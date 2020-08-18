7 Common Data Backup Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

About 58 percent of small businesses in the US are not prepared for data loss. It’s a shocking statistic, given the serious consequences of losing essential business data. Over 60 percent of these enterprises shut down within six months of losing data.

Data loss can have severe consequences for your business, even if you do survive the incident. Think about the impact on your reputation, the lawsuits, and the hefty fines you have to pay. It’s simply a risk you cannot afford to take.

Even if you do have a data security plan, there are certain data backup mistakes you can make that may leave you exposed to attacks. In this post, we outline some of these mistakes and show you what you can do to avoid them.

Read on to learn more.

Failure to Back up All Your Data

Many business owners fail to back up all their professional and personal data because that would mean getting a bigger cloud backup plan. That’s a huge mistake. You may back up a fraction of your important business data only to realize that other pieces of critical information are missing.

When backing up data, don’t just think of the information on your computer or server. Consider business data present on other devices that your employees use too, such as tablets and smartphones. Of course, if your company only uses Mac and your employees know how to use time machine, then you’re safe as files and folders are automatically saved on their devices.

Email is perhaps the most overlooked of all data. Unless you archive this and other forms of data, you stand to lose the vital information contained in this data when someone cleans up their inbox. A good solution is to ensure that all emails are stored on your server and backed up to the cloud.

Failure to Ensure Your Cloud Backup Has a Good Retention Policy

A retention policy refers to a business’ agreement to retain its data for a specific period. The data is retained in the cloud mainly because you may require it for your operations during that time. Moreover, if your company accepts credit cards or you provide health care, you need to retain that data to comply with regulations.

Before you settle on a cloud computing service provider, confirm whether their retention is appropriate for your company’s needs. You want to be sure that their option is neither too little nor too much.

Not having a Monthly Backup Plan

You might backup your corporate data every few minutes, but that isn’t necessarily the best way to ensure you’re securing your data. First of all, this practice uses too much space, and you’ll probably need more than one cloud provider for that much storage. Besides, you experience reduced system performance during backups.

And since backups tend to take a lot of time, having a full system backup every 30 minutes will essentially halt your company’s operations.

So how should you go about it?

The best way is to perform cloud backups at the end of the day when your work stations are inactive. Be sure to keep a monthly backup, too, just in case of an emergency.

Forgetting to Close Apps That Could Affect the Backup Process

Many cloud backup solutions don’t back up files that are still open. If you don’t close these files, they might be skipped while other data is backed up. The

Of course, if you only forgot to close a single document, that may not be such a big issue. However, if you leave an entire database running, for instance, the one you use for your company’s accounting, you have skipped a vital backup.

The simple solution is always to close all apps at the end of the day.

Having Poor Folder Structure

You may think that storing your cluttered data in the cloud isn’t a problem, but it will come to haunt you one day. Remember that you’ll hardly need to restore all your data at once unless you become the victim of a catastrophic data breach.

Most of the time, you’ll only need to restore a few key files. Whenever you need to do so, it’s important that you are able to find the right files as quickly as possible.

Now, imagine having to sort through a multitude of disorganized files. It’s not only annoying but also time-consuming.

Take the time to sort out all information into easily identifiable clusters. That makes things easier for both you and your employees.

Not Protecting Your Off-Site Data

As companies increasingly embrace the remote work arrangement, it is important that they take measures to safeguard and backup important data on their employee’s systems. Unfortunately, many companies don’t do so, exposing themselves to a serious data breach.

Come up with policies that enable you to protect your data from all endpoints, regardless of where your workers are. Insist on employees going out of their way to ensure all data is backed-up. Also, make sure that all internet connections your remote employees use are protected.

Restoring Files Incorrectly

As cloud computing continues to advance, it has become easier for everyone to learn how to back up their vital information. Unfortunately, technology can’t prevent or fix human error.

For instance, to do a full system restore when all they wanted was a three-day version of a single folder. So, how can you avoid this mistake?

Always restore the data you’re looking for to a different location before copying it to its original one. This helps you avoid writing over other documents.

You can also stop online backup options while you’re restoring a file or document. Doing so prevents the software you’re using from doing the backup twice.

Avoid Data Backup Mistakes at All Costs

Nobody knows when they might experience a data loss disaster. The best you can do is take measures to prevent it from happening. One way to do so is by avoiding some of the common data backup mistakes that might leave you vulnerable.

Would you like to read more information on data loss management? Please keep visiting our blog.