus funds you can gather is capped at $350. Wagering requirements are set st 8x.

Design & Interface 4/5

There’s no need to beat around the bush here. Sportsbetting.a’ layout could do a major revamp. The design is severely dated, and it looks like something straight out of an internet nostalgia time capsule from the 1990s.

That being said, it functions extremely well. Under the hood, the software is secure and up to date. The browsing experience is intuitive and comfortable. It’s probably a good job, because if this was based on looks alone, then this section would be a complete write-off.

Customer Service 5/5

Sportsbetting’s customer service program is impressive. You can make contact with a customer service representative through live chat, phone line, or e-mail. Better still, all of these methods are open and functioning 24/7.

Banking Tools 4/5

Sportsbetting features the same cryptocurrency banking tools as its sister website BetOnline. That means it’s packed with not only the most popular digital currency options but also some out there and niche options like ApeCoin and Ripple.

Register at Sportsbetting.ag today to claim your $1000 welcome bonus.

BetUS 5.– Crypto Betting Site with Unique Contests

Pros

$3750 welcome bonus

3 crypto promos

Exciting Football contests

BetUS TV

Excellent mobile optimization

Cons

Could benefit from additional crypto banking tools

Crypto and Sportsbook Features 4.5/5

BetUS certainly isn’t shy about representing itself as one of many crypto sportsbooks you can find online. Although you’re still able to use the website with traditional methods, it’s clear you’d have a whole lot more of a fun time if you used crypto. They even feature a special crypto help guide to the uninitiated in the gambling world.

Football fans will enjoy using this platform for their sports betting. Aside from competitive odds, the site also hosts exciting Football contests along with other major sports markets.

Bonuses & Promotions 4.85/5

The first crypto promotion on offer is a one off welcome bonus worth all the way up to $3750. It comes with wagering requirements of 15x. You better be quick off the mark to use it, as it expires in 14 days from activation.

The second is a 20% crypto deposit match that’s worth up to $500. This one only has wagering requirements of 6x. It’s unclear whether you can use this as well as the original welcome bonus, as the terms and conditions are a little confusing. We recommend contacting support for clarification.

The third and final crypto promotion is a sports bonus worth up to $2500. The wagering requirements are set at 10x, and the minimum deposit required to activate the bonus is $100.

Design & Interface 4/5

Based on several BetUS casino reviews, it has a clean and professional style that’s easy on the eye. It runs as well as it looks, with an easy-to-navigate sportsbook and casino for which we encountered no major issues for the duration of our use.

If you want the premier BetUS experience, we recommend using the mobile-optimized website. It’s one of the best mobile casinos that really provide an excellent on-the-go betting experience.

Customer Service 4/5

Customer service isn’t BetUS’s strong point. At first glance, it looks good enough. There are lots of special and dedicated phone numbers for example, that all cater to different parts of the website.

However, it lacks two crucial features. That’s a live chat service and a guarantee of 24/7 availability for their customer service team. Unfortunately, in this day and age of online crypto gambling, as the kids would say – that’s an L.

Banking Tools 4/5

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Litecoin

Ethereum

BetUS features the most popular and accessible forms of cryptocurrency here. It’s hard to argue with that. But is it enough? Not really. For online crypto betting sites, we’d like to see expansive banking tools really push the envelope. Include all the coins! Especially the meme ones.

Register at BetUS today to claim your $3750 welcome bonus.

MyBookie 6.– Best Crypto Online Betting Site for Horse Racing

Pros

Dual welcome bonuses

No wagering requirements on specific promotions

New V.I.P. program

8% Horse Racing rebate

Cons

No special crypto promos

Crypto and Sportsbook Features 4/5

Aside from having crypto-accessible banking methods, MyBookie has no real cryptocurrency features to speak of. However, it’s still an exceptional sportsbook that offers players the opportunity to gamble with popular digital currencies, so it just about qualifies! It’s also one of the best racebooks on this list, with generous horse racing rebates.

