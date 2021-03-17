Smartphones in this day and age really have become integral to our lives. If you have one, then you’ll probably use it for communication, snapping pictures, and also saving documents when you are on the road. It’s also possible to use your phone for internet browsing as well. That being said, there are a huge variety of smartphones available right now and it has never been a better time for you to make a good investment.

Build Quality

At the end of the day, build quality is all about durability. The entire handset market is divided into two different sections. You have metal and you have plastic. There are some that come with glass-coated panels but these are limited. If you are one of those people who are always dropping your phone then you may want to go for one that is made out of metal or even one that is made out of plastic. You won’t want to go for a glass one if possible. The great thing about a metal or plastic handset is that they can easily sustain drops from 2-3 feet. Glass phones shatter very easily, so you don’t want to be worrying about this if possible.

Display

The size and the resolution of your display will ultimately depend on how you intend to use your smartphone. If you often find yourself streaming or editing videos, then a smartphone display over 6 inches or even a QHD resolution is for you. If you want to make sure that you are able to play all of the latest games that are out, then it may be worth opting for a display that can give you the brightest colors. If you have never played games on your phone before then casino games can be a good starting point as they are short, easy to understand and have the benefits of online casino bonuses.

Processor

The overall processing power of your smartphone will vary depending on the device you have. It will also depend on your bloatware and your OS version. If you like to use your phone quite heavily or if you find that you need to edit your photos on a regular basis then you may want to opt for a phone that has a good processor. You can then play games, stream videos, and even use apps if you want. This is a great way for you to make the most out of your experience overall.

Camera

Having a high number of pixels doesn’t mean that your smartphone camera is automatically better. There are several specifications that need to be taken into account here, such as your camera aperture, autofocus, and even ISO levels too. Several specifications like this are more than essential as well. If you have a 16MP rear camera then this doesn’t mean that it is better than a 12MP camera. In fact, the same concept applies if you have a front-facing camera. The higher number of pixels simply means that you will have a bigger image size, resulting in the whole thing will be sharper when you look at it on a smaller screen. Of course, a photographer who is an enthusiast will probably want a 12 or even a 16MP camera with a sensor that is well under F/2.0. This means that it is able to tackle the darker shots in much lower light. If you are not really an avid photographer then you probably won’t need to concern yourself with issues such as this.

Battery

The battery usage will really differ depending on the way that you use the smartphone. If you are a very heavy user and you like to use a lot of apps or if you play games and stream video, then you may want something a bit more intensive but if you don’t concern yourself with things like this then you should be fine with a handset that has a steady battery that isn’t necessarily built to last for hours on end.

User interface/OS version

User interface and your OS version are both key factors when it comes to your smartphone. These are interfaces and you need to use it every time you want to interact with something or when you want to access something. You have to make sure that your OS is easy to use and that it is simple as well. If you don’t then you may find that you end up missing out overall. If you want to have the most simple or basic experience then the Motorola handset would be ideal. You may also be able to get away with a flip phone as long as it comes with some advanced connectivity features, so keep this in mind if you possibly can.