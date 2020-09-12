How to Download YouTube Videos on Windows and macOS

Downloading videos from YouTube is a feature that most of us are always looking out for. Sometimes, when you are using YouTube, you come across a video that you want to download so you can share it with others in your class, or just save it for future watching. Now my default, you might not have that option, so, in a situation like that, the right thing to do is to go for a YouTube video downloader.

Since we are on the topic of downloading YouTube videos, finding a good downloader can be difficult. Why? Well, with so many options available, you can more often than not end up running in options that are simply not good enough, or straight up refuse to work.

If you are wondering how to download YouTube videos, this is where the SnapDownloader comes into play. This youtube video downloader will ensure that proper assistance is given to those who are looking to download YouTube videos. Whether you want to download a YouTube playlist or download YouTube channel, this all in one solution is great for people who want to have the best possible experience.

Features of SnapDownloader

Before we head into the review, we are going to explore some of the features of the SnapDownloader. I know it might sound like a lot but once you do know about the features, you will have a much easier time having a proper understanding of the software. Below, you can find the features that you will be getting with the SnapDownloader.

Download Channel and Playlists: I know it might seem counterintuitive, but more often than not, you want to download the entire channels on YouTube or the playlists. Simply because the videos are relevant to your requirements. With the SnapDownloader, you can easily do so with just a few clicks.

Extract Subtitles: Another great feature about this software is the fact that you can actually extract the subtitles with ease. I know it might sound like something that is unnecessary, but if you do require the subtitles with the videos, this is a great way to go.

High-Resolution Downloading: With SnapDownloader, you can download YouTube videos in a number of resolutions according to your preferences. Resolutions ranging from 720p, all the way up to 8K are available to download.

Download From All Popular Websites: Another great feature that I think most people are going to love about SnapDownloader is that it can download videos from nearly every single popular website where the videos are available for streaming. So, if you are thinking about DailyMotion, Vimeo, Facebook, Tumblr, YouTube Gaming, you can easily access these websites and download whatever video you wish to download.

Proxy Setup: You can even access the in-app proxy setup that you can use to download videos that are blocked or otherwise unavailable in your region.

Download All Sorts of Videos: Whether you are looking to download 3D videos, or you want to download 360-degree videos, the options are going to be there for you and will certainly serve you the way you want without any issues whatsoever. It really is a convenient feature that you should look into.

How to Download YouTube Videos Using SnapDownloader

Now that we have looked at all the amazing features that you get from this youtube downloader, the next step is to check the tutorial out. This is an important factor because some people often find themselves in a confusing situation as to how they should download a video.

The process itself is easy and comprises only of few steps. So, you are definitely getting the maximum convenience.

Step 1: Download software from the official website and install it. The next step is to simply open the browser that you normally use, open YouTube, and search for the video that you want to download and copy the entire URL from the address bar.

Step 2: Now you just have to open the SnapDownloader and click on Paste Link, you will be asked for a URL. Simply paste the URL you copied in the previs step.

Step 3: The next step involves you to make some choices regarding the quality of the video that you are looking to download along with some other basic settings. This is an important step and something that should never be avoided at all. Do keep a check on this and you would be good to go.

Step 5: The only thing that you will have to do from this moment on is waiting for the download to complete. Once the download is done, you can head over to the folder you selected and download the video from there. The process is simple and does not really take a long time.

That is all, folks! By following just six simple steps, you can download whatever video you wish to download from YouTube. This convenient feature is something that you are not going to get all that much from some of the other options in the market, and the best part is that it provides you with amazing convenience and that too, for free.

Final Words

I have to say, I have used a lot of video downloaders over the past couple of months, and my experience so far has been on the basis of hit and miss. I have found some great options, as well as some mediocre options. Needless to say, the experience has been shoddy at best.

With SnapDownloader, we no longer have to go through that at all. As a matter of fact, the entire software works amazingly, and there is just a great amount of control over how you want to download the video. You can choose whatever option you see fit, and download the video like that.

Another great thing is that this software is not just limited to YouTube, you can download videos from all the websites that play videos.

Overall, I have to say that SnapDownloader is certainly one of the best video downloaders that you can find in the market. Especially when you realize that you can pretty much download whatever you wish to without running into any issues whatsoever.

Pros Cons Available for major platforms Windows & Mac.

Excellent value.

Great set of features.

Download videos from anywhere.

Easy to use.

Simple interface. None

