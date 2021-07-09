Deleted, formatted, corrupted, erased, and different varieties of file harm are issues commonly faced by Android users. Encounter such problems resulting from accidental data loss can prove to be extraordinarily distressing. However, if you want to retrieve valuable files (office docs, photos, videos, and other media), DroidKit by iMobie comprises a great solution.

DroidKit: What does it do?

DroidKit is the ultimate tool you can rely on to recover your Android devices, extract information from Google Backup, unlock the screen, or repair other system problems.

DroidKit’s Main Features

Here are some of the powerful features that DroidKit offers:

Support for all Android Device Models.

Works Equally Well with 2 different kinds of Recovery

Help with Data Recovery from the SD Card

WhatsApp Data Recovery

Saves Existing Information without Rooting

Conveniently Recovers vital Personal Information

Let’s highlight each feature in detail:

1) Support for all Android Device Models.

DroidKit supports close to 20,000 different phones. It’s additionally reliable for tablets and fixes all Android devices from numerous models. It’s straightforward to unlock the screen lock and use your device once more; whether or not you are victimizing the latest Samsung model, it works excellently.

2) Works Equally Well with 2 different kinds of Recovery

With Droidkit, you’ll be able to have 2 styles of information recovery choices. These are fast recovery and deep recovery. After you use fast recovery mode, it helps you recover information quickly with only one click. However, watch out. It should not scan everything. Therefore you may not be ready to recover everything.

3) Help with Data Recovery from SD Card.

If you’ve used an SD card and erroneously erased it without backing up your data, don’t worry; Droidkit is here to help and can recover data from your SD card.

It can recover photographs, videos, audio, ebooks, ZIP files, calendars, APKs, contacts, and more.

4) WhatsApp Data Recovery

In case you have lost all of your chats, DroidKit by iMobie provides you with special tools for transferring and backing up any WhatsApp information you want to regain. DroidKit ensures the best success rate and retrieves messages and files from your phone/tablet, Google backups, and even a broken Samsung device.

5) Saves Existing Information without Rooting

When you use DroidKit, you’ll be able to resolve any Android issue. It will fix any system issue, such as a frozen screen, a slight screen that possesses still, a blank screen, apps that crash, a camera that won’t be operating, and plenty of additional. This can be all possible by its no-data-loss technology. Its users may well be proud of its best success rate in lost information.

6) Conveniently Recovers vital Personal Information

Upon applying DroidKit’s innovative fast recovery techniques, users get a fast scan of their phone storage. They can recover pictures, all records of WhatsApp chats and files, messages, contacts, amongst other crucial data types.

Additional Options

1) Screen Lock Feature

DroidKit may assist you instantly to unlock it for you with no fuss. It doesn’t necessitate any special talents. There’s no need to root your phone for this purpose. Aside from OnePlus devices, its integration with all Android device models; but, its support for OnePlus devices is on the way. It supports all sorts of:

Screen lock

Passwords

Face Recognition

6-digit PIN

Password

Pattern

Fingerprint ID

Custom PIN

2) FRP Bypass

This is only compatible with Samsung smartphones and Samsung tablets. If you have a Samsung smartphone, this feature can help you bypass and reset any Google FRP lock. It works fabulously with any version of Android.

DroidKit ensures the simplest success rate within the business with distinctive solutions designed for every Android version and device model.

3) System Repair

System Repair ensures practicality to resolve all system problems without necessitating any technicalities.

You can solve Android device problems like “not responding”, blank screen, system crashes, white screens, viruses, or being stuck with a high success rate.

4) Information Extraction

If you have got your Samsung phone or tablet broken, DroidKit will assist you in extracting vital information and transferring it to your new Samsung or Android device. Users will see and extract information from Samsung Device, Google backups, WhatsApp backups, and Google Photos/Contacts/Calendar with DroidKit.

DroidKit will restore lost files and deleted data from the sim cards also.

5) System Reinstall Update

DroidKit by iMobie can fix any system issue, such as a frozen screen, a blank screen, apps that crash, a camera that isn’t working, and more. With DroidKit, you’ll be able to install or upgrade the OS quickly.

6) System Clean-Up

The power to wash your device of any undesirable system trash is the tool’s main performance. DroidKit will take away four different types of system garbage for you. This feature can work with all major Android devices and operating systems.

DroidKit: How does it function?

Here is how you can recover data with DroidKit, step by step:

Connect Your Samsung and Fix Crashed System

1. Go to Extract Needed Data panel > Choose From System Crashed Device.

2. View the data types you can recover from the system crashed device. Check “Photos” and initiate the process.

3. Enter into recovery mode > Input the PAD code > Click on “Download Firmware”.

4. After the download is complete, tap on the “Fix Now” button.

5. Enter the Download mode on the device and continue.

6. Crashed system will be fixed successfully > Click Complete.

Data Recovery from System Broken Samsung

Confirm your device was connected to the computer again. Preview the photos and other data > Select photos you need to recover > Click on To Device or PC.

Final Thoughts

A Viable Solution that makes complex data recovery fast and easy

DroidKit is just what you need if you live in an environment where your smartphones and devices often mess up, crash, or get damaged. If cloud storage has been unable to help get back precious lost data and you feel that you need a reliable data recovery solution, DroidKit might just be it.

Try DroidKit