Best YouTube to MP3 Downloaders

It’s been a long lost tradition where people rip music or audio from YouTube videos and download them straight to their devices. With time there have been many applications or softwares that allow users to download straight from YouTube. This has created a whole new online market where people are able to get music, podcasts, and more for free rather than subscribing to streaming websites.

GO-MP3 – The YouTube to MP3 Online Alternative

This youtube converter is a 100% online YouTube downloader that converts video files into MP3. It does not require any downloads, installations, or browser extension add-ons. An advantage of using an online converter is that you don’t need a system with recommended specifications. This allows users to convert and download YouTube to MP3 to any of their devices.

Go-mp3 is one of the few YouTube to MP3 websites that are currently working. The website is rid of any bugs, malware, and adverts. Yes, there are no advertisements that make the website simple to navigate through.

The Youtube to mp3 converter uses cloud technology and rips YouTube videos over their state of the art cloud systems. This is done fast and the download speed depends on what your ISP provides.

The reason why we’ve picked Go-mp3 over the thousands of YouTube to MP3 converters out there is that it has worked for us. We’ve used it for a while now and it has worked like a charm without any bugs and code crashes. What stood out to us is that websites like these that are left unmanaged eventually fall victims to cyber-attack which can be malicious for systems. However, this Youtube converter has active management that ensures no such thing happens on their site. It even has a contact page in case you ever come across an issue and want to report it.

4K YouTube to MP3 – Software

4K YouTube to MP3 is an offline software or application that allows users to download videos straight from YouTube to their computer. It is a powerful tool that can easily be installed on either Windows or macOS. Users can download high-quality videos however there is a catch to it. You need to be a premium user to unlock features like “unlimited audio tracks per playlist” and more.

So, how to use 4K YouTube to MP3 software? Well, download the application first and install it. Once done, copy your YouTube video URL and paste it inside the application where it’s mentioned “Paste link”. The app gets to work and rips the audio at high speeds.

The only drawback to using an application or software is that you need to have separate applications or software for each of your devices. This can be a hassle if you use multiple devices. You also need a computer that is able to run software or applications without any system throttling.

How to download YouTube to MP3 using Go-MP3

Launch the website and enter the YouTube video URL into the search bar. Click next or search or press enter. The website will bring up some information about the video. If the video is correct, then simply press download and you’re good to go. It’ll convert online before starting the download automatically to your system. Repeat the entire process for multiple downloads.

Pros

Fast online conversions

Can run on any device with an active internet connection and a browser

Free

No ads making navigation easier

An actively managed website with customer service

No limits on how large or small the video is

Cons of THECONVERTER

It doesn’t have multiple output formats like WAV, AAC, and more

THECONVERTER is a solid YouTube to MP3 converter and a great online alternative to softwares. Do check it out and see it for yourself.

