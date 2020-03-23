Distance Learning vs Traditional Schools and Universities 

Nowadays, distance learning becomes more and more popular. However, there are still people who say that traditional education has more benefits. First of all, it should be noted that despite the words of experts and specialists from pedagogy, the concept of better and worse is always subjective. This means that if for some students, distance learning will be better, it will not necessarily be the same for you. In addition, it really depends on the school you choose. However, it is still possible to compare the training systems themselves, relying on existing experience.

Assignments of Distance and Traditional Universities

Both distance and traditional education provide similar assignments. However, traditional universities have many different teachers and classes. And in most cases, they do not communicate with each other. As a result, there is a possibility that they can assign many different papers in one day. As a result, students have to spend a few nights without sleep to deal with everything. Or they just decide to buy essays.

Learning Effectiveness of Traditional and Distance Education

The understanding and interpretation of effectiveness are very different. Therefore, we will rely on the volume and effectiveness of knowledge and skills that students receive during classes.

In this aspect, distance learning is better. The secret of this approach is the ability to create a flexible and individual program for each student. In most traditional universities, it is impossible to do so. When working remotely with students, much more productive communication is built. There is a possibility to provide consultations on all emerging issues, assistance in developing a complex topic, additional information on the chosen direction, etc.

In addition, traditional universities are quite simple. Many innovations are perceived negatively by the administration and inspection bodies. At the same time, many studying programs of different schools and universities are seriously criticized as outdated and insufficient. Distance learning involves a more flexible approach, which may include a significantly larger amount of material. The meaning of working hours based on which teachers are paid in a traditional school is significantly revised here. All this helps to provide more knowledge to students, help them better understand the entire program, demonstrate the best results at any level.

Socialization, Education, and Self-Organization

According to some experts, the best side of traditional education is the socialization of the child. In other words, at school, they receive the necessary communication skills, cultural norms, and the ability to work in a team, etc. In some aspects, it is true. However, some remote schools still make children learn communication skills. Remote education increases the role of parents in the development of children. In addition, it motivates students to self develop. Also, it makes possible to filter useless and even harmful cultural information.

Talking about a circle of friends, we can say that many modern students communicate on the Internet. If they suddenly stop attending schools, this will not make stop interacting with each other. Social networks, messengers, and other forms of modern communication will help. Thus, there is only a theoretical advantage of traditional schools in the field of socialization.

How Diplomas Differ

In fact, they are the same. Graduates of both forms of study pass the same exams, undergo testing, and receive a state certificate. There are no particular and obvious advantages, but there are hidden ones. The fact is that distance schools can offer much more in the field of learning foreign languages. They may have many different partners around the world.