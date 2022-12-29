If the last few months taught people something, it’s that cyber security and effective information are crucial nowadays.

Everyone with a social media profile or reading online magazines have read stories of cyber-attacks and data breaches caused by unclear or poor data security measures and management processes. Several companies experienced significant financial loss, reputational damage, and often hefty fines because they failed to protect their customers’ or employees’ sensitive data.

To respond to the growing number of cyber threats, governments and organisations worldwide have created regulations and established practices like GDPR in Europe, HIPAA in the USA, and The Privacy Act in Australia to provide organisations with guidelines on how to implement effective practices.

Given the time, it’s the ideal moment to find out what 2023 has in store for cyber security.

Image source https://unsplash.com/photos/mgYAR7BzBk4

Ransomcloud attacks

Ransomcloud attacks are quite common these days. Specialists predict that ransomware will cost over $260 billion annually by 2031. Over the last few years, the number of ransomware strains has reached 130. The cyber threat has entered the cloud environment recently and is expected to wreak havoc on systems. Phishing emails and malware are cyber criminals’ favourite means of attack because they allow them to target cloud-based mail servers. Often, ransom-cloud attackers send phishing emails with attachments that initiate the installation of ransomware once the receiver opens them. Usually, the ransomware looks like a harmless pop-up, but after the user clicks on it, it disseminates itself into their digital device and provides the cyber criminal with access to the device. When the user initiates file sync with the cloud, the ransomware enters the service and facilitates the hacker’s access to the cloud system.

IoT threats

Internet of Thing threats are also growing in occurrence and allow attackers to take advantage of device vulnerabilities. Cyber security specialists state that attackers usually use non-standard ports to create connections counting on the fact that the user won’t notice because they don’t use the respective port.

IoT devices collect high amounts of valuable data, storing it in the cloud. The sensitive information they use transforms them into a target for cybercriminals, especially because most digital devices lack reliable firewalls. Also, some IoT devices have access to the users’ financial information, making them very tempting for hackers.

Besides IoT, the Internet of medical things, which consists of devices used to improve healthcare services, is another popular victim among cybercriminals. The IoMT often includes sensor-based or remote patient monitoring devices that store data about patients and feature several entry points and vulnerabilities.

Supply chain attacks

Statistics show that 62% of companies experienced a supply chain attack in 2022. Cybercriminals take advantage of compromised devices and security vulnerabilities to breach enterprise networks. Often, they exploit a vulnerability in a partner or third-party company to access the supply chain. The events from the last few years have made businesses more vigilant and aware than in the past, but cybercriminals upgrade their tools and techniques to keep up with the trends and often overcome even the best practices. It’s essential that companies adopt more proactive approaches to enable them to observe and analyse user behaviour to identify suspicious accesses and patterns.

Privacy-first approach

In the following month, cybersecurity experts expect the compliance environment to be led by privacy rather than data security.

Multiple countries have created data privacy regulations that will shift the focus to privacy-first approaches. Online platforms have already taken measures to comply with the new regulations. Google announced that it will end the 3rd party cooking in 2023 and transit to a privacy sandbox. Apple will also integrate some privacy protection characteristics through App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14.5. Other companies will take a privacy-first approach to comply with the EU GDPR if they want to work with the EU. Those that fail to comply with GDPR and fall victim to data breaches can pay compensation in the UK to the clients that have their data stolen. Data privacy regulations specific to regions outside the EU facilitate the creation of a global compliance landscape.

A passwordless year

This is a familiar idea in the sector because it seems the best idea to address phishing concerns. Companies are considering passwordless approaches to access management and crate phishing-resistant authentication. Cyber security experts think the trend will gain greater popularity in 2023.

Passwordless practices provide the user with the opportunity to tackle the scourge of phishing while improving scalability, security, convenience, and scalability. Both customers and organisations benefit from passwordless approaches because it improves cyber security by removing the risk of password breaches and credential stuffing attacks. This method enables people to access their accounts quickly and effortlessly because they don’t have to struggle to remember passwords and usernames.

Attacks against mobile devices

Cybercriminals have also designed malicious software for mobile devices to target the devices people use the most, like their tablets, smartphones and wearables. Mobile malware cyberattacks have grown by 500% in 2022 compared to the previous year, and Android devices are the most common targets. As people are using smartphones for different purposes, they make it easy for attackers to breach their devices. Also, people install countless apps to meet different needs, which makes it more challenging to spot a spoof. Mobile ransomware, malicious websites and apps, Man-in-the-middle attacks, rooting methods, advanced jailbreaking, and device exploits are only some of the cyber threats targeting mobile devices.

The human factor is a top security concern

People have long been the weak link in cyber security because they’re prone to click malicious links, open infected email attachments, and engage in other risky behaviour. The latest advancement in deep-fake technology and social engineering enable cybercriminals to trick users into facilitating their access to personal devices.

Cybersecurity threats are more pervasive than ever and impact all facets of the digital environment. It’s best for individuals and companies to know what 2023 will bring in terms of cybersecurity threats so they can protect their data.