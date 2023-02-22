There’ve been a lot of changes in the live-streaming industry within the past few months. In September 2022, Twitch announced a policy update, creating an opportunity for new platforms to launch operations. One such streaming service is Trainwreck-backed Kick.com.

Many Twitch streamers reduced their activities on the platform as they searched for alternatives. Trainwreck and Drake are some of the most popular influencers that adjusted their streaming activities recently.

Both are allied to the giant crypto-betting site, Stake.com. So, it’s understandable why they’re among the most affected streamers following Twitch’s ban.

However, the Amazon-owned site has since felt the impact of these changes, with its viewership plummeting substantially. Statistics suggest that Twitch’s market control reduced from 96% to 74% a few weeks after the update took effect.

Among the beneficiaries of this drop in viewership is YouTube, which saw a 40% increase in its reach. Kick.com is also slowly coming into the scene. The newly launched streaming site has attracted more than 1 million users in its first two months of existence. So, it’s understandable why it grabbed the attention of top streamers, including Drake.

Fans were excited to witness the Canadian rapper’s return to live streaming on Kick.com, a new platform endorsed by popular streamer Trainwreckstv. The platform introduces policies that permit the streaming of slots and other types of gambling websites, which has enticed Drake, who is well-known for his passion for gambling, back to live streaming.

This article will discuss everything you need to know about Drake’s live-streaming journey.

Drake’s gambling history

Although his gambling escapades became famous in recent years, Drake has been in the industry for a long time. Over the years, the Canadian music superstar has built his popularity through high-stake betting.

He’s known for placing bets worth hundreds of thousands of dollars on sports and casino games. The constant six-figure wagers earned him a new nickname, the betting “whale.” But that’s not to say he’s the best when it comes to winning bets.

The five-time Grammy Awards winner has suffered big losses throughout his career as a gambler. So much that his experience is nicknamed “Drake Curse.” Whenever he backs an athlete or sports team, they usually end up losing—at least, in most cases. Some of the “victims” include Serena Williams, the Golden State Warriors, and Connor McGregor.

The rapper keeps his fans abreast of his gambling activities through posts on social media platforms like Instagram. Some of his posts include interactions with athletes and various bets he’s placed.

He upgraded his social media activities when he recently started broadcasting his gambling sessions. Of course, he has appeared on other streamers’ Twitch channels before, but he was the host this time. This move came after Drake had signed a partnership deal with Stake.com as one of the company’s marketers.

Drake’s first stream on the Stake-Drake Twitch channel attracted thousands of viewers. The audience size grew with every new live stream, showing Drake’s massive influence on the internet.

The most popular game streamed by Drake on his Twitch channel was slots. It accounted for nearly 100% of streamed hours. As such, it’s one of the most-affected channels after Twitch rolled out a policy update in October 2022.

The rapper and many other streamers looked for an alternative, and luckily, it came almost immediately. Kick.com’s introduction into the market was timely, instantly becoming content creators’ favorite, given its support for gambling streams.

The rapper’s first live stream on the new platform came in December 2022. Drake began the live stream talking to fans along with legendary streaming personality Roshstein before getting right into the action with roulette.

Whilst Drake is known to bet millions on the number 11 during roulette on live stream, he also mixed up the action by playing baccarat on the stream to add variety to his betting.

Finishing up the stream, Drake went back to play some of his favourite live blackjack games, then back to roulette before releasing fireworks to end the stream with a bang.

The rap music superstar isn’t the only streamer enjoying the new platform. Trainwreck, one of the leading partner creators, has also launched a channel on Kick.com.

More content creators are expected to join the two influencers within the next few months. But what’s so attractive about this streaming service? Read on to learn more.

Kick’s favorable policies

Although Kick.com shares similarities with Twitch, especially regarding appearance, its policies are quite different. Many streamers and onlookers have criticized Twitch’s terms of service. According to Tyler “Trainwreck” Niknam, some of its policies are unfair to content creators.

Kick.com’s developers see this as the best opportunity to grow their new brand. Here are the proposed Kick policies targeting some of the industry’s pain areas:

A reasonable revenue split

Trainwreck mentioned in his TwitLonger that Twitch content creators receive only 50% of the subscription money split. Most streaming services today use the 50/50 ratio to split the profits with content creators.

However, the fact that this split is standard in today’s industry doesn’t make it right. Streamers are probably the main stakeholders in these streaming platforms because they’re the ones that attract viewers. Hence, they should receive the compensation they deserve.

Kick’s payment policy is more favorable to streamers. The new platform is offering a 95/5 split, which is the highest in the industry so far. So, if USD$100 is collected from subscriptions, the platform will only keep USD$5 and send the rest to the streamer.

100% of tips going to content creators

Another policy that distinguishes Kick.com from its streaming counterparts is tip sharing. Usually, Twitch and other streaming services keep a small percentage of tips received from the viewers.

On the contrary, Kick plans to ensure streamers receive 100% of what viewers donate. Content creators will earn more money from their hard work and invest more in their careers. This allows them to create high-quality content, which can help attract more viewers to the site.

Fair policies regarding gambling

Twitch’s recent policy update was focused heavily on gambling. The Amazon-owned company decided to reduce gambling activities on its platform. It has since prohibited any streams related to slots, roulette, and dice. Marketing of various gambling sites like Stake.com is also no longer accepted.

