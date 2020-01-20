The birth of computer games wasn’t situated that far back in time but still, the entire industry around them has come a long way in such a short period. From 8-bit to real-life video graphics, video games have become an essential part of any player’s life. And understandably, the ways we can find them are also optimizing in pace with the constant growth in the size of the games universe. It wouldn’t be a surprise to order a famous title in a virtual reality simulation of a dusty video game shop in the upcoming years, too.

Even if we aren’t fully there yet, the nature of all marketplaces is gradually evolving and eGaming marketplaces aren’t an exception. While the past required us to get out of the house and roam around the city to find the perfect computer game store, things have changed in recent years.

It is way easier for a dedicated gamer to save screen time and skip the trip. We can simply type an eGaming marketplace virtual address, visit their website and play the desired game in a matter of minutes. This may not sit well with old school players but the modern reality is surely expanding the digital options in front of us. It doesn’t mean that it has to be right but it is the way marketplaces will continue to operate – and it is handy to get used to it, even if we don’t take advantage of that.

Why the need for the right eGaming platforms?

Having so many eGaming platforms in existence raises the question of legitimacy. Which of those are safe to play? And which seem shadier rather than reliable sources?

These are just the main questions one should be asking when picking the right online gambling platforms to expand the shortcuts on our desktop. Luckily, there are a number of trusted review websites like Online Casino South Africa which provide in-depth reviews of the leading online casinos. They also take the time to inspect less known platforms that have proven to be trustworthy and beneficial for the new-age player. You can find the safety and bonus guides about the reviewed casino platforms an adequate environment to develop your gambling career. All sites there are SSL-encrypted and serve as pillars against high-level hacking attempts. While profits are all up to you, keeping them safe is their job, and we support them in their attempt to keep the online gaming field clear of such inconveniences!

The eGaming Marketplace development

The reason behind the success of eGaming marketplaces is quite clear – the mass spread of the Internet has made it possible to get our hands on any game in existence no matter where we live. It definitely takes away a big chunk of the physical copy nostalgia but it eases the process of game collecting. In addition, a digital copy can’t be broken or misplaced. While it can be simply deleted, once purchased, a game stays in the virtual realm for an indefinite period of time. And as most nowadays’ games actually require just a unique activation code, we don’t need to store the game application at all times. Plus, you can always write down the numbers/letters on a physical carrier. A piece of paper, wise folks would suggest.

Even if the digital game distribution has its roots settled in the 1980s, the spike in popularity came in the early 2000s. Four decades ago, only a few names stood up when speaking of such a practice (hello, GameLine). The 90s brought Sega Meganet and Sega Channel, as well as Sega Genesis, Super Famicom, and Randnet. Software Creations BBS was also a part of the pack, alongside ExecPC BBS which all allowed players to download a game or obtain a passkey in order to engage the titles. However, these pioneers in eGame marketplaces operated in a different manner than today’s examples.

The start of digital euphoria

2001 marked the eruption of Stardock and paved the way for today’s digital game purchasing. GamersGate, GOG.com, GameStop, and Valve (Steam) followed to form a respectable pack of virtual game marketplaces for users around the globe. The more we looked into the Internet, the more options it spawned in front of us. And as we got familiar with the sales concept, more and more online game vendors started emerging into the gaming scene.

MMOGA, CDKeys.com, G2A, and many more can be used today to buy entire games, pass keys, activation codes, or even exchange already purchased online game content with other players.

As with any quickly growing business aspect, eGame marketplaces are multiplying by the day, and this can be seen as both a positive and a negative. Today, we have an enormous list of games to choose from which equals unmatched variety, highly competitive pricing, and the ability to grasp any game title freely from the comfort of our own desk. However, not all eGame marketplaces are developed in the optimal way to present us with the level of quality we deserve as players.

The Future of eGaming Platforms

As for the potential of eGaming marketplaces, there isn’t much of a debate regarding how far they will go. The Internet becomes a bigger part of our daily routine day after day and this connects directly to online marketplaces. It is logical to expect virtual game stores to grow even more in size and reach – the competition is fierce and this only leads to higher quality and differentiation of game title picks. Digital acquisition of a game is faster, more convenient, and smoother for a massive percentage of gamers. And although we would like to see at least one physical video game shop in every town, the Internet-based process of game unlocking won’t go away anytime soon. If anything, it will continue to gain power and reach more and more customers at any location in the world.