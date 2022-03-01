There are problems for gamblers in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. They are planning to ban online gambling, but this seems to be bucking the trend for this flourishing industry, particularly in the US.

The decision was announced in the State Assembly by Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin. He mentioned how the previous government had passed a law that would ban online gaming in the state.

Such action was taken to protect those who either have a gambling problem or on their way to developing one. There had been incidents where gamblers had lost large amounts of money and subsequently committed suicide.

The incidents were not among those who go online to play games such as roulette, blackjack or slot games. Instead, they were players in Coimbatore who had lost money playing rummy online. The government proposal says that “Due to online gaming, innocent people, mainly youngsters, are being cheated and some people have committed suicide. To avoid such incidents of suicide and protect the innocent people from the evils of online gaming.”

The ordinance would see those found ‘gaming’ would receive severe punishments. These include fines that range from INR 5,000 ($67) to INR 10,000 ($134). Those found guilty could also receive a jail sentence of up to six months. This could rise to as high as two years for those who operate common gaming houses rather than just play the games.

Also threatened with a ban is the ‘electronic transfer of funds’ that are used for gambling or distributing winnings. Running a company that has an online gambling site will also be punished by the authorities.

It was in 1867 that the Public Gaming Act was passed in India. This makes all forms of gambling illegal in india. There are some clauses in the law that distinguish between games of skill and those that are just games of chance. This has caused many a problem in recent years. Rummy and poker are considered as games of skill. However, if stakes are used, then they turn into gambling.

While there seems to be plenty of problems ahead for gamblers in India, the situation is different in many other countries. There are concerns over the levels of problem gambling but the thought of just banning players from making bets is not being considered.

There are plans for changes to the gambling laws in the UK, but the main aims are to protect those who gamble. For example, reducing the amount of advertising that gambling companies can carry out is planned. Other areas being considered are introducing more checks on gamblers who may be betting money they may well not be able to afford.

In the US, there has been many changes in the gambling industry in recent years. For decades, gambling has not been legal in many American states. The final decision on whether or not to legalize gambling came from the Federal government, rather than the individual state.

Campaigns were started to change this situation. In 2018, a US Supreme Court judge made a landmark ruling. This took the final decision away from the Federal government and placed it in the hands of state legislators.

With that ruling in place, the US gambling industry has seen many changes in the past four years. Gamblers had previously had to open offshore accounts so they could gamble online. That was good in some ways but if any problems occurred, they were not protected.

It wasn’t just the gamblers who were frustrated at the legal position. US states knew that there would be massive amounts of tax revenue that they were missing out on. It wasn’t long after the 2018 court ruling that US states began to legalize gambling.

Doing so has seen sportsbooks open at both land-based casinos and online. The state coffers have been greatly boosted by all the tax revenue that is now being received. New York has seen over $2 billion wagered since online sportsbooks launched in January.

It’s great news for the gambling companies too. DraftKings, FanDuel and Caesars Entertainment are just three of the companies who have opened sportsbooks in an increasing number of US states, boosting their revenues.

There are still US states who are yet to legalize gambling. They may well do so in the future having seen how much tax revenue can be received. More gambling companies are also forging links with top sports such as American Football, Baseball and Basketball.

It’s all a very different situation than that which is being seen in India. Gambling will always be controversial but if responsible gambling is practiced, then there is no reason why it should not continue to expand.