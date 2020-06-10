EaseUS Video Editor Review 2020

You don’t have to be quite an expert for editing videos now, do you? We see all these content creators on YouTube and Instagram every day, do they all know the technicalities of editing videos and making them presentable as they seem? Well, in short, no.

They all take advantage of some sort of easy editing tool that gets the job done pretty quickly rather than a pro tool like Adobe Premiere Pro. If you are on a lookout for beginner-friendly yet rich with features video editing tools, you can’t go wrong with EaseUS Video Editor Tool (Read below for detailed EaseUS Video Editor Review).

You must be wondering that EaseUS is known for file utilities, how did it step into media editing? Well, that came to us as a surprise too. And, you know what is more surprising, the wide range of features it accommodates.

Let’s dig further into EaseUS video editing software review 2020 to check whether it is a hit or a miss.

EaseUS Video Editor Features

As EaseUS claims that it is an easy and smart editor for everyone, it is expected that it has some basic as well as some pro features. And, to be honest, it has quite a list of features to make videos look outstanding.

Trendy effects and transitions: Effects and transitions are what give the video cinematic quality. EaseUS Video Editor has over 50 transitions and visual effects to give your videos a personal touch. You also get filters and overlay effects that will make your videos look like a Hollywood movie.

Effects and transitions are what give the video cinematic quality. EaseUS Video Editor has over 50 transitions and visual effects to give your videos a personal touch. You also get filters and overlay effects that will make your videos look like a Hollywood movie. Basic editing options: You expect a video editor to do at least the basic editing options, and EaseUS video editor tool does beyond that. You can trim, split, zoom, rotate, crop, and apply many other basic editing functions to your videos very easily.

You expect a video editor to do at least the basic editing options, and EaseUS video editor tool does beyond that. You can trim, split, zoom, rotate, crop, and apply many other basic editing functions to your videos very easily. Text to speech exchange: Don’t want to do voice-overs? No problem! Add speech to your video through text to speech exchange feature in this editor.

Don’t want to do voice-overs? No problem! Add speech to your video through text to speech exchange feature in this editor. Supports all types of files: Now, don’t be worried about compatibility issues. EaseUS Video Editor supports all format files.

Free video converter: You get a free video type converter with EaseUS Video Editor Tool. Now, you can change the type of tools such as MP4, MKV, AVI, and much more.

You get a free video type converter with EaseUS Video Editor Tool. Now, you can change the type of tools such as MP4, MKV, AVI, and much more. Easy sharing: You might want to upload your video through a phone to your Instagram. And luckily this PC based video editing tool gives you the option to edit the video in any format from iPhone 11 to Samsung Galaxy and HTC. Other exporting options include burning videos to DVD or direct upload to Facebook or YouTube.

How to use EaseUS Video Editor?

If you have made up your mind about giving EaseUS Video Editor a try, download it from their original website and install it on your computer through onscreen instructions. Once done, you are ready to edit your videos in a cinematic quality:

Open the EaseUS Video Editor application. You’ll be given three aspect ratio options to select from, i.e., 9:16 for portrait or phone, 16:9 for widescreens such as TVs or the tradition 4:3. After choosing the aspect ratio, you’ll be asked to import the video. You can do this either by drag-and-drop method or using the import button. Don’t worry; you’ll be guided by the prompts if you are using the editor for the first time. You can also add the videos to the time panel by adding them as a project. You can drag and drop or right-click the video and click the “Add to project” option. Now, it’s time to edit the video. Right-click the video you want to edit and select “Edit” from the options. Here, you can trim, split, rotate, watermark, or enhance the video as per your preference. Once you are done tweaking your video, you would like to export it. Click on the Export option in the toolbar and choose your desired option to export it.

Subscription Plans

Now, comes the real talk “how much does this editor actually cost?” I won’t term EaseUS Video Editor as the most affordable option out there, to be honest. It offers three subscription plans $29.95 per month, $49.95 per year, or $79.95 for lifetime upgrade.

All three plans offer 24/7 free technical support, limitless export length, accessibility to all features and options, 1080p video export, and no watermark features. So, whichever plan you get, there won’t be a compromise on the features.

The monthly plan sounds very expensive, and you might outgrow from the product if you go for a lifetime upgrade. Therefore, the best reasonable option is the 1-year plan, in my opinion. Though they have some amazing discounts and deals going on from time to time, keep an eye on those if you are interested.

Final Take On EaseUS Video Editor Review

To sum up, it is safe to say that EaseUS Video Editor is packed with various exciting features along with an easy user interface. That means you can edit the videos in no time even if you are new to this. But, when it comes to price the plans can be a bit confusing to choose from. However, you can decide your plan after trying the software on a free trial first.

This marks the end of “EaseUS Video Editor Review”, do let us know your thoughts about this tool if you have tried this in the comment section. We love to talk to you!

Pros:

Easy to use user interface

Wide range of transitions and effects

Overlays are impressive

30 days money-back guarantee

Cons:

More on a pricey side

Only for Windows

Try EaseUS Video Editor Trial