Bonuses & Promotions 4/5

Although MyBookie features no specific crypto-related promotions, it still has some exceptional bonuses on offer.

The first is a deposit match worth up to $1000 that comes with wagering requirements of 10x. The second is another deposit match, but this is only worth up to $200. The key difference here is the latter comes without any wagering requirements. Perfect for those of you who’d like to take advantage of a bonus without the pesky terms and conditions.

The last of MyBookie’s notable sports promotions is its 8% horse rebate. Each day your account will be credited with 8% of all the action taken on the previous day at eligible tracks. If you’re a regular horse racing bettor, this is an excellent incentive to do all your wagering here at MyBookie.

Design & Interface 4/5

It’s fair to say that MyBookie isn’t the prettiest gambling platform around. It’s not so much ugly looking as much as it lacks any coherent effort. It’s literally a black and orange template with nothing else on it. It’s a shame, but we know that the industry suffers from forgettable design schemes.

Customer Service 4/5

MyBookie gets the important parts right when it comes to customer service. That is to say, they’re available 24/7, and they have a live chat service. They also have a contact page available too, if that’s your thing.

Where they lack, however, is when it comes to alternative options. There’s no dedicated email address and, more importantly, no phone line. That’s definitely not ideal for those who prefer to communicate directly rather than through text.

Banking Tools 4/5

BTC

Litecoin

Ethereum

Bitcoin Cash

It’s fair to say that the choices here are pretty underwhelming. But, if you had to pick two cryptocurrency coins, BTC and LTC are definitely amongst the first that come to mind. It wouldn’t hurt to see some better representation, though.

Join MyBookie casino and sportsbook now!

Evaluating the Best Crypto Sports Betting Sites: The Key Benchmarks

Crypto and Sportsbook Features

Probably the most obvious and self-explanatory benchmark on here. First and foremost, how does this particular website distinguish itself as a crypto sports betting site, as opposed to a traditional one?

This can be done in a number of different ways, but the most common we’ll address are sports betting markets, banking tools & bonuses, and promotions.

Bonuses & Promotions

Obviously, our main focus here will be crypto bonuses. But offering a unique crypto promotion isn’t enough. We’ll look to analyze the particular terms and conditions of each bonus, including wagering requirements and minimum deposit amounts.

Design & Interface

We’re not looking for works of art, but a nice and functional website layout never hurt anybody. We’re also interested in how well the platform functions. Overall, we’re looking for an intuitive browsing experience from a betting site that is easy on the eye.

Customer Service

You never know just how important customer service is until you need it. That’s why we make it a priority to evaluate each particular website’s approach to customer service.

Do they have a team available 24/7? Is there a live chat function? For our money, these are basic requirements, and without them, this isn’t customer service that’s quite up to scratch, at least by our standards.

Banking Tools

Probably the most basic, yet still important, evaluation of them all. What cryptocurrency methods are available here? The larger the amount available, the better. After all, you can never be too inclusive when it comes to people’s banking choices.

Crypto Sports Betting Sites – FAQs

Is It Safe To Use a Crypto Betting Site?

Yes, generally speaking, it is safe to use a crypto betting site. But we don’t recommend engaging with platforms you aren’t familiar with, especially if you can’t verify their license. However, any website you see on this list can be trusted as 100% legitimate.

What’s the Difference Between Crypto Sports Betting Sites and Traditional Betting Sites?

The best crypto gambling site will naturally place more emphasis on crypto-related features, such as banking tools, bonuses, and sometimes even exclusive games.

Are There Unique Crypto Betting Bonuses?

Yes, you can access some unique crypto betting bonuses when using these websites. They are often larger in value than their fiat counterparts.

Do All Sports Betting Sites Accept Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies?

No, not all casinos accept bitcoin. There is a large selection of betting sites that do, but they are still firmly in the minority overall.

