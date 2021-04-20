A catchy thumbnail is a sure way to gather more traffic on your YouTube videos. This is because first impressions are incredibly important, and an eye-catching picture will simply make people pay more attention. So, it is unfortunate that many YouTubers don’t give it much importance. Maybe you are one of them, and just thinking about editing images feels overwhelming or like a waste of time. We are here to prove you otherwise.

Image Converter is an online service that lets you manipulate images, convert eps to png, and numerous other file formats. It’s ideal for YouTubers as you can convert, resize, and compress your picture all in one place.



YouTube Thumbnail

A good thumbnail is vivid and communicates the content of the video that you are about to watch. Although YouTube will automatically generate a thumbnail for your video, it can be much more effective to create your own. You can use them to share your personality by giving them a unique twist, which is far more likely to make people pay attention than a generic image.

When creating a thumbnail, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, you should use a high-resolution image, otherwise, your thumbnail will look cheap and muddy. YouTube has come up with its own custom guide. The ideal thumbnail should:



Have 16:9 aspect ratio

Be less than 2 MB in file size

Be in a JPG, EPS, or PNG format

Have at least 720p (1280×720) resolution with a width of 640 pixels

How Image Converter Helps

Just looking at the list above may make you a bit annoyed. Luckily, Image Converter can easily get this done in no time. You can upload any image to their online service and convert it into the following formats.

SVG

WEBP

EPS

BMP

JPEG

JPG

PDF

PNG

As you can see, it’s very easy to switch from eps to png, which are some of the most popular formats, nearly instantaneously. Furthermore, the compression tool lets you easily resize pictures and fall in line with YouTube guidelines. It does all of this without taking away from the quality of your images.

A Special Online Converter

Not only is the MVP converter powerful – it is also very intuitive. The process of conversion, like from jpg to pdf is done online, so you won’t have to install any software. This makes up for not only convenient but a safe service as well. You don’t even have to register or subscribe to unlock all of its potential. The app is optimized for both PC and mobile devices. It also works smoothly on all popular browsers, such as Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, and Safari.

Since you can upload multiple images simultaneously, we’ll also save your time. As your thumbnails compress in seconds, you are free to continue working on editing your YouTube video.

How To Use MVP Converter?

Our service is designed to be as straightforward as possible, so even your grandparents can use it. First, we will show you how to convert your pictures to other formats. Just follow these guidelines.

Upload Images to MVP

Pick out your thumbnail picture and go to their conversion service. You can either upload it from your PC and smartphone or via online platforms such as Dropbox and Google Drive.



Select Format

Next, pick out either a PNG or EPS format from the drop-down menu on the right.



Start Conversion

Alternatively, you can upload one more image to save some time. MVP Converter has a max file size set to 100 MB which should be more than enough. You can do 10 conversions per day.

Download the Image

Congratulations, your thumbnail is ready! Keep in mind that, depending on the file size, it can take a few minutes for the process to complete itself.

How to Edit And Resize Thumbnail?

If needed, now it’s time to resize and improve upon your image, so that it can be uploaded on YouTube. The dimensions can be changed quickly and without any effect on the quality of the picture. Furthermore, MVP Converter lets you edit thumbnails in various ways. For example, you can crop the edges and tinker with background colors so that you get the best visual effect.

Compress Your Thumbnail

Lastly, we can lower the file size of the image so that it fits with guidelines. The process is similar to the conversion, just …



Upload Your Thumbnail

Make sure that you’ve clicked on the Image Resize tab first.



Choose Size



MVP Converter gives you various size ratio presets to pick from. You can also tinker with height and width or crop the part of the image you want.

Download The Image

Your unique thumbnail is ready. As you can see, their service is safe and will save you time and money. If you’ve loved it, why not share it with your friends?

