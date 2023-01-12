Virtual Private Network (VPN) is widely used by users across the world to gain access to every website at any time without leaving any trace behind. There are numerous benefits of VPNs, the main one being it doesn’t let anyone invade your privacy. Due to this, the majority of users prefer to use a VPN while using the internet. However, many users believe that VPN is causing their internet speed to slow down. The question now is whether it’s true or not.

Is VPN slowing down the Internet?

The Internet has become a necessity for users across the world, and gone are the times when people used to use the Internet slow speed easily. Now, everyone is used to high-speed Internet and even a slight disruption in the Internet speed while watching videos or browsing on the Internet becomes really annoying.

Well, unfortunately, it’s true that VPN may cause your Internet, especially the downloading speed to slow down. A VPN basically creates a tunnel between the website and your internet connection by encrypting your IP and hiding your personal data as well as your location. This encryption may sometimes take time causing the internet to slow down.

What’s the solution?

With the numerous benefits offered by using a VPN, it is evident that users want a way around this problem. The good news is that not all VPNs cause the Internet to slow down. If you download a good VPN, instead of using the ones with bad reviews, it is highly likely that either your Internet speed won’t be affected all by the use of a VPN or even if it is slowed down a little it will be hardly noticed by you. Let’s look at the ways in which you can stop your internet speed from being affected by VPN:

Avoid using VPNs with bad reviews : there are many VPNs available out there that do not have good reviews by users. You should look for a VPN with a good review. Among the many options, VeePN can be a great choice. It is an online free VPN

: there are many VPNs available out there that do not have good reviews by users. You should look for a VPN with a good review. Among the many options, VeePN can be a great choice. It is an Choosing an Internet server that is close by There are many Internet servers that accept routes that are far away from you. This causes the speed to slow down. The trick here is to choose the server which is close by and can be easily connected to so that the speed doesn’t go down.

How to test the speed of the Internet:

Now that you have chosen the VPN which you believe is the best, it’s time to check whether it is up to the mark or not. There are a few simple steps to check the speed of the Internet:

First, is to check the speed of your Internet by using a speed test without the VPN Note down the results Connect to the VPN Run a speed test of your Internet connection Note down the results Compare both the speed results, with and without VPN. Repeat it a few times to check if the speed remains the same throughout the day

Now that you have a way to compare the speed of the Internet with and without your favorite VPN, you will realize that there is no little to no difference in speed.

Do we really need a super-fast connection?

While many VPNs may slow down your Internet a bit, it should be realized that you do not need high-speed Internet at all times. Many times, our browsing is easily done with normal speed. Hence, even if the VPN causes the Internet to slow down a little, it will still outweigh the many benefits offered by it which users can take advantage of by compromising a little on the speed.

Final Thoughts

The VPN has become a necessity nowadays while using the Internet. It not only helps in surpassing the geo-blocking of various websites but it also secures your data and identity in case you are working remotely. However, many VPNs are known to slow down the speed of your Internet connection which is a major turnoff for many users. This can easily be solved by using a VPN of good quality with good reviews like VeePN, so that you do not need to compromise on the speed of the Internet in any way.