Can I Bet on Virtual Sports Using Cryptocurrency?

Yes, plenty of crypto betting sites feature a section for virtual sports, which is becoming an increasingly popular category of sports betting.

Is There Any Difference Between Crypto Football Betting and Regular Football Betting?

No, there’s no difference. Not unless you count the extra promotions and bonuses that sometimes come with crypto bets.

What’s the Best Crypto Sports Betting Website?

If you ask us, which you are, it’s got to be BC.Game. But there are plenty of other great cryptocurrency betting sites to take a look at, though. Make sure you check out the alternatives we’ve listed in this article.

Comparison of the 5 Best Crypto Betting Sites

Here’s a quick comparison of our top sports betting crypto platforms and their key features:

BC.Game : With competitive odds and a great range of betting markets, BC.Game easily tops our list. The generous welcome package is just cherry on top.

With competitive odds and a great range of betting markets, BC.Game easily tops our list. The generous welcome package is just cherry on top. Bovada : Bovada is a close second for a reason. Deep markets, competitive odds, excellent crypto promotions – it’s got it all. Sign up today to claim your $2750 welcome bonus.

Bovada is a close second for a reason. Deep markets, competitive odds, excellent crypto promotions – it’s got it all. Sign up today to claim your $2750 welcome bonus. BetOnline : If it’s top-of-the-line promotions you’re looking for, backed by a prestigious industry reputation, BetOnline is the crypto betting site for you. Register now to claim your 50% welcome bonus.

If it’s top-of-the-line promotions you’re looking for, backed by a prestigious industry reputation, BetOnline is the crypto betting site for you. Register now to claim your 50% welcome bonus. MyBookie : Horse racing, unique welcome bonuses, and excellent market coverage. What’s not to like about MyBookie? Register now to claim one of two welcome bonuses worth up to $1,000.

Horse racing, unique welcome bonuses, and excellent market coverage. What’s not to like about MyBookie? Register now to claim one of two welcome bonuses worth up to $1,000. BetUS : Modern aesthetics and excellent mobile optimization give BetUS a deserved spot on our list – they’ve also got an excellent range of crypto promos, too. Register now to claim your welcome bonus up to $2,500.

Modern aesthetics and excellent mobile optimization give BetUS a deserved spot on our list – they’ve also got an excellent range of crypto promos, too. Register now to claim your welcome bonus up to $2,500. Sportsbetting.ag : Look beyond the dated appearance, and you’ll find a solid crypto sportsbook with a great set of markets. Register today to claim your $1,000 welcome bonus.

How to Sign Up at Top Cryptocurrency Sports Betting Sites

Here’s a quick guide to registering as a new player, whether you’re new and need a little guidance or a returning customer who needs a reminder. We’ve got you covered.

Step 1 – Register at BC.Game

Log on to BC.Game

Fill out your details

Wait for a validation link to arrive

Step 2 – Validate your account

Check your email inbox for the validation link

If it’s not there, check your spam box

Once you’ve located it, click the link to complete the account validation

Step 3 – Make a deposit and start playing

Deposit using your preferred payment method

Claim a bonus if you wish

Start playing and have fun

So, What Are the Best Crypto Betting Sites?

Thanks for sticking around and reading the article. By now, you should have a tremendously improved knowledge of crypto sports betting sites, including which of them are the best, and where exactly to find them.

To borrow old betting parlance, we’re doubling down on BC.Game being our number one choice. In terms of overall consistency and quality, it’s pound-for-pound the best crypto sportsbook on the market.

But, we recognize not everyone has the same taste. That’s why we put in another four crypto betting sites for you to take a look at. To tell you the truth, there’s no reason you shouldn’t be registering at all these websites – those crypto bonuses won’t use themselves after all.

Wherever you decide to lay down your crypto wagers, whether that’s Bovada or elsewhere. Just remember our golden rules – have fun, but gamble responsibly.