The discovery phase of a software project is the beginning of a project. It is your first opportunity to understand what you will need and want from your team, as well as how much this project will cost. If done correctly, it can save both time and money for the entire project. However, if not executed properly, it can lead to costly mistakes that could have been avoided with proper planning in advance.

In this blog post, we’re going to talk about things you should be looking out for during the discovery process so that you don’t end up wasting time or money on something that doesn’t fit into what you require!

1. Identify the problem

– What is your goal?

– Why do you need a solution in the first place?

If you don’t know what the issue is, then how can it be solved? You need to start by identifying exactly why this project needs to take place and what problem it will solve. Using that knowledge, determine if any alternative solutions may not require you to spend the time and money on developing a new product.

You will also need to determine if there are any constraints that will need to be met, such as time or budget. This is where you’ll want to get specific and determine how much your project costs while also understanding what you can and cannot do with that budget.

2. Define the scope of the project

– What does success look like?

– How long will the project take to complete?

The scope of a software project defines what is included and not included in your product. This should be clearly defined before you move forward into any development process as it helps set expectations for all parties involved so that no one is left disappointed at the end of the day.

Additionally, if there are certain requirements or features that need to be built, define them now rather than during development when they may cost more money and time! By arriving at this point with clear goals and boundaries, everyone can work together towards accomplishing these tasks within those constraints and avoid miscommunications along the way.

3. Create a timeline for completion

– How long will it take to complete this project?

Before you can actually start designing and developing your product, you need to know how much time is available for its completion. This should be based on what has been defined in the scope of the project and also taking into consideration any possible setbacks that may arise along the way.

Depending upon the size of your team, how many people are working on different parts of your app or website, as well as other factors such as industry standards, determine an appropriate timeline for development so that everyone knows when they’ll need to have their part done by!

These three main points are things you want to consider during a software project’s discovery phase before moving forward with anything else. If executed properly, you will have a better understanding of what’s required from your team, how much it costs and when the project can be completed.

4. Establish priorities and deadlines

– What are the most important things to get done first?

Establishing priorities and deadlines is especially important if you have an entire team working on different parts of your product. It helps everyone stay focused, know when their work will be needed by other members of the project as well as what tasks need to be completed in order before moving forward with other elements!

This can also help reduce stress within a team because everyone knows exactly what they’re required to do at all times during development. This isn’t only beneficial for your business but also for any employees who may feel lost or overwhelmed otherwise!

Keep these three points in mind throughout this phase so that everything goes smoothly without needing much backtracking along the way.

5. Determine your team’s skillset

– How will your company staff the project?

During a discovery phase, you’ll want to determine who is going to be responsible for completing each task. This involves not only looking at what skills are needed but also how long it may take them and what resources they have access to!

For instance, if there’s something that needs an expert in coding languages such as Python or Java then you wouldn’t assign this task to someone with no experience because it would cost more time and money than necessary due to errors along the way from lack of knowledge. Similarly, if a certain person doesn’t have much availability during working hours then it can affect when their tasks need to be completed by which means everyone else on the team has less time available too!

By making sure that each person’s skillset and availability match the requirements of a task, you can ensure not only a better final product but also reduce the overall stress involved with software development.

6. Brainstorm features to include in the final product (optional)

– How will you make your product unique?

At this point, there aren’t necessarily any hard requirements for what needs to be built yet. It’s still early within the project phase so it makes sense to take advantage of this time by thinking about some ideas that could help your final product stand out amongst competitors!

This doesn’t mean deciding upon which feature(s) are necessary just yet but rather brainstorming different options and possibilities in order to get everyone involved with promoting their own creative ideas as well as working together towards finding the best solution possible.

The earlier on you have these conversations beforehand, the more likely they’ll actually come into fruition because no one wants them overlooked or forgotten later down the line during development! This also gives everyone a chance to share their thoughts and opinions before moving forward with any final decisions.