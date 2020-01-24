Download Panda Helper App – Quick Tutorial 2020

Panda Helper is one of the top-rated third-party app stores, packed with thousands of modified and tweaked apps and games, Cydia tweaks, and plenty of other unofficial content. Originally released as an alternative to Cydia for jailbreakers, now it is used by millions the world over as an alternative to the official iOS app store.

How to Download Panda Helper?

Panda Helper is simple to download and comes in a free and VIP version. Simply make your choice when you download it:

Download the Panda Helper configuration profile onto your iPhone or iPad Tap Allow on the popup message Tap Install on the Install Profile screen and input your device passcode when requested Tap Install on the next screen, and the app icon will be on your home screen

To use Panda Helper, simply open the installer, find the app or game you want, and tap to install it.

Anti-Revoke Trick

If you have used unofficial apps before, you know there is a high chance Apple will revoke the certificate, crashing the app. There is a simple method for getting past this without having to jailbreak. It is only temporary, but when Apple revokes the app certificate, you can still get to your apps and games.

If the certificate has been revoked, blocking you from opening the app, don’t delete it and start again. Instead, do this:

Put your device into Airplane mode and make sure Wi-Fi is disabled Open Settings and tap Safari Tap Clear History and Website Data Try opening the app – even though you have no Wi-Fi, it should open Disable Airplane mode and ensure Wi-Fi connects – you have your apps and games back.

Why Download Panda Helper?

For a start, you get access to all this content, for free:

iOS Apps – lots of official iOS apps and games

lots of official iOS apps and games Exclusive Apps – game emulators, screen recorders, and Cydia apps

game emulators, screen recorders, and Cydia apps Tweaks – stock iOS apps and games tweaked with additional features

If that isn’t enough:

100% Safe – no need to jailbreak so no breaking Apple’s security and your warranty is not voided

no need to jailbreak so no breaking Apple’s security and your warranty is not voided Great Cydia Alternative – the top alternative to Cydia, offering unofficial content not found anywhere else

the top alternative to Cydia, offering unofficial content not found anywhere else Unofficial Content – the main reason for jailbreaking, now everyone can have unofficial tweaked and modified apps and games, along with some cool Cydia tweaks, without jailbreaking

the main reason for jailbreaking, now everyone can have unofficial tweaked and modified apps and games, along with some cool Cydia tweaks, without jailbreaking 24/7 Support – you can contact us via Facebook and Twitter to get help or request content, and the support team offers 24/7 customer sport, regardless of the time zone.

Panda Helper Troubleshooting

Panda Helper is a reliable app, but there are some common installation errors being reported:

Profile Installation Error Failed:

This tends to happen when the Apple servers are struggling with high levels of traffic. Wait a few hours and try again. If the error persists, try these steps:

Enable Airplane mode on your device Go into Settings>Safari Tap Clear History and Website Data Tap Clear History and Data Disable Airplane mode and wait for a few minutes Try installing Panda Helper again, and it should work

White/Blank Screen

A common error, this is easy to fix:

Launch Settings and go to Safari Tap on Clear Website Data Try the app, and the screen should be back to normal

Untrusted Developer Error

Common with unofficial apps, solve it with these steps:

Note the developer name from the error Open your Settings app and tap General Go to Profiles and tap the developer name Tap on the Trust option, close Settings, and the app will work

App Revoked

Because the Panda Helper developers use expired enterprise certificates in the app, you can expect them to be revoked by Apple and the app to crash. While the developers usually fi the certificate before it can be revoked, they aren’t always quick enough. Use the Anti-Revoke trick steps above, install a recommended VPN or install and anti-revoke app to stop this happening.

Cannot Verify App

If the error message tells you the app cant be verified, follow these steps:

Delete Panda Helper Using Safari browser, open the official Panda Helper website If you see a message saying the app can be downloaded, go ahead and download it. If you don’t see that message, the developers are replacing the app certificate; try again later. If you can download it, tap Download Free Version Tap Install and wait; the app will be installed to your iPhone or iPad Before you use the app, go to Settings>General>Profiles Trust the app developer and close Settings Now you can use Panda Helper

App Cannot Be Downloaded at This Time

There are a few things you can try:

Reset Network Settings – Open Settings, go to Network>Reset Network Settings. Restart your device and try installing the app again

Open Settings, go to Network>Reset Network Settings. Restart your device and try installing the app again Reinstall Panda Helper – Delete Panda Helper and reinstall it

Delete Panda Helper and reinstall it Wait – it could be that the servers are slow due to traffic. Try again later

it could be that the servers are slow due to traffic. Try again later Clear the Cache – clear the cache for the Panda Helper app

There Isn’t a Profile to Trust

This seems to be a common error at the moment, specifically with the free version of the Panda Helper app. If you do not see a profile to trust for Panda Helper Free, you will need to start with the VIP installation and then install the Free version from there.

There is no doubting the popularity of Panda Helper. While the free version offers more than enough for most people, some have opted to upgrade to the paid version for more stability, faster downloads, and more choice of content.

Panda Helper is and always will be free to download and use, as will any app, game, or tweak included in the installer. With no jailbreak needed, anyone can try this installer – it’s easy to delete if you don’t like it.

Panda Helper is and always will be free to download and use, as will any app, game, or tweak included in the installer. With no jailbreak needed, anyone can try this installer – it's easy to delete if you don't like it.