Although Twitch claims that it’s for the good of all users, many streamers have been on the wrong end of the new changes. Those who created gambling-related content or were allied with betting companies had to find alternative streaming platforms.

Perhaps the best option in that regard at the moment is Kick.com. Its terms of service allow users to stream their gambling activities provided they adhere to the set rules. It can serve all creators whose streams were affected by Twitch’s new policies.

Another thing that makes Kick.com different, especially in the gambling sector, is its partnership with Stake.com. The crypto-gambling company has been in the industry for quite some time. Its five-year experience will be crucial in the success of Kick.com since the legality of the gambling sector can be complex.

No indefinite bans

Many content creators on most big streaming platforms have had a bad experience at least once due to unexplainable suspensions. Of course, some of the cases are reasonable, but most have left streamers wondering what they did wrong.

Kick.com looks to change this by making its terms of service as straightforward as possible. Clear TOS makes it easier for content creators to understand why they’re being disciplined. They won’t feel hard done by, and they’ll also know how to avoid the same fate in the future.

Collaboration between Drake and Kick.com

Drake’s popularity among the gambling community grew more when the Canadian signed a partnership deal with Stake.com. He had dropped hints towards the end of 2021 before officially confirming the agreement in early 2022.

The deal involved live-streaming sessions where Drake would go live on Twitch and place bets on Stake’s website. Given his popularity on the internet, it didn’t take long before his streams gained momentum.

Drake-Stake’s first Twitch stream came on 27th May 2022, with over 55,000 concurrent viewers. The Canadian superstar hosted two other significant streams on the platform before Twitch updated its gambling policies.

This one-year relationship between Drake and Stake was already bearing fruit. Everyone expected it to continue on Kick.com, especially given Stake’s role in creating the new streaming service.

Drake went live on Kick.com for the first time in December 2022 and was seen playing Stake.com’s roulette game. First, this proved that the Drake and Stake partnership was still active.

It’s worth noting that this was the first most popular influencer appearing on the site, apart from Trainwreck. Given Stake’s relationship with Kick.com, this is probably the most significant collaboration the site has seen so far.

Drake’s first stream on Kick.com

Drake’s Kick.com profile gained a lot of followers as soon as he joined the platform. The page currently has 19,000 followers. Remember, this is only after one live stream. The numbers could rise even higher in the coming months.

What did Drake’s first stream entail? Here is all you need to know:

Who was involved?

The session, which was named the Christmas Stream, started on Friday, 16th December 2022, at around 9 PM EDT. It lasted for about one and a half hours.

Drake went live with Roshtein, a famous Twitch streamer who also majored in casino games while on Twitch. The two have since shifted to Kick.com for their streaming operations.

The Canadian rapper showed up in a Napoli jersey and hoped to replicate the Italian team’s league form this season.

How many views did it garner?

The Christmas Stream has attracted over 20,000 views on Kick.com at the time of writing. That number of viewers for the first live stream on a new platform is pretty impressive.

It’s worth mentioning that the same full video was also posted on Stake.com’s YouTube channel:

What were the giveaways?

While scheduling the stream, Drake announced that there would be over USD$2,000,000 worth of giveaways. The rapper did this in all his Twitch streams. So, it’s nice to see him continue the same spirit on Kick.com.

Notable moments

Drake’s Kick.com stream wasn’t short of notable moments. When asked about his 2023 new year’s resolutions, he jokingly said he’d love to reduce his losses on Stake.com.

Despite being a high-stake bettor, Drake has also been popular for his gambling losses. The Canadian is known for placing bets worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. Unfortunately, he’s lost millions of dollars in casino and sports betting.

Perhaps the most recent loss was the World Cup Final bet placed during the live stream. Roshtein backed the French team, while Drake, still in his Napoli fashion, went with Argentina. This was quite symbolic because Argentina and Napoli are connected through Diego Maradona, one of the world’s best footballers.

Of course, the Messi-led team won the trophy, but the regular 90 minutes ended in a draw. So, despite Argentina emerging the winner after penalties, Drake still lost his bet on a technicality.

Addressing the skeptics

As expected, there have been a few concerns about Drake’s collaboration with Kick.com. But what’s the cause of this skepticism?

Kick’s partnership with a betting company

Drake’s stream raised eyebrows mainly because the streaming service partners with Stake.com. The Canadian musician also has ties with the betting company, but it’s unclear if the terms of the deal are still the same.

Stake.com is among the betting sites whose marketing is prohibited on Twitch. Considering how society views gambling, you can understand the concerns of many onlookers.

It’s worth noting, though, that Kick.com is committed to working with regulated betting platforms. The fact that Stake.com is licensed even in the United Kingdom is enough proof of that commitment.

Popular izing casino betting

Perhaps another issue that most critics have is the idea that Drake promotes casino betting via such streams. However, all of Drake’s gambling-related streams are always rated “18+”. That means any promotions on the sessions are only for people over the age of 18.

In addition, Kick.com has strict policies against irresponsible gaming streams. As mentioned earlier, the streaming service has put forth clear terms of services. Therefore, anyone that doesn’t adhere to them may have their accounts suspended or expelled.

Conclusion

Drake’s return to live streaming on Kick.com has been met with excitement from fans. The platform’s policies, which allow for the streaming of gambling websites, have attracted the artist back to live streaming. Drake’s first stream on Kick.com was a success, and fans are eagerly awaiting his following streams.