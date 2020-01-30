How to Download YouTube Subtitles Online

This is the tutorial on how easily you can download YouTube Subtitles online.

I’m the person who likes to keep the video in the offline archive so I can watch them whenever I’m traveling and not connected to the internet. YouTube offline watch is a nice feature but unfortunately limited to mobile devices only. I want to watch it on a bigger screen.

As some videos are often with the subtitles as well. My second biggest problem is to deal with those subtitles. I wish to download YouTube subtitles online so I can watch them later along with the video offline. Luckily there is an Online YouTube Subtitles Downloader . It allows you to download the subtitles from the YouTube videos in just a few clicks.

Features The following are some worth discussing the features of this tool.

Language: Sometimes on YouTube, the subtitles are available in more than one language. This tool allows you to download the subtitles in any language you wish to download.

Sometimes on YouTube, the subtitles are available in more than one language. This tool allows you to download the subtitles in any language you wish to download. Specific Interval: As some YouTube video downloaders allows you to download a specific interval of a video. You can do the same with the subtitles as well. You can download a specific portion of a subtitle online

As some YouTube video downloaders allows you to download a specific interval of a video. You can do the same with the subtitles as well. You can download a specific portion of a subtitle online Timestamp: This is a very useful feature. You basically have three different timestamp options. You can keep original timestamps, remove timestamps or custom timestamps for your subtitles.

This is a very useful feature. You basically have three different timestamp options. You can keep original timestamps, remove timestamps or custom timestamps for your subtitles. Desktop Version: Not everybody wants to use the browser-based version of an app, so it is quite useful to download an application and install in your computer. Remember, you have to keep connected to the internet to download the subtitles.

How to Download YouTube Subtitles Online

The process is very easy and requires just a few clicks.

Step 1: Open website

Step 2: Just paste the URL of the YouTube video in the below box and click on the red button that says “Download”

Step 3: Select subtitles language

Step 4: Choose interval if you don’t need subtitles for the whole video

Step 5: Add timestamps in case you need it

Now this will give you the subtitles to download in the .txt file. As most of the software like VLC or Windows Media Player run the .srt file which is the default filetype for the subtitles, you can change the filetype by just replacing the .txt to .srt. Now your subtitles are finally available to use that you downloaded from YouTube using an online tool.

Pricing

Luckily, this tool is completely free to use without any strings attached. And, there are no ads on the website as well which is a sweet thing. But remember, there are no free lunches on the Internet.

Pros/Cons

Pros

Absolutely free

Multi-language support

Specific intervals

Custom timestamps

Easy Process

Desktop version for Windows/Mac

Cons

No Desktop Version for Linux

Note: Still the Linux users can use this tool if they browser installed on their computer.

Conclusion

Watching TED Talks on YouTube is always a fun activity for me. I really enjoy watching videos about new scientific discoveries and videos that motivate me about doing great things with my life. I used to download those videos into my computer to watch them later especially when I’m traveling to distant areas. Downloading subtitles with them is also great ease for me. The tool I reviewed above is a wonderful tool. Their design is user-centric and meant to resolve the simple problem of downloading subtitles online. The best thing about this tool is it is meant to be simple and based on just a few clicks.

What tool do you use to download subtitles from YouTube? We would really like to hear from you. Please share your thoughts about this article with us so we can further improve our writings for our users.

Happy YouTubing!