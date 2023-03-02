Elden Ring has set yet another milestone in passing the 20 million copies sold barrier. The best-selling title in developer FromSoftware’s history, Elden Ring is one of the best-selling games in the last few years on any system. Despite this success, Elden Ring illustrates a dying breed of game. At least, with another notch on its belt, we can only hope this masterpiece has proven to others in the industry that Elden Ring’s approach still works.

The Industry and Elden Ring

Over the last few decades, AAA video games have become more expensive to develop. As the platforms that host them evolve, the potential for better graphics and more complicated physics grows, and taking advantage requires more manpower. This creates costs higher than what came before.

In addition, ever since the success of World of Warcraft in 2004, the idea of monthly subscription fees that go directly to a publisher has been too tantalising for many in the industry to ignore. This concept was then further expanded on by the massive success of free-to-play titles like League of Legends, which draws in hundreds of millions a year in profit through game passes and cosmetics, despite costing nothing upfront.

Combined with the concept of expansion packs, and the opening of the DLC cosmetic floodgates with the horse armour addition to The Elder Scrolls Oblivion in 2006, AAA gaming saw a new direction. Instead of releasing complete one-offs, a more lucrative option appeared in offering games as a service. Over months and years, games could be slowly expanded upon, keeping players engaged, within an ecosystem, and buying the shiny hot new thing.

EA’s Anthem promised enormous future possibilities. Later underperforming, EA abandoned the game, leaving players in the lurch, and mirrored the frustration with Titanfall’s abandonment to focus on Apex Legends. Games as a service often miss the mark, launching with too little content, whilst developers make nebulous claims about additions that will barely bring the title up to standard. It can work well in theory, but in practice, it falls short.

Elden Ring bucked this trend by launching as a complete package from the get-go. The developers knew the industry well and knew they could find a lot of initial financial success with a games-as-a-service model, but they still went for purity above all else. Elden Ring still received updates and patches, but none of them cost anything, and none of them constitutes the hotly-debated components of games as service titles. Players voted with their wallets, and we can only hope that other studios took notice.

Reinventing the Wheel

When implemented well, adapting the possibilities of the Internet to classic forms of entertainment can serve to heighten the experience. Streaming accomplished this with television and movies via Hulu, Amazon TV, and Netflix, broadening the scope beyond what was possible before. Bigger libraries, cheaper costs, and availability over mobiles, desktops, and televisions all made viewing better, in an instance of reinvention that worked for audiences.

Final thoughts

Back in the world of video games, it’s impossible to tell how much the success of Elden Ring will matter to other developers, or how much they learn. More than likely, studios will ape many of the gameplay aspects of Elden Ring, while also trying to implement as many games as service systems as they can feasibly fit. Of course, with the right approach, the result could be a positive one, but from companies like EA or Activision, gamers probably won’t be holding their breaths.