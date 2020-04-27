Everything you need to know about CSA Scores

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) was constituted to promote and make sure a standard of road safety is maintained by large commercial vehicles like trucks and buses.

The FMCSA has set up the Compliance, Safety, and Accountability (CSA) program to ensure drivers maintain strict standards of road safety. Fleet management companies and drivers take these scores seriously as they are critical to the success of a carrier.

A high CSA score can help carriers access preferred loads and reduced insurance rates.

Basics about Compliance Safety Accountability (CSA) Program

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) created the CSA Program with the intention of curbing high-risk driving by commercial drivers who drive in an unsafe manner to meet deadlines.

This kind of driving puts them and other vehicles especially smaller cars and bikes at risk. The goal of the program is to prevent such driving through proactive intervention and holding drivers accountable for safety standards.

The FMCSA created a Safety Management System (SMS) which is a database and collects and stores the numbers on parameters like roadside inspections, state-reported crashes and investigation results from the last two years.

The Safety Management System (SMS) considers:

The number of safety violations and inspections. The severity of safety violations or crashes. Chronology of safety violations occurred, with recent events weighted more heavily. The number of trucks a carrier operates and the cumulative distance travelled. Acute and Critical Violations found during investigations.

The FMCSA organizes this data into seven categories known as the Behaviour Analysis and Safety Improvement Categories or BASICs.

What are the CSA BASIC categories?

Unsafe Driving

This category comprises the following driver violations – speeding, using a hand-held cell phone, reckless driving, improper lane changes, and inattention.

Driver Fitness

Covers driving records like driver qualification files, state driving records, commercial drivers’ licenses (CDLs), medical certificates, annual driving record reviews, and compliant employment applications.

Hours-of-Service (HOS) Compliance

This BASIC covers compliance with FMSCA’s standard of hours driven and records data to prevent drivers from driving more hours than allowed.

Vehicle Maintenance

This category comprises pre and post trip maintenance checks that must be carried out to ensure a safe journey. It also considers if the vehicle was promptly repaired.

Controlled Substances

This BASIC covers the operation of carries under the influence of illegal substances and alcohol. It looks into results of on road drug/alcohol checks and the abuse of over the counter drugs/prescription drugs.

Crash Indicator

This BASIC looks into the history of previous state-reported crashes. A crash is considered reportable only if it leads to an injury/fatality or requires the vehicle to be carried away from the scene of the incident.

Hazardous Materials Compliance

This BASIC Compliance check looks into if vehicles that carry hazardous materials are rightly equipped to do so. This includes proper packaging, labels, and load amounts. They also look into regulatory checks like tank specification testing, loading/unloading, and leakage.

Insurance

This BASIC compliance does not have a strict standard of measurement but is important when the FMCSA needs to prioritize carriers for intervention. This calls for vehicles to have adequate insurance and proper documentation.

How to Improve CSA Score?

The process of calculation of CSA scores is tedious and beyond the scope of our discussion. It is therefore prudent for businesses and drivers to understand the best ways to improve their CSA scores.

The best way to go about improving CSA scores is to implement telematics solutions in carriers. Digitization is the future of the carrier industry and telematics installed in vehicles are a great way to prevent/reduce interaction with government authorities.

Using ELD to improve CSA Scores

Electronic Logging Device (ELD) tracks how long the engine has been running for along with specific data points like idle time, distance traveled, average speed, etc.

The most common and expensive violation is the HOS non-compliance issue. Many drivers tend to drive in long stints in order to meet their deadlines. This is unhealthy and unsafe not only for the driver but also for other motorists. ELD is a telematics solution that solves this critical issue along with many others.

The information that electronic logging provides can help improve CSA scores in many ways. For one, drivers and dispatchers can keep a close eye on hours of service and receive clear indication when a driver’s limit is approaching. Indeed, the top violations roadside inspectors check for are operating an out-of-service vehicle and driving after being declared out-of-service.