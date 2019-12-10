Download Spotify ++ Premium For iOS & Enjoy Free Music

Wondering how to download Spotify premium on iOS for free? You’re at the right place then.

What comes to your mind when you listen to the word ‘Music?’ The word ‘Music’ invokes different emotions in different people. There is a plenitude of music streaming services hovering around in the relative market. However, none of them enjoys the popularity levels as high as Spotify. If you are also using Spotify on your iOS device; you will, definitely, know that there is a premium version to Spotify as well.

In order to avail the premium services you require shelling out a considerable sum and this won’t be viable for all. Isn’t there a way to enjoy the premium services of Spotify for free? Well! That is what we are going to talk about in this post. Through AppValley V 2.0, you can download the tweaked version of Spotify, known as Spotify++, and avail the premium services for free on your iOS device.

Currently, AppValley ranks as one of the best third-party App Stores on iOS. Apart from Spotify++, you can download a ton of other hacked, modified, and tweaked iOS applications and games from AppValley. The coolest part is that you don’t require jailbreaking your iOS device for installing AppValley. However, before we move to the installation part, let us check out what Spotify Premium has to offer.

Spotify ++ Premium Features (via AppValley)

Spotify Premium allows you to download your favorite songs or playlists to the local storage on your iOS device. You cannot do the same on the regular version of Spotify. Thereafter, you don’t need an internet connection to listen to your favorite songs. Guess what! You don’t require paying anything to download the songs.

Ability to select the sound quality of the song.

Non-intrusive experience as there are no ads on Spotify Premium.

An unlimited number of skips is present on Spotify++.

The beauty is that on Spotify++, you can get to experience all these premium features for free. Moving on to the installation part, you require installing AppValley on your iOS device first. Following are the steps for the same.

How to Install AppValley v2.0 on iOS [iPhone/iPad] No Jailbreak

Launch the Safari Browser and navigate to the official webpage of AppValley.

Wait for the webpage to load up.

As the webpage loads, scroll down and you will see a button titled as ‘Install AppValley.’

Tap on the button to initiate the download and installation process of AppValley 2.0.

to initiate the download and installation process of AppValley 2.0. A pop-up will come up stating that the webpage wants to install AppValley on your device.

Tap ‘Install’ on the pop-up to continue with the installation process.

on the pop-up to continue with the installation process. Move to the home screen of your iOS device.

You will see AppValley installation in progress.

Once the installation is over, please do not launch AppValley prior to trusting the profile of the same.

Please navigate to Settings -> General -> Profiles and trust the profile of AppValley.

and Launch AppValley and an interface similar to the official Apple App Store will welcome you.

Download and Install Spotify++ on iOS from AppValley

You can easily locate the search section on AppValley.

Please conduct a search for ‘Spotify++.’

Tap on the search results of Spotify++ to moves to the application info screen.

Here, you can read more about the tweaked application.

Tap on ‘Get’ to initiate the download and installation procedure of Spotify++.

to initiate the download and installation procedure of Spotify++. Move to the home screen of your iOS device.

You will notice that Spotify++ installation is in progress on your iPhone/iPad.

Once the installation is over, please navigate to Settings -> General -> Profiles, and trust the profile of Spotify++.

After this, you can go ahead and launch the tweaked version of Spotify.

Start enjoying the premium features of Spotify for free on your iPhone/iPad.

Frequently Asked Questions Before wrapping up, we will like to share some frequently asked questions regarding Spotify++ and AppValley. We hope that the following will give you much clear insight on downloading the tweaked Spotify from AppValley on iOS. Will updates be available for Spotify++? Yes! You will get a notification via AppValley once an update is available for Spotify++. How can I get Spotify Premium for Free? Please download Spotify++ from AppValley V 2.0 and enjoy all premium features of Spotify++ for free. Can you download with Spotify++? Yes! You can store up to 3,333 songs in offline mode on your iOS device within the Spotify client. Is Spotify better than Pandora? Pandora is a way for users to discover new music that matches their taste. While on Spotify users listen to the music they already love. So, there is a difference in functionality between Spotify and Pandora. It is up to you with whom you want to go. Is AppValley safe to install? The fact that AppValley doesn’t require a jailbreak to install itself on your iPhone/iPad makes it a secure application. This is because you are not messing with the internal system of your iOS device for the installation. Moreover, the developers of AppValley ensure that each application passes through a scanner for virus or malware before allowing the same to list itself on the AppValley’s platform. This way the developers ensure that all the applications available on AppValley are safe to install. Is Jailbreak required for installing Spotify++? No! You do not require jailbreaking your iOS device for installing Spotify++.

Final Words About Spotify ++ Premium

This was all regarding Spotify++ on iOS. Now, just sit back, relax, and enjoy your favorite music for free on your iPhone/iPad. In case you have any questions to ask, feel free to put them down in the comments section provided below. We will be happy to answer your queries for you. Also, we will love to hear about your experience using the tweaked version of Spotify on your iPhone/iPad.

Thank You.



