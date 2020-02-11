E-books VS Paper Books: Pros and Cons

Modern young people are often interested in questions about how to get free education, what university is better to enter, how to be successful at the university, how to pass a session, how to write an essay, etc. You can click here to find out more and get answers to your questions.

Moreover, many people are keen on the advantages and disadvantages of an electronic and paper book. Despite the high popularity of e-books in our time, the publishing houses are still alive, the shelves of bookstores are not empty, and public libraries are not closed.

In this article, we will find out the pros and cons of print books and e-books.

Pros of an E-book

An e-book has several advantages, in particular:

Compactness. It involves the ability to store large amounts of information on small media;

Environmentally friendly. Paper is used for the production of paper books, which means that trees are destroyed. And one small e-booklet contains a huge number of pages, saving the whole forest from deforestation;

There is no need for lighting since the e-book has its own backlight;

The ability to make margin notes, bookmarks, quickly find the necessary parts of the text using a search engine, access dictionaries. In general, an electronic book offers more opportunities for interacting with text;

The opportunity to embed media materials (video, audio);

The possibility to change the font and size of letters, which allows people with low vision to read without glasses;

It`s easy to recover a lost book — it can be downloaded on the Internet.

Cons of an E-book

Despite the fact that an electronic book has a lot of advantages, there are also several disadvantages to its use:

Insecurity. In the event of a breakdown of the gadget, the entire collection of books will disappear in an instant;

Low quality. Books on the Internet are often not edited by anyone;

Inconvenience in reading. There are many people whose eyes get tired even when reading from super-comfortable e-books. In addition, when reading from a luminous screen in the dark, the eyes tighten strongly due to the contrast created by the difference in the illumination of the areas visible by the operational and peripheral vision;

Facelessness. All books that are read from electronic media are the same, and all the information turns into a continuous unstructured stream.

Advantages of a Print Book

Now we will consider the main advantages of a paper book:

Personality. Each book you read is remembered for its cover, page texture, and font. Therefore, they are all different for us, and together they create the whole world;

It`s easier to read information from a paper source. Researchers conducted experiments designed to compare the speed of reading and the depth of memorization of information when using different media. We will not give figures, but they confirmed that paper books have a significant advantage in this matter. Why? The answer lies in the previous paragraph. The brain tries to create certain clues during reading. When we are dealing with a paper book, these clues are represented by the color of the cover, the format of the publication, the characteristics of the binding, the appearance of the pages, the smells, the location of the text, the presence of pictures, etc. Thanks to all this, a certain structure is created in the head that helps to find the necessary information in the memory. In the electronic version, all texts are the same, so the brain has nothing to catch on, except for the data;

When reading a paper book, we experience emotions brighter. Scientists investigated the physiological reactions of the body, and in particular the activity of the nervous system when reading paper and electronic books. In the first case, these reactions were almost twice as high;

We will not reject such lovely nuances as the smell of book pages, the pleasure of acquiring a fresh volume in a beautiful cover, etc. Paper books evoke more pleasant emotions.

Disadvantages of a Print Book

Of course, there are some drawbacks to using paper books:

Paper books are heavy. Today, many people only have time to read on the subway or minibus, but due to the heavyweight of a paper book, it is not always possible to use it;

They take up a lot of space, so the number of paper books in the house is limited;

Above we talked about the environmental friendliness of electronic books — paper books have a corresponding minus because their production requires wood;

You need to buy a paper book, while an electronic one can be downloaded for free;

If a friend asked to read a paper book, it may be gone forever. The electronic book can easily be copied.

Which Book to Choose?

Which book is better to choose: an e-book or a paper book? The answer is situational. For example, on the road, it is better to take an e-book. For those who live in a rented apartment or often move, this is also the best variant. But, at the same time, what can be better than a cozy reading of a paper book in the evening?

Thus, as we can see, e-books and paper books have their own advantages. Everyone has personal preferences and decides which book to choose.