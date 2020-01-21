Top 10 Cutest Online Gaming Characters

With video games frequently evolving to attract new audiences, developers come up with all sorts of characters each year. In this article, we look at seven of the cutest online game characters. Beware, some of them are also dangerous, and their fluffy bodies and wagging tails are bait to confuse potential prey.

Pikachu from Pokémon

Pikachu needs no introduction. His conspicuously large eyes, red spots on his cheeks and fluffy body made him iconic in the late 90s and early 2000s. His pitiable and loveable character will also make you want to cuddle or adopt him.

But beneath Pikachu’s cuteness lies a monster that can dispatch bolts of electricity to take down an opponent in seconds. Being the game’s mascot, it makes sense game developers had to create Pikachu as a loveable character. Luckily for them, they won everyone’s heart.

Kirby from Kirby Series

Kirby is yet another cutie you don’t want to mess with, at least don’t be small in enough for him to swallow you alive. Physically, the Nintendo hero looks exceedingly beautiful, with a pink round body, big eyes, and what appears to be kiss marks on either side of his cheeks.

His cuteness aside, Kirby is a horrible singer. He has an uncanny obsession with tomatoes and can eat an entire watermelon alone, of course, in a cute way. The hero also loves to inhale his enemies sometimes, after which he gains their superpowers.

Yoshi from Super Mario

Yoshi is a cute dinosaur everyone would wish to adopt as a pet. He speaks in an adorable baby voice, runs funnily, and has equally beautiful saddles. On the flipside, Yoshi can also be as terrifying as any video game villain.

He can extend his tongue for meters and swallow all sorts of things. What’s more, he can vomit the same prey as projectiles or excrete them as eggs from his behind. He’s nonetheless adorable unless you’ve only seen him in the Super Mario Brothers movie, in which case he’s not so cute.

The Cats at CoolCat Casino

Half cats-half human, the mascots at CoolCat casino are enough reason for checking out the platform. They live and party together with their dog friend. They enjoy meeting new people, giving out bonuses, and taking group selfies.

The bonus part can’t be emphasized enough. Whether you enjoy slots or blackjack, poker, or roulette, the gang of friends will reward you with up to $4000 in welcome bonuses. And the best part of it is they allow you to choose what kinds of bonuses you want.

Sackboy from Little Big Planet

Sack boy comes from a family of exceedingly cute video game characters. His ‘girlfriend’ sack girl, and his friends, sack people, look hilariously adorable in their knitted wool-like bodies. To spice things up, the people at Little Big Planet claims sack folks are stuffed with fluff and ice cream.

Regardless of what they are made of, sack people are bound to bring out a chuckle whenever you play the game. His carefree nature and love for adventure, even when an enemy is close by, is adorable and a tad inspirational.

Ilo and Milo from ilomilo

Ilo and Milo are harmless characters in the Microsoft and Southend Interactive’s puzzle game, ilomilo. When the game begins, the two are separated, so your job is to try and unite them even though only one character appears at a time.

Ilo and Milo love each other and strives to meet up daily for companionship. However, the game is designed such that the puzzles increase in difficulty every day. The gameplay aside, ilo and Milo, look like they were meant for each other. They look cute to look at and fun when together.

Tom Nook from Animal Crossing

Although described as having a heart as cold as that of a megalomaniac, Nook is a cutie who always has his golden suit on. One reason for that is because he lives by the motto, “Get money, get paid.’ Speaking of earning money, Tom is a shop owner in Animal Crossing.

He’s famous for selling a house to players at the beginning of each game. He’s also known for his mean nature, especially when it comes to matters related to money. Some critics have even called him greedy. But regardless of his personality, Nook is one of the cutest virtual dogs in gaming’s history.

Mieu from Tales of the Abyss

After he’s exiled for his tribe, Mieu joins Luke from Fabre, and he’s given the role of keeping the Sorcerer’s ring. And why wouldn’t they? He’s the cutest, most innocent looking of the gang. His role also comes with unique perks, like being able to breathe fire and avoiding harm.

Like many cute characters, Mieu is conspicuously curious. He has a squealing voice that Luke dislikes, but the duo gets along with time. Mieu also gets better with time, growing up from a churlish character to an entertaining, adorable friend and partner.

Blob from a Boy and his blob

The boy first launched in 1989, but it has since then been remade for the Wii market. In both games, though, the boy and his blob look adorable and heartwarming. Of course, the story gets bet when you learn the two are on a mission to take down an evil emperor. It’s even cuter seeing the boy feed his blob with jellybeans and use him as a flying parachute.

Boy from Noby Noby Boy

Noby Noby Boy is a game centered on kids. Its main character, Boy is a creature that can stretch out and showcase his multi-colored body sections. To add to his cuteness, the boy has a plump red mouth and a disproportionately large head.

While he’s cute and adorable to look at, Boy is also naughty. He turns into chaos frequently, usually also knocking down people’s property. As a result, he gets into trouble with everyone around him and will often be sliced into half by his enemies. Lucky for him, all he has to do to regain his full body is to eat his ripped half.