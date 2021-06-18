Bitcoin has been making headlines for years now. It’s a decentralized, digital currency that can be used to purchase goods and services from retailers like Overstock.com, Dell, Expedia, Microsoft – even Home Depot! But Bitcoin isn’t just about buying things online; you can also spend the cryptocurrency in more ways than you might think—we’ve rounded up the best places you can spend your Bitcoin.

1. Buy a coffee

In 2015, a coffee shop in Buenos Aires became the first espresso establishment in Argentina to accept Bitcoin. The restaurant and bakery use Bitpay where customers can purchase their breakfast with cryptocurrency.

Some stores will allow you to buy a coffee pay with cryptocurrency. If you’re in the US, one of those stores is Bitcoin coffee shop Lamassu.

You can buy a cup of joe for as little as $0.25 or more depending on how much coffee and milk you want with it! If your store doesn’t serve up espresso drinks, they may have other goodies like pastries to offer.

Simply place your order, scan the QR code shown on their cash register with your Bitcoin wallet app, and voila! You’re caffeinated…and don’t need to worry about converting currency rates or fees from one country to another.

This is a great way for people who are new to cryptocurrency – as well as seasoned veterans.

2. Get paid in cryptocurrency for freelancing work or other jobs

Freelancers and those who are self-employed can receive their payments in cryptocurrency instead of traditional money.

Some freelancing platforms that allow you to get paid with Bitcoin include Upwork, PeoplePerHour, Fiverr, Freelancer.com, and CoinWorker. These sites make it easy for employers to post jobs as well as for a freelancer to offer their services.

3. Use the cryptocurrency as a form of payment for goods and services

Many online retailers also offer the option to purchase goods with Bitcoin.

Some of these options are Overstock, Expedia, and Dish Network.

Bitcoin holders can even donate directly to charities via BitGive or The Water Project using their cryptocurrency as a form of payment for this service.

You may have heard about people who pay off student loans by working from home on sites like CoinWorker but it is not just that – there are many ways that you can spend your bitcoin!

Apart from that, we have seen people buying Fake ID cards from websites via crypto as well.

4. Invest crypto in stocks, bonds, or mutual funds

Bitcoin holders can use their cryptocurrency to invest in stocks, bonds, or mutual funds by using sites like CapitalOne Invest.

Some investors prefer not to convert their Bitcoin into fiat currency right away and instead choose to buy stock with the money they have on hand because of the uncertainty of how long it will take for them to reach financial independence from Bitcoin.

This is especially true if an investor believes that there is potential for others who are latecomers to realize benefits once prices increase again. For these people, bitcoin may be seen as a form of preservation against inflation overtime where each dollar invested today could become worth more than one hundred dollars tomorrow!

5. iGaming Platforms

Online casinos are popular in the UK. Your favorite casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and slot machines can be played from your own home- for those who reside in the UK. A selection of non-UK casinos or license services that offer regulated gambling is available to choose from.

Many leading casino sites and betting platforms accept cryptocurrencies. You can check out a list of all casino sites in the UK and see what platforms accept crypto. Some of these platforms even solely take digital currencies for their transactions, which allows you to quickly gamble online in a more anonymous manner.

Unlike non-GamStop casinos, UK-licensed sites that accept cryptocurrencies require you to go through extensive verification checks. So if you are looking for privacy while gambling online with cryptocurrency, a site based outside the UK maybe your best option.

6. Exchange crypto for traditional currencies

If you’re tired of using your valuable Bitcoin to purchase goods and services online, you can also use it in the real world by exchanging cryptocurrency for cash like US dollars or Euros. To do this, visit an exchange site like Coinbase to buy goods or services and request a withdrawal from their wallet to your bank account!

7. Buy a car

We’re guessing you’ve never thought of buying a car with Bitcoin, but it’s possible! Fiat money is even accepted at some dealerships and they offer great financing options.

8. Rent an apartment

If you’ve been looking for a new place to live, why not find one with Bitcoin? There are plenty of apartment buildings and townhomes that accept cryptocurrency as rent.

If you’re not the owner of a property, you can also offer your residence as an Airbnb listing for crypto payments.

9. Purchase clothes, shoes, and accessories

Many websites, such as Overstock and Shopify accept Bitcoin for their retail sites. If you’re a fashionista or have your own clothing line, this is a great way to get the word out about your products!

If you prefer brick-and-mortar shopping with cryptocurrency, some locations in New York now offer bitcoin ATMs where BTC can be withdrawn in exchange for clothes at American Eagle Outfitters—all without having to leave home! These types of services are available across America if they’re not already at your favorite store.

10. Book your next vacation

If you’re looking to take a vacation, book your trip with Expedia and pay for it all in Bitcoin. This is a great way to travel the world without ever touching USD—just use BTC!

11. Order food from your favorite restaurant or takeout place

If you’re looking for a quick meal, we’ve got you. There are apps like GrubHub and Seamless that offer food ordering through Bitcoin so your favorite restaurant is never out of reach!

12. Get your hair styled at a salon or barbershop

With BitPay, you can use Bitcoin to pay for salon or barber services without ever touching cash. Some salons accept crypto payments, while others offer a Bitcoin discount.

13. Buy your favorite books via BitWage and Amazon Payments

Bitwage is an excellent service that allows you to pay employees in other countries or freelancers with cryptocurrency—they partner with major retailers like Amazon so you can use bitcoins for all of your shopping needs!

14. Pay employee salaries in crypto (with BitPay)

Bitpay also offers payroll services for employers looking to pay their employees’ wages entirely in BTC; it’s easy as pie too! Just send the payment to our address along with some important information about the recipient and we’ll take care of everything else from there.

15. Spend Cryptocurrency on a night out with friends

This is a good option for people who have cryptocurrency to spend but don’t want to purchase goods or services. Instead, you can go out and enjoy yourself with friends—and if you’re feeling generous, buy them drinks too!

16. Pay your utility bills in cryptocurrency

Many people use cryptocurrency to pay their utility bills. This is a great way to save money and support the environment at the same time! It’s also good for those who are looking for ways to spend their Bitcoin without investing it back into fiat currency.

17. Give crypto as gifts to family members, friends, and loved ones with crypto wallets.

One way to celebrate the holiday season is by sharing your cryptocurrency with friends and family. With a wide variety of gift cards available, you can give someone special in your life something they’ll love without having to buy it yourself!

Final Words

Thanks to the growing popularity of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, you can now spend your cryptocurrency in more ways than ever before. If you’re wondering how to convert your coins into cash or want a list of all the places where it’s possible to spend bitcoin, don’t worry! We’ve got that covered for you below. Have any recommendations on where we should add next? Let us know in the comments section at the bottom of